“Top of the World” by The Carpenters and Lynn Anderson: Who Sang It Better?
Since its release, “Top of the World,” sung by The Carpenters or Lynn Anderson, has been sung literally all over the globe. It is the most sung track in the world as it is famously heard in karaoke, singing competitions, and mostly in family gatherings. The Carpenters’ Version...
The Unleashed Meaning Behind Randy Travis ‘I Told You So’
The song was one of Randy Travis’s hit songs throughout his career. ‘I Told You So’ was able to hit the charts landing at no. 1 on the U.S. Billboard and Canadian RPM country singles charts in June 1988. Since the song was so iconic and was...
The Meaning Behind George Strait ‘The Man in Love with You’
We all know if George Strait releases a song, there is no doubt it’s gonna be a hit. And once again, the renowned country music artist didn’t let his fans down when he released his single called “The Man In Love With You” for his album Easy Come Easy Go back in 1994.
Elvis Presley’s Covered Version of “It’s No Secret” Will Moved You
Stuart Hamblen, not Elvis Presley, sang and wrote the gospel song “It’s No Secret,” which was released in 1951. The original version of the song was also able to chart and gain popularity during its time, peaking at No. 8 on the country disc jockey chart. Throughout...
The Extraordinary Cover of ‘My Rifle, My Pony, And Me’ by Heidi Feek
Everyone needs a companion, it doesn’t matter who or what it is. And there’s one popular song that talks just about that. The song ‘My Rifle, My Pony, and Me’ by Dean Martin, which was written by Dimitri Tiomkin from the 1959 film Rio Bravo was considered to be one of the biggest hits of all time.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Elvis’ Cousin Tells All About What Went On In Elvis Presley’s Bedroom
After becoming a household name in the ’50s, Elvis Presley decided to buy a property for his family and friends in Memphis, Tennessee. The house on the Graceland estate is a 17,552 square-foot Colonial revival stone-laid mansion fitted with tall white columns, and it has 23 rooms, including eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five staircases.
“Don’t Cry Daddy” Duet by Elvis Presley and his Daughter Lisa Marie Presley Will Make You Cry!
Despite the song’s title, “Don’t Cry Daddy,” this duet will undoubtedly move anybody to tears. “Don’t Cry Daddy” was composed by Mac Davis and first released in 1969 by the legend himself, Elvis Presley. The song reached number six on the Billboard Hot...
Elton John Shocked After Seeing Elvis Presley in Dreadful State Before Death
Elton John can still vividly remember the last time he saw Elvis Presley before his death. On Aug. 16, 1977, the music industry lost the King of Rock and Roll after the singer died of cardiac arrest at his Graceland mansion. One year before his sudden passing, John recalled the last time he and the singer met.
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Elvis’ Last Girlfriend, Ginger Alden, Was Planning Their Wedding At The Time Of His Passing
Elvis Presley was truly the King: incredibly handsome, blessed with abundant talent as a singer and actor, and beloved by millions of fans the world over. People felt like they knew him, which made them adore him even more. He was also understandably appealing to beautiful women. Presley was divorced...
Watch Johnny Cash and Joni Mitchell In a Chilling Performance of “Long Black Veil”
Country music fans had trouble containing the emotions and thrill they felt when Johnny Cash teamed up with fellow star Joni Mitchel for perhaps the most chilling performance of “Long Black Veil” that stunned every viewer. The country ballad was originally recorded by Lefty Frizzell in 1959. Since...
Unanticipated Performance of Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire
Kelly Clarkson became famous after winning the inaugural season of American Idol in 2002. As a result, she was able to garner a large number of listeners to kick-start her excellent music career. Perhaps this is why she decided to create a nightly segment called “A Minute and a Glass of Wine” as a present to her fans.
The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story
Not all epic love stories are long. More than 45 years after his death, Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley remain embedded in our culture as a unit, from the footage of their 1967 wedding, the...
Dolly Parton Wrote ‘Jolene’ After Witnessing a Real Situation With Her Husband
While the song “Jolene” involves two fictional characters, Dolly Parton wrote the track after an event between her husband and another woman
Morgan Wallen Teases New Song About Keith Whitley, And It Sounds Incredible: LISTEN
Morgan Wallen hasn’t shared any news regarding the release date for his upcoming third studio album. But, nevertheless, he’s still teeing up new songs for fans left and right. On New Year’s Eve, the country music hitmaker closed out 2022 with an epic video montage. Overlaying the insane clip was a preview for a yet-unnamed song sure to score Wallen even more industry wins. More recently, the 29-year-old again took to Instagram, sharing another song preview, but this time he’s tributing Keith Whitley. Take a listen below because Outsiders everywhere are sure to love it.
Which ‘Newhart’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Actor Bob Newhart's beloved CBS sitcom ended 30 years ago, so which 'Newhart' cast members are still alive?
Lisa Marie Presley, fans celebrate Elvis' 88th birthday: 'I think that he'd be proud'
Family, friends and fans of Elvis Presley gathered at Graceland on Sunday morning to mark what would have been the rock icon’s 88th birthday. Led by Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, the annual event featured an Elvis Presley birthday proclamation from the city of Memphis, Tennessee, as well as a ceremonial cake cutting.
Elvis Presley’s “Take My Hand, Precious Lord”: A Song of Many
Although the great Elvis Presley is often thought to have recorded the original version of the song “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” this is actually not the case. Thomas A. Dorsey, a Christian preacher who had a significant impact on the evolution of early blues and gospel music in the 20th century, composed the song.
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” The couple became a symbol of...
