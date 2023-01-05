Over the last few years, Buffalo has been one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. Take the fact that it's relatively affordable to live in the Buffalo area and couple that with the reality that our housing prices are pretty cheap when compared to other cities in America. Once you account for the residual impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic causing there to be lower than normal housing inventory, that's houses that are available to buy and have the perfect scenario to create a red hot market with increasing prices.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO