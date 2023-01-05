The NHL trade deadline is still about two months away, but it can’t hurt to start looking at potential options for the NHL-leading Bruins. The March 3 deadline will be here before we know it, and by then, Boston might already be locked into a playoff spot. The Bruins have exceeded even the most optimistic expectations under first-year head coach Jim Montgomery, and if this really is one last kick at the can, the opening boots look sent out of a rocket launcher.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO