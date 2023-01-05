In the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens. With a 12-4 record and the AFC North title, the Bengals earned the No. 3 seed. The Ravens, meanwhile, finished as the No. 6 seed. This wild card game will be a rematch of Week 18 when the Bengals defeated the Ravens 27-16 in Cincinnati. For the first round of the playoffs, they will return to Paycor Stadium. We anticipate that quarterback Lamar Jackson will play after missing several weeks due to a knee injury. Take note, however, that earlier in the year, the Ravens also defeated the Bengals, 19-17. That said, let’s look at our Bengals 2023 NFL Playoffs predictions after their Week 18 win.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO