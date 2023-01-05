ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worst yet to come for families struggling with cost of living, think tank warns

The biggest impact of dramatically falling living standards is yet to hit, according to new research which shows that families across the UK have only experienced half of the lost income they are expected to suffer during the cost-of-living crisis.New analysis from the Resolution Foundation think tank suggests the average household across the country will be left £2,100 worse off by the end of the next financial year.After housing costs, the typical income for a working age family is set to drop by 3% in the year to the end of March, followed by a 4% drop over the following...
Home heating costs expected to keep soaring for years: Experts

(NewsNation) — Home heating costs are soaring this winter — and energy experts think that trend won’t end for years. This comes as officials predict this will be a colder winter. That has already been seen in the winter storm over the holidays. And the war in Ukraine is having a big impact on the price of natural gas as well.
Microsoft's Surface Duo Foldable Phone Replacement May Finally Embrace Flexible OLED

The foldable smartphone market has been one of the most interesting among the recent consumer tech industry. In an attempt to increase smartphone productivity, manufacturers like Motorola, Oppo, and Samsung have historically just made bigger phones with bigger displays. Folding OLED technology changed this and allowed manufacturers to pack a big screen into a small frame, ostensibly giving us the best of both worlds. Unfortunately, folding phones are far from perfect, with early models having durability issues related to the display and the hinge.
Economy Could Lose Over 2 Million Jobs This Year

The December jobs reports received mostly favorable reviews. Employment increased by 233,000 people. The jobless rate dropped to 3.5%, which ties a five-decade low. (These are the states where the unemployment rate is at an all-time low.) However, most economists believe a recession is coming or may have already hit. The cause is the Fed’s […]
One electric car data point may reveal a major hurdle toward adoption

Early data from electric cars could shape broader adoption — and it could leave people without parking spots left behind. At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023) in Las Vegas, industry representatives explained how governments and businesses can spur electric car adoption by providing adequate access to charging points. Adam Woolway, head of EV for parking space data provider Parkopedia, explained that current electric car owners charge at home around 80 percent of the time.
