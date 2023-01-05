ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch David Pastrnak Secure Hat Trick With Sweet Breakaway Vs. Ducks

David Pastrnak is absolutely unconscious for the Boston Bruins. Sunday marked the second time in two games that Pastrnak scored multiple goals, and after barely missing out on a hat trick Saturday night against the San Jose Sharks, he secured one within the first 33 minutes of Boston’s matchup with the Anaheim Ducks.
Of Course Bo Horvat Should Be Bruins Trade Deadline Target

The NHL trade deadline is still about two months away, but it can’t hurt to start looking at potential options for the NHL-leading Bruins. The March 3 deadline will be here before we know it, and by then, Boston might already be locked into a playoff spot. The Bruins have exceeded even the most optimistic expectations under first-year head coach Jim Montgomery, and if this really is one last kick at the can, the opening boots look sent out of a rocket launcher.
Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak Fuels Boston’s Thrashing Of Ducks

The Boston Bruins completed a three-game sweep of their West Coast road trip Sunday, defeating the Anaheim Ducks, 7-1, at Honda Center. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 32-4-4 with the win, while the Ducks dropped to 12-25-4. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. There isn’t a more...
David Andrews Started Crying When Asked About These Patriots Teammates

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following the Patriots’ season-ending 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, neither Devin McCourty nor Matthew Slater confirmed whether they planned to retire. But, after listening to David Andrews and others talk about the two Patriots legends, it’s hard to imagine them being...
Patriots Inactives Reaction: Rookie Standout Out With Injury In Week 18

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The New England Patriots will be without one of their top-performing rookies for Sunday’s regular-season finale in Buffalo. And we’re not talking about suspended cornerback Jack Jones. Undrafted rookie Brenden Schooler, who’s become a weapon on special teams in his first pro season,...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Overcomes Rough Second Period To Beat Sharks

The Boston Bruins added to the win column with a third consecutive victory as they defeated the San Jose Sharks, 4-2, at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday night. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 31-4-4, while the Sharks fell to 12-21-8 on their campaign. full box score...
Where Bruins’ David Pastrnak’s Hart Trophy Odds Stand Amid Hot Stretch

David Pastrnak was near unstoppable during the Bruins’ road trip, and oddsmakers have shifted in response. Boston swept its three-game West-Coast road trip, and Pastrnak scored eight points during that stretch, which was capped off with a hat trick against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. The Black and Gold remain the top team in the NHL with 68 points, which makes them the favorite to win the Stanley Cup, and the team could receive recognition for the team’s run in terms of hardware.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Ducks Lines, Pairings

The Bruins will try to complete a sweep of their latest West Coast road trip Sunday when they visit the Ducks. The tilt in Anaheim will mark the second leg of a back-to-back for Boston. The Bruins on Saturday night defeated the Sharks to extend their point streak to 13 games. All-Star goaltender Linus Ullmark made 28 saves in San Jose and he’s expected to give way to Jeremy Swayman in between the pipes for Boston’s third-consecutive game in California.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Cook Ducks, Keep Point Streak Alive

The Bruins swept a three-game California road trip with a 7-1 win over the Ducks in Anaheim. The rout was propelled by Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, whose 13th career hat trick boosted his season goal total to 32. Bergeron, meanwhile, now ranks fourth on the Bruins’ all-time assists list after notching his 600th career helper Sunday.
Marcus Smart Addresses Early Exit After Celtics Win Over Spurs

If there’s ever anyone to leave it all on the court for the Boston Celtics, it’s Marcus Smart. Unfortunately for the defensive-minded guard, his efforts were costly on Saturday night. As the Celtics wrapped up their road trip against the San Antonio Spurs, Smart made an early departure...
Suns Star PG Chris Paul (Hip) OUT Tuesday vs. Warriors

According to NBA.com’s official injury report, Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul has been ruled out for Tuesday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors. This will be Paul’s second straight game on the sideline as he continues to deal with soreness in his right hip. The...
What Jalen Mills Told Jack Jones About Rookie’s Patriots Suspension

Veteran leadership will be important for Jack Jones moving forward, and Jalen Mills is ready to provide it. The Patriots last week suspended the rookie cornerback, reportedly due to Jones being late to — and missing — rehab sessions for the knee injury he suffered in Week 14. Subsequent reports indicate Jones “talked back” Bill Belichick over the situation, leading to a team meeting in which Belichick made an example of the 2022 fourth-round pick.
