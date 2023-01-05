Biden expected to award Citizens Medal to officers who defended Capitol: Sources

President Joe Biden on Friday is expected to award the Presidential Citizens Medal -- the nation’s second-highest civilian honor -- to officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, multiple sources told ABC News.

Biden will present the awards during a ceremony at the White House. Friday marks the second anniversary of the Capitol attack.

Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images - PHOTO: Protesters clash with police outside the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington.

The recipients include Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, Capitol Police Officer Carolyn Edwards, retired Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, and retired Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.

Biden will also bestow the honor posthumously to Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who officials said died of natural causes a day after he was assaulted with bear spray while defending the Capitol.

ABC News is the first to report these details. The White House has declined to comment.

