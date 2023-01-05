Read full article on original website
Related
Coinbase Announces Another Major Round Of Layoffs, This Time Cutting 20% Of Its Workforce
Layoffs have once again struck Coinbase in 2023, as the wide-sweeping effects of FTX's collapse and the 'Cryptowinter' are continuing to affect the market.
Major utility company warns customers face 100% energy bill hike this month – see if you’re one of the millions affected
MILLIONS of Americans can expect energy costs to increase by more than 100 percent for January. Utility firm San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) issued a warning this week that the cost per unit of natural gas has shot up to $5.11 this month compared with $2.36 a year ago.
msn.com
‘Markets are going to get rocked’ as Fed is likely to push rates higher, economist warns
The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates more than the markets now expect, says Ricardo Reis, an economist at the London School of Economics. “Markets are going to get rocked,” Reis told MarketWatch on the sidelines of the American Economic Association annual meeting in New Orleans on Saturday.
Worst yet to come for families struggling with cost of living, think tank warns
The biggest impact of dramatically falling living standards is yet to hit, according to new research which shows that families across the UK have only experienced half of the lost income they are expected to suffer during the cost-of-living crisis.New analysis from the Resolution Foundation think tank suggests the average household across the country will be left £2,100 worse off by the end of the next financial year.After housing costs, the typical income for a working age family is set to drop by 3% in the year to the end of March, followed by a 4% drop over the following...
Alcohol use is widely accepted in the US, but even moderate consumption is associated with many harmful effects
This month, millions of Americans are taking part in “Dry January” in an effort to forgo alcohol for a month and cleanse themselves of the excesses of the holiday season.
Here's How VR Is Helping Tackle A Serious Pilot Shortage
Loft Dynamics is a Swiss company, which has experience in helicopter training simulators that may help ease the commercial pilot shortage.
Today's Wordle Answer #566 – January 6, 2022 Solution And Hints
Not only is today's Wordle answer uncommon, but its letter combination and arrangement are also quite irregular as well. Luckily, we have some hints to help.
newsnationnow.com
Home heating costs expected to keep soaring for years: Experts
(NewsNation) — Home heating costs are soaring this winter — and energy experts think that trend won’t end for years. This comes as officials predict this will be a colder winter. That has already been seen in the winter storm over the holidays. And the war in Ukraine is having a big impact on the price of natural gas as well.
How Far Does An Apple AirTag Reach?
The AirTag needs to be within 33 feet or 10 meters, because that is the maximum Bluetooth range of an iPhone.
Microsoft's Surface Duo Foldable Phone Replacement May Finally Embrace Flexible OLED
The foldable smartphone market has been one of the most interesting among the recent consumer tech industry. In an attempt to increase smartphone productivity, manufacturers like Motorola, Oppo, and Samsung have historically just made bigger phones with bigger displays. Folding OLED technology changed this and allowed manufacturers to pack a big screen into a small frame, ostensibly giving us the best of both worlds. Unfortunately, folding phones are far from perfect, with early models having durability issues related to the display and the hinge.
Economy Could Lose Over 2 Million Jobs This Year
The December jobs reports received mostly favorable reviews. Employment increased by 233,000 people. The jobless rate dropped to 3.5%, which ties a five-decade low. (These are the states where the unemployment rate is at an all-time low.) However, most economists believe a recession is coming or may have already hit. The cause is the Fed’s […]
Why Ford Is Done Selling The 2023 Maverick
Ford has suspended orders for the 2023 Maverick due to supply issues and high demand, but there is a chance that orders will re-open later this year.
One electric car data point may reveal a major hurdle toward adoption
Early data from electric cars could shape broader adoption — and it could leave people without parking spots left behind. At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023) in Las Vegas, industry representatives explained how governments and businesses can spur electric car adoption by providing adequate access to charging points. Adam Woolway, head of EV for parking space data provider Parkopedia, explained that current electric car owners charge at home around 80 percent of the time.
How To Send Automatic Out-Of-Office Replies In Microsoft Outlook
Whether you're hopping on a much-needed vacation, or are heading on a work trip, here are the ways you can set up an out-of-office message on Microsoft Outlook.
Tesla Model C: Will We Ever See This Smaller, Cheaper Model?
Elon Musk and Tesla have discussed a less-expensive electric car coming in the near future, but how likely is it to happen soon? We break it down for you.
Apple's Mixed Reality Headset Roadmap May Have Slipped Again
The long-rumored Apple mixed reality/augmented reality headset is expected to be revealed this year, but may be even further away than previously reported.
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 1