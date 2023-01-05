ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch replay: Joe Biden speech addresses border, migration and Title 42

By Nate Chute, El Paso Times
President Joe Biden is expected to deliver a speech regarding border policy from the White House. The scheduled remarks come ahead of a trip to El Paso on Sunday before the president continues on to Mexico City to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In Thursday's speech, Biden is expected to discuss Title 42, a Trump-era policy that the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden’s administration plan to lift restrictions on last month. The president is also planning to announce a plan for the U.S. to send back to Mexico migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti and Cuba in exchange for admitting up to 30,000 people each month from those countries who have a sponsor and pass background checks.

Dig deeper: What Title 42 is and how it impacts the US-Mexico border

Biden's speech is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. local time. Watch it here:

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Watch replay: Joe Biden speech addresses border, migration and Title 42

