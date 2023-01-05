ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Bartow County Inmate charged with Murder

30-year-old Cheyenne Denise Snopek of Cartersville received a murder charge while in the Bartow County Jail last week. A state warrant alleges that sometime from January 1st through 2nd at 104 Zena Drive (the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office), Snopek murdered Tiffany Gail Kimbrell during the commission of a felony. The warrant states that Snopek knowingly and intentionally caused Kimbrell’s death by distributing a substance suspected to be fentanyl. Snopek also received a charge of distribution of a controlled substance from the incident.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Man charged with conspiracy to traffick meth

A Rome man was jailed Sunday on felony warrants charging him with conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Controlled Substances Act and use of a communications facility to commit a felony involving drugs. According to the warrant:. 22-year-old Jopaul Dolkim Arsamiwil Atwater used a cell phone to contact another person for...
ROME, GA
[VIDEO] Texas Fugitive Indicted in Gordon County

29-year-old fugitive Dalton Lee Potter of Leakey Texas has been indicted in Gordon County. Back on September 7th of 2020, Potter was pulled over on I-75 near the Whitfield-Gordon County line after a license plate scanner detected a trailer that had been stolen from Chattanooga. During the traffic stop, Potter...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
Rome City Commission denies special use permit for cryptomining operation

Rome will not be getting its first-ever cryptomining operation, at least not in the next six months. On Monday, the Rome City Commission denied a special use permit for property on Westside Industrial Boulevard at Redmond Circle. Despite the name, cryptomining does not involve any drilling. Instead, it is a...
ROME, GA
Rome commission tours middle school as bond discussions continue

Rome City Commissioners toured Rome Middle School Monday as discussions continue over the issuance of bonds to pay for a new facility across the road. It could take a total of four education local option sales taxes to pay back the $103 million dollars in bonds for the $119 million project.
ROME, GA
City Commission to visit Rome Middle School Monday

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023–12:00 p.m. Rome City Commissioners will visit Rome Middle School Monday, as discussions continue regarding a bond issue to fund the construction of a new facility. Commissioners will meet with school system staff and architects during the visit, which will take place prior to the commission’s...
ROME, GA
Solar panel manufacturer eyeing expansion into Bartow County

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023–12:26 p.m. A month after plans for an electric vehicle battery plant with 3,500 jobs were announced for Bartow County, a new report says another green energy provider — solar power panels — is on the way. Qcells — already booming in the Dalton...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Rome City School Board meets Tuesday

The Rome City School Board will hold its first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday. There will be an election of board officers along with updates regarding facilities and school safety. The board will recognize the student and staff of the month, and West Central Elementary School will be featured during...
ROME, GA

