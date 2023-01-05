Read full article on original website
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
Attorney: Ex-officer who killed Lyoya shouldn’t face trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan police officer who shot a Black motorist in the back of the head during a struggle over a Taser should not have to stand trial, the defendant’s attorneys argued as they urged a judge to dismiss the case. Ex-Grand Rapids...
Belgium victims describe bike path terrorist attack at trial
A woman who lost her legs and a woman whose sister died when they were struck by a truck on the New York City bicycle path five years ago in a terrorist attack have testified at the trial of a man whose lawyers concede he carried out the destruction
Ana Walshe’s husband bought cleaning supplies; knife found
The prosecutor said that police found a broken knife and blood in the basement of the couple’s Cohasset home of missing Ana Walshe.
