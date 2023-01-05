Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrganews.com
Bartow County Inmate charged with Murder
30-year-old Cheyenne Denise Snopek of Cartersville received a murder charge while in the Bartow County Jail last week. A state warrant alleges that sometime from January 1st through 2nd at 104 Zena Drive (the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office), Snopek murdered Tiffany Gail Kimbrell during the commission of a felony. The warrant states that Snopek knowingly and intentionally caused Kimbrell’s death by distributing a substance suspected to be fentanyl. Snopek also received a charge of distribution of a controlled substance from the incident.
wrganews.com
Man charged with conspiracy to traffick meth
A Rome man was jailed Sunday on felony warrants charging him with conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Controlled Substances Act and use of a communications facility to commit a felony involving drugs. According to the warrant:. 22-year-old Jopaul Dolkim Arsamiwil Atwater used a cell phone to contact another person for...
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] Texas Fugitive Indicted in Gordon County
29-year-old fugitive Dalton Lee Potter of Leakey Texas has been indicted in Gordon County. Back on September 7th of 2020, Potter was pulled over on I-75 near the Whitfield-Gordon County line after a license plate scanner detected a trailer that had been stolen from Chattanooga. During the traffic stop, Potter...
wrganews.com
Rome City Commission denies special use permit for cryptomining operation
Rome will not be getting its first-ever cryptomining operation, at least not in the next six months. On Monday, the Rome City Commission denied a special use permit for property on Westside Industrial Boulevard at Redmond Circle. Despite the name, cryptomining does not involve any drilling. Instead, it is a...
wrganews.com
Rome purchases Riverside Parkway land, which could be used for reverse osmosis facility
The City of Rome is purchasing 47 acres of land on Riverside Parkway. The property is located east of 10 acres of a city owned-parcel between the Floyd County Department of Family and Children Services and the senior center. It backs up to Riverside Industrial Boulevard. “It’s two parcels currently...
wrganews.com
Rome commission tours middle school as bond discussions continue
Rome City Commissioners toured Rome Middle School Monday as discussions continue over the issuance of bonds to pay for a new facility across the road. It could take a total of four education local option sales taxes to pay back the $103 million dollars in bonds for the $119 million project.
wrganews.com
Stevenson re-elected Rome mayor, Cochran to serve another term as mayor pro tem
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023–10:37 a.m. The Rome City Commission has voted to elect Sundai Stevenson to a second term as mayor. The vote during Monday night’s commission meeting was unanimous. Stevenson was first elected as mayor last year. She is Rome’s first-ever Black female mayor and had previously...
wrganews.com
City Commission to visit Rome Middle School Monday
Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023–12:00 p.m. Rome City Commissioners will visit Rome Middle School Monday, as discussions continue regarding a bond issue to fund the construction of a new facility. Commissioners will meet with school system staff and architects during the visit, which will take place prior to the commission’s...
wrganews.com
Solar panel manufacturer eyeing expansion into Bartow County
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023–12:26 p.m. A month after plans for an electric vehicle battery plant with 3,500 jobs were announced for Bartow County, a new report says another green energy provider — solar power panels — is on the way. Qcells — already booming in the Dalton...
wrganews.com
Rome City School Board meets Tuesday
The Rome City School Board will hold its first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday. There will be an election of board officers along with updates regarding facilities and school safety. The board will recognize the student and staff of the month, and West Central Elementary School will be featured during...
Comments / 0