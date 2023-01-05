A crash that occurred sometime around noon on Wednesday left this car straddling some jersey barriers south of the Blue Bridge. A search of WSP reports has not yet turned up specifics, but according to Kennewick Firefighters Facebook page, they assisted with the removal of this car from atop some jersey barriers. We checked Washington State Patrol because they are responsible for handling accidents on state highways.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO