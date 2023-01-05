Read full article on original website
New guidance for treating youth obesity encourages early intervention
The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday released new guidelines for addressing childhood obesity, emphasizing a comprehensive and proactive approach to treatment. Driving the news: "There is no evidence that ‘watchful waiting’ or delayed treatment is appropriate for children with obesity," Dr. Sandra Hassink, an author of the guideline and vice chair of the Clinical Practice Guideline Subcommittee on Obesity, said in a news release.
Alcohol use is widely accepted in the US, but even moderate consumption is associated with many harmful effects
This month, millions of Americans are taking part in “Dry January” in an effort to forgo alcohol for a month and cleanse themselves of the excesses of the holiday season.
Venture capital may have a liability problem
Regulators are coming for venture capital. And it could get messy. Driving the news #1: Reuters reports that the SEC "is seeking details about FTX investors' due diligence," including information on firm policies and if those policies were followed. Driving the news #2: The SEC is working on a rule...
Why the U.S. economy needs more people
The United States needs more people, whether through Americans having more babies or more immigrants settling in this country. Failure to increase the U.S. population is among the biggest economic risks for the years and decades ahead. That is our takeaway from a new volume from a group led by...
Health experts warn of another COVID wave
The dizzying spread of the newest Omicron variant XBB.1.5 — also nicknamed Kraken — has public health experts warning of yet another potential COVID wave in the U.S. Why it matters: While the severity isn't clear yet, it's "the most transmissible form of Omicron to date," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on COVID-19, said, according to CNN.
CVS Health is on a shopping spree
CVS Health is exploring a takeover of Chicago-based Oak Street Health, a Medicare-focused operator of a network of value-based primary care centers, per Bloomberg. A deal could be valued north of $10 billion, including assumed debt. Why it matters: This news topped off a very busy Monday for America's largest...
