Jeremy Renner Posts Heartfelt Video Update After Snow Plow Accident: ‘A Not-Great ICU Day Turned Amazing Spa Day’

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
Thandiwe Newton’s daughter Nico Parker, 18, stuns on ‘Last of Us’ red carpet
Thandiwe Newton’s got a mini-me. The “Pursuit of Happyness” actress, 50, took the night off Monday while her daughter, Nico Parker, hit the red carpet for her own project. Parker, 18, attended the premiere of her forthcoming HBO show, “The Last of Us,” wearing a flowing lime green Valentino Haute Couture gown and looking like the spitting image of her famous mother. She accessorized with a simple yet stunning diamond necklace and pulled her hair back into a chic bun. The teen actress’ date for the night? Her father, Ol Parker, a British director and screen director. The apocalyptic television show, which is based on...
James Hong (‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’) set to shatter SAG Awards record
By amassing hundreds of film and TV credits over the past seven decades, James Hong has cemented himself as an indelible figure in the history of screen entertainment. Having just received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last May, the 93-year-old is now reaping the benefits of taking on one of his most high-profile roles yet in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” His inclusion in the movie’s ensemble is expected to lead to his first Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, which would make him the oldest film performer ever recognized by the organization. Hong appears in “Everything Everywhere All...
Gwen Stefani Claims She's Japanese While Defending Harajuku Era Backlash
The singer ignited further controversy by insisting 'I'm Japanese' while addressing accusations of cultural appropriation.
