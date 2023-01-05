Effective: 2023-01-10 12:57:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 11:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM PST. Target Area: Merced The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Bear Creek above Mckee Road affecting Merced County. For the Bear Creek...including Mckee Road...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This surpasses the flood of record. * WHERE...Bear Creek above Mckee Road. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.7 feet, Flood of record - 4/4/2006. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 24.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM PST Tuesday was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 23.9 feet this afternoon. It will then rise to 24.4 feet this evening. It will fall below flood stage late tonight to 21.7 feet early Wednesday afternoon and continue to fall through Friday. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.7 feet on 04/04/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Location Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm PST) -------- Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Bear Creek Mckee Road 23.0 24.5 Tue 11 am PST 21.7 20.1 18.4

