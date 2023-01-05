Not all fries are created equal. It is up to you how you like your fries. Extra salty, steak, thin, crispy, crinkle, no salt, ketchup, no ketchup? I will go for crinkle any day but sometimes I like to change it up. Thank goodness for the many options we have here in the 432 to satisfy my french fry taste buds.

ODESSA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO