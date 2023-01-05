ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Most of New York state is in a snow drought

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be very hard to believe, given the two massive snowstorms that the Buffalo area has endured since this winter season began, that a majority of New York state is in a snow drought. Most of the state is dealing with a lack of snow...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

7 Homebuyer Programs In Buffalo To Help You Buy Your First House

Over the last few years, Buffalo has been one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. Take the fact that it's relatively affordable to live in the Buffalo area and couple that with the reality that our housing prices are pretty cheap when compared to other cities in America. Once you account for the residual impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic causing there to be lower than normal housing inventory, that's houses that are available to buy and have the perfect scenario to create a red hot market with increasing prices.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Should New York Brace For January Lake Effect Snow?

We are now in the middle of winter and while we should expect snow, a lot of people are worried about possible massive lake-effect snow storms. Usually, around this time Lake Erie is frozen, and the chance of lake effect snow drops. lake effect snow happens when cold weather moves across warmer lake water and can dump inches if not feet of snow over a quick time frame.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished

A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
HAMBURG, NY
WIVB

West Herr completes purchase of four Towne Automotive dealerships

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Herr announced the purchase of Towne Automotive Group’s BMW, Audi, Volkswagen and MINI dealerships, as well as Towne’s Northern Collision Center in a Monday release. Starting Thursday, Jan. 12, the four dealerships will be open for business, donning the West Herr name.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Need A Delicious Job? Buffalo Company Looking For People To Get Paid To Eat

Wouldn't it be great to get paid to eat? Well, a Buffalo-based company is looking for people to do just that!. Want to make a difference in the products available on the market today? By joining our group of taste testers, you will be able to provide your opinion on various food products and can help shape the way future products are developed! You will get to taste a wide variety of foods like desserts, appetizers and much more.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo, NY
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wyrk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy