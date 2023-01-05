Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Surveys hope to assess childcare needs in Emmet County
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Access for affordable childcare is one of the most important things when picking a place to live. But many communities across northern Michigan find themselves without enough options for parents and employers. North Central Michigan Community College sent out two surveys last month to learn...
wbkb11.com
Northeast Michigan’s Housing Task Force
It’s no secret it’s difficult to find housing in northeast Michigan. Whether you’re looking to buy a house, or just find an apartment to rent, resources are scarce. However, Alpena city manager Rachel Smolinski is heading up a housing task force, in order to get to the bottom of why there aren’t enough available places to live, and how they can solve this problem.
UpNorthLive.com
Cheboygan County Sheriff's Dept. to offer snowmobile safety class
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department is scheduled to offer a free snowmobile safety class in February. In December, multiple fatal snowmobile crashes were reported in northern Michigan. Another story: 13-year-old girl dies in snowmobile crash. The class will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, from...
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan farmers respond to rising egg prices
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Egg prices have more than doubled in price since last January. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that, as of Nov. 2022, the average price for a dozen eggs is about $3.60. Just a year ago, the average price was under $2. Another story:...
abc12.com
Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan
Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
UpNorthLive.com
Missing 14-year-old found safe
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Crawford County Sheriff's Office reported at around 7 p.m. on Monday that missing teen Carmen Benardo has been found and is safe. ------------------------------------------------------------- CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.
3 Michigan Lottery players won $4 million on instant tickets in December
Michigan Lottery players won big prizes on instant tickets in December. Three $4 million prizes were won on instant tickets last month, with two coming from the Diamond 7s game, according to the Michigan Lottery. The winning Diamond 7s tickets were purchased in Gaylord and Bad Axe. A VIP Millions...
B-52 Crashed in Lake Michigan in 1971 — One Minute Shy of Causing a Devastating Nuclear Meltdown
Fifty-two years ago on Jan. 7, a B-52 bomber and its crew of nine plunged into the frigid depths of Lake Michigan, killing all aboard. Witnesses described seeing a massive fireball around 6:30 p.m., descending like a setting sun in the dark January sky. What was already a tragic loss...
UpNorthLive.com
Man charged with meth possession, OWI, after crashing into tree
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Cheboygan man was arrested for meth possession after crashing his vehicle into a tree on Saturday, according to Michigan State Police. Phillip Daniels Jr., 37, was arraigned Monday in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan for the following charges:. One count of possession of...
Man Wins $4 Million Off Lottery Ticket Purchased In Gaylord
An Alpena County man is looking to buy a lake house after winning $4 million. The 41-year-old anonymous player bought his ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market in Gaylord. “I purchase instant game tickets a few times a month and decided to purchase a Diamond 7s ticket while I was at the store,” said the player. “When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $4 million, I started shouting in excitement! I couldn’t believe it.”
