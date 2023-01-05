Read full article on original website
Coming Soon! This Is What Is Going Up In Front Of Sam’s Club In Midland!
Ever since construction began on taking down the old BANK building in front of Sam's Club in Midland, there has been a lot of speculation on what was going up there. Well, now we know!. • RODEO DENTAL TO OPEN IN FRONT OF SAMS IN MIDLAND!. Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics...
cbs7.com
Odessa City Council fires city attorney and city manager (again) in special meeting
Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. The closure comes s Regal's parent company, Cineworld, is undergoing bankruptcy restructuring. CBS7 Morning Weather Fri. 1/6/23 - clipped version. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts.
Are These The Top 5 Best French Fries In Odessa?
Not all fries are created equal. It is up to you how you like your fries. Extra salty, steak, thin, crispy, crinkle, no salt, ketchup, no ketchup? I will go for crinkle any day but sometimes I like to change it up. Thank goodness for the many options we have here in the 432 to satisfy my french fry taste buds.
Man accused of assaulting wife on multiple occasions
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife after an argument about drinking and driving. Natividad Rodriguez, 46, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family and Possession of Marijuana. According to an affidavit, on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Wreck closes eastbound I-20 from W Loop 250 to Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 8:10 p.m. the lanes are reopened. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ A crash has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-20, from West Loop 250 to Odessa. The closure could last for a few hours, according to the City of Midland. Drivers are encourages to...
City of Midland again attempts to dismiss Midland Christian lawsuit
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has once again filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the five former Midland Christian employees who were accused of failing to report an assault on a student. Near the end of October, the city and the three police officers...
Demolition of Western United Life Building highlights 2023 Midland Development outlook
MIDLAND, Texas — The Western United Life Building in Downtown Midland is set to be demolished at some point early this year. The Midland Development Corporation, or MDC, says they do not have a specific date in mind yet, but the building should be torn down before March. They...
City of Midland boil water notice rescinded
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland boil water notice was lifted at 2 a.m. this morning. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirmed that the City of Midland customers no longer will need to boil water before drinking, cooking and making ice. The current Mayor of Midland...
kurv.com
West Texas City Lifts Boil-Water Order For 131K Residents
(AP) — Officials in a West Texas city have lifted an order that had called for its more than 131,000 residents to boil their tap water before drinking or using it. The boil order in Midland was lifted Saturday. It had been in effect since Thursday. The city says water quality test results it sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed the tap water meets regulatory standards and is safe to drink.
cbs7.com
Midland introduces their newly elected Mayor
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Today, the City of Midland introduced Lori Blong as the newly elected Mayor and is the first female mayor for the “Tall City”. Lori Blong has served as a city council member for the last three years and over that time has led Midland through the Covid Pandemic while improving essential city services.
BASIN BITES: Cowboy Prime opens as Midland’s first fine-dining steakhouse
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re looking for a true culinary experience, head out to Cowboy Prime. “We’re a meat-centric restaurant focused on bringing the best of Texas to Midland,” said Antonio Votta, Regional Culinary Director of Felipe Armenta Restaurants. The restaurant is located in Ally Village in the same spot where Butter used to […]
MPD searching for theft suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft. According to MPD, on December 24, the man and woman pictured below stole an employee’s cell phone at the Mainstay Suites hotel located at 2500 S Lamesa. The pair then allegedly transferred […]
New Downtown Midland Restaurant To Hit Up This Weekend!
Downtown Midland continues to grow and get more choices to grab some awesome food! The newest edition to Downtown Midland just opened and is ready to serve up some great lunch and dinner in the heart of Midland!. • TKILAZ #3 OPENS DOWNTOWN MIDLAND!. Address: 100 North Main Street Ste...
Motivation for deadly weekend shooting was robbery, witness says
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A witness to a deadly shooting last weekend that left one teen dead said the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery. According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, the witness said he and several other teens went to 17-year-old Omar Matther Gutierrez’s home in the 10000 block of Cielo Alto […]
Odessan arrested after alleged ‘violent outburst’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after an alleged disturbance at a local business. Jonathan Watson, 37, has been charged with two counts of Assault of a Public Servant, Attempt to Take Weapon from an Officer, and Public Intoxication. According to an affidavit, on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
City of Midland restocks trout in park ponds
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division has partnered up with the Texas Parks and Wildlife to restock trout into the ponds at C.J. Kelly Park and Beal Park. The water in the ponds were both tested, and no algae issues were found. This allowed...
Local business gives away water to Midlanders in need
MIDLAND, Texas — Big Horn Supply is doing their part to help out during the boil water notice in Midland. The local business, which is a construction supply company in Midland, normally sells pallets of water in its story off I-20. However, on Thursday the owners decided to give...
Texas Roundabout Laws and Ways To Be Safe in One
The one thing we have added to traffic in Midland/Odessa is the roundabout, here are the laws in Texas and the ways to be safe entering, while in, and exiting those roundabouts. Most of my friends think a roundabout is a stupid way to get traffic around a tricky intersection,...
NOTICE! Here Are The Locations Of The 4 Water Distribution Sites In Midland
Yesterday afternoon around 2 pm, the City of Midland issued a boil water notice due to a water main break. Midland residents watched their local news and relied on social media to get answers to some concerning questions. Can we drink the water? Can we bathe in the water? Should we give tap water to our dogs and so on and so forth? These were all perfectly logical questions to which the city was prepared with answers.
Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend at local hotel
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Thursday after hotel employees called 911 and said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in the parking lot. Elmo Starling, 39, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman. According to court records, around 2:30 a.m. on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
