Tri-Cities Good Samaritan killed when he stopped to help at I84 crash in Oregon
The interstate was wet and slick.
Richland man killed by hydroplaning SUV in Umatilla County
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A 65-year-old man from Richland died in an SUV versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 84 around 4:37 p.m. on January 8, according to a release from the Oregon State Police. The collision occurred around milepost 199 in Umatilla County. A Ford Ranger headed east had rolled...
Strong Winds Have An Impact On I-84 In Eastern Oregon
I-84 In Eastern Oregon: Interstate 84 across eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after “very high wind conditions” and crashes triggered a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation reports. Strong Winds Have An Impact On I-84 In Eastern Oregon. ODOT stated...
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
Avian flu and cholera kills 100s more birds near Tri-Cities. How you can help stop the spread
Avian cholera also has been a problem in E. Washington and Oregon.
OSP investigates a weekend crime spree
PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
UPDATE: I-84 reopened after wind storm in eastern Oregon
PENDLETON, Ore.- UPDATE. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation I-84 is reopened in both directions after a wind storm. The Oregon Department of Transportation is reporting that some stretches of I-84 have reopened. Drivers are advised to check their routes before leaving to make sure they are open. 7:13...
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
One arrested on Grant County warrant
JOHN DAY – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to Elkhorn Apartments in John Day on Monday afternoon, January 9th, 2023 at approximately 2:18 p.m. As a result, Karlie Nicole Farr, 27, of John Day was arrested on a Grant County warrant. Nothing further was released regarding the arrest.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 3, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Winds will get worse
PENDLETON – The National Weather Service extended the high wind advisory that had been set to expire at 7 p.m. today (Saturday) until 1 a.m. Sunday. At that time, the advisory is being replaced with a high wind warning in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon along the foothills of the northern Blue Mountains.
How Did This Vehicle End Up Here? Wednesday Crash on Highway
A crash that occurred sometime around noon on Wednesday left this car straddling some jersey barriers south of the Blue Bridge. A search of WSP reports has not yet turned up specifics, but according to Kennewick Firefighters Facebook page, they assisted with the removal of this car from atop some jersey barriers. We checked Washington State Patrol because they are responsible for handling accidents on state highways.
22 Tri-Cities restaurants and businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 18 perfect scores.
Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three...
UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located
FINLEY, Wash. – According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner’s family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The...
Plueard is jailed on felony charges
WESTON – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Nickolus James Plueard, 23, for charges stemming from a disturbance early this morning (Sunday) and a break in at 5:30 a.m. today as well. In the first call for service, deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of South...
Man dies in tragic tractor accident
Tragedy struck on Tuesday, Dec. 6 when a Washington County resident was killed while driving his tractor at his property off Gentry Lane, north of Weiser. James “Jay” Border, 75, was discovered by his wife, Margaret-Ann Border, according to a Washington County Sheriff’s report. It is believed...
