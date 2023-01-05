Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
Lovie Smith drops truth bomb on returning as Texans’ HC
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans ended their season with an improbable victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18. As the Texans look to build towards next season, Smith dropped his opinion on if he should remain Houston’s head coach. On 4th and 20 with less than a...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
4 bold predictions for Bengals in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 win vs. Ravens
In the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens. With a 12-4 record and the AFC North title, the Bengals earned the No. 3 seed. The Ravens, meanwhile, finished as the No. 6 seed. This wild card game will be a rematch of Week 18 when the Bengals defeated the Ravens 27-16 in Cincinnati. For the first round of the playoffs, they will return to Paycor Stadium. We anticipate that quarterback Lamar Jackson will play after missing several weeks due to a knee injury. Take note, however, that earlier in the year, the Ravens also defeated the Bengals, 19-17. That said, let’s look at our Bengals 2023 NFL Playoffs predictions after their Week 18 win.
Lamar Jackson injury update ahead of Wild Card Round offers Ravens little comfort
Another day, another grim Lamar Jackson update. The Baltimore Ravens dual-threat quarterback remains out with a PCL injury, last playing on December 4th in a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos. There’s been little news on when he could potentially return and once again, head coach John Harbaugh echoed just that on Monday as the Ravens prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN:
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rumor: Jim Harbaugh’s true feelings on Broncos head coaching job
Jim Harbaugh‘s name has been swirling around NFL head coaching rumors with the Denver Broncos as a potential suitor. As teams begin their head coaching interviews, Harbaugh’s true feelings towards becoming the Broncos’ head coach have been revealed. Harbaugh has been the head coach of Michigan since...
Cardinals GM Steve Keim makes eye-opening decision after Kliff Kingsbury firing
The Arizona Cardinals are going through a major overhaul this offseason. Just a few minutes after Kliff Kingsbury’s dismissal was announced, the team also revealed that GM Steve Keim is stepping down, per Ian Rapoport. Unlike Kingsbury, though, Keim departed of his own accord due to medical concerns. The GM already missed time this season after having health issues.
3 best Texans head coaching candidates to replace Lovie Smith
The Houston Texans fired Lovie Smith on Sunday night after a single season in charge. The team is once again searching for a head coach after the Texans fired David Culley a year ago. Houston’s vacancy has its drawbacks and positives. The major drawback has to be the concerns about...
Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’
Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
Aaron Rodgers trade: 2 teams that must risk it all for Packers star
Following yet another lackluster season, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers may finally be prepared to go their separate ways. Just one season after signing a contract extension, Rodgers and the Packers failed to make the postseason. For our Packers-Lions recap and head coaching carousel discussion, listen below: Following a Week 18 loss to […] The post Aaron Rodgers trade: 2 teams that must risk it all for Packers star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received an overwhelming amount of love and support in these past few days. The NFL community and its fans have come together for Hamlin in more ways than one. The Bills have been as present as a team could be throughout his entire ordeal, and they just completed another […] The post Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Harbaugh fires back at Bengals’ accusations of Ravens’ dirty tactics
John Harbaugh responded to the Cincinnati Bengals accusations of the Baltimore Ravens utilizing dirty tactics in Week 18, per Jamison Hensley. “I studied the game really closely,” Harbaugh said. “It’s clear our players played a clean game, as they always do. Millions of fans watched the game as well, and they saw the same thing. So, I would just say let them be the judges.”
Giants star Saquon Barkley’s 3-word warning ahead of NFL playoffs will scare the Vikings
Saquon Barkley is ready for the playoffs. The New York Giants running back made that abundantly clear as they prepare for the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the postseason. On Twitter, Barkley let everyone know that he is prepared to step on the big stage despite the fact that it’s a first […] The post Giants star Saquon Barkley’s 3-word warning ahead of NFL playoffs will scare the Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick drops eye-opening take on Mac Jones’ Patriots future
Bill Belichick didn’t make any commitments about the future of the New England Patriots, other than that he’ll be coaching the team in 2023, after the team’s 2022 season ended with a disappointing 8-9 record on Sunday. Speaking in a Zoom conference on Monday, Belichick gave Mac Jones a bit of a compliment but didn’t give […] The post Bill Belichick drops eye-opening take on Mac Jones’ Patriots future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Allen Lazard’s eye-opening comment on Aaron Rodgers, future with Packers
Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only Green Bay Packers’ star with an uncertain future. Allen Lazard made eye-opening remarks on his future with the team in response to an Aaron Rodgers question, per Nicole Menner. “I don’t f**ckin’ know,” Lazard said in whether or not he expects Rodgers to return next season. “Sh*t, I don’t know […] The post Allen Lazard’s eye-opening comment on Aaron Rodgers, future with Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blake Corum’s Jim Harbaugh stance after Michigan return announcement
Blake Corum announced his decision to stay at Michigan for another year on Monday. Corum later addressed Jim Harbaugh amid the coach’s plethora of NFL coaching rumors, via Trevor Woods. “I want him to do what’s best for him,” Corum said of Harbaugh on The Rich Eisen Show. “I...
Updated AFC playoff picture after wins by Chiefs, Jaguars
Bills (12-3) — vs. Patriots. Jaguars (8-8) — won vs. Jaguars, clinched No. 4 seed. For the Chargers, if the Ravens lose to the Bengals at 10 am PT, they will clinch the No. 5 seed and face the Jaguars next weekend. However, if Baltimore beats Cincinnati, Los Angeles will have to beat the Broncos to clinch the fifth seed.
Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos’ Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh rumors
The Denver Broncos are beginning their 2023 offseason with a coaching search. Nathaniel Hackett wasn’t able to lead the team and it led to him getting canned before his first season was even over. Now, Denver is looking into more experienced names like Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh to lead Russell Wilson and company. The […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos’ Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
