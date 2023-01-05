Read full article on original website
SmartPlug expands support roster
To better serve its growing OEM and end-user customer base, SmartPlug Systems, manufacturer of safety-centric shore power delivery products for boats, RVs and specialty vehicles, has expanded its support roster. Evan Lewellen has been promoted to customer service and sales support. In his new role, Lewellen will be a main...
At the Helm: A new era of Top 100
In 2004, Boating Industry unveiled the Top 100 Dealers program as an effort to independently rank and recognize the best boat dealers across North America. With the industry’s help and support, the Top 100 program has grown to unimaginable heights and celebrated marine retailers across the continent over 17 years.
GOST names new sales and marketing coordinator
GOST (Global Ocean Security Technologies), a provider in marine security, tracking, monitoring and video surveillance systems, announced the hiring of Dayene Gibson as sales and marketing coordinator. In her new role, Gibson will take over a portion of the sales and marketing process as an assistant to GOST’s global sales...
Boating Industry issues call for nominations for 2023 40 Under 40
Entering its seventh year and its second year as part of the Top 100 Awards, Boating Industry’s 40 Under 40 program is making its return in early 2023. The editorial staff at Boating Industry is now accepting nominations for its 40 Under 40 program, which highlights the best young leaders across all segments of the marine industry.
Beneteau makes boat division appointments
As part of the "Let's Go Beyond!" plan and the structuring of the House of Brands, the Groupe Beneteau announced the appointments of Yann Masselot as chief brands and communication officer for the boat division and Jean-François Lair as director of BENETEAU brand. The management of all the Brands...
2022 Top Dealers: Best Practices
For the last 17 years, Boating Industry’s Top 100 program has become a symbol of the best of the best in retailers across the recreational marine industry. Now in its 18th year in 2022, the program has expanded to award and honor the elite across the entire industry. As a continuation of the original roots of the Top 100 program, Boating Industry honors the Top 100: Top Dealers, recognizing the best marine retailers across North America.
Freedom Boat Club again named on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 List
Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation, has been recognized on the 2023 Top 500 Franchise List by Entrepreneur Magazine for the seventh consecutive year, ranking sixth in the recreational business category and 218th overall. "We are honored to be recognized on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list as one of...
Nautical Ventures partners with electric boat manufacturer X-Shore Boats
Swedish boat builder, X-Shore Boats, whose groundbreaking innovations within the marine industry has also captured the attention, and the business, from Florida based Nautical Ventures Group. Nautical Ventures is no stranger to the electric boat world having had an electric boat and yacht toy division since 2016. Playing off their...
2022 Editor’s Choice: Hagadone Marine Group
A short boating season of 90 days or less, combined with a relatively remote location, in a small market with a lower-than-average household income. Those are some of the inherent business challenges Hagadone Marine Center faces. So how and why do they continue to grow, including a 34% increase in...
ABYC kicks off Standards Week 2023
The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC), the nonprofit organization that develops safety standards for the design, construction, maintenance, and repair of boats, kicked off its annual Standards Week, January 9-13, 2023, in New Orleans, LA. Participants at Standards Week will be part of the standards that are being revised or newly considered for development.
