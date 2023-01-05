‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Cast: How To Follow Zach Shallcross’ Women on Instagram

We’re only a few weeks away from Season 27 of The Bachelor , and the moment that Bachelor Nation has been waiting for has arrived. Yep, you guessed it! ABC finally released the list of women who will be vying for former Bachelorette contestant Zach Shallcross ‘ heart.

It’s a beloved Bachelor Nation tradition to brush up on contestants ahead of a season premiere and review the names, ages, headshots, careers, and bios of the people we’ll be getting to know from the comfort of our own couches starting Monday, January 23, 2023 . And of course, we want check out their Instagram accounts!

If you’ve been keeping up with all things Bachelor Nation, you’ll recall that Shallcross already met five of the women from his season at The Bachelorette ’s “After The Final Rose” special in 2022. We’ll mark those five lucky ladies with an asterisk to remind you who they are, and we’ll identify the woman who received Shallcross’ early first impression rose by placing a 🌹 next to her name.

Without further ado, we present the women of The Bachelor Season 27. These are the 30 women who will be joining Zach Shallcross at the Bachelor Mansion, along with their Instagram accounts in case you want to follow them now. Be sure to check out the video above to see the ladies make their official introductions, and get hyped for another season.

Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, GA



ABC

Per Aly’s Bachelor bio, she is “a hopeless romantic and has even ended serious relationships because her exes weren’t ready for the real deal.” She loves Disneyland, is ready for marriage, and has a goldendoodle named Texas.

Fun Facts:

• Aly is a proud collector of porcelain dolls.

• Aly went to the same high school as Beyonce.

• Aly loves broccolini but hates broccoli.

Follow Aly on Instagram at @thealyjay

Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, CA



Photo: ABC

Per Anastasia’s Bachelor bio, she “enjoys watching the ‘Harry Potter’ movies, visiting her family in Greece and vibing out to Rufus Du Sol’s music.”

Fun Facts:

• Anastasia loves animals but is intimidated by monkeys.

• Anastasia has always felt a strong connection to Cleopatra.

• Anastasia fears the day low-rise skinny jeans become fashionable again.

Follow Anastasia on Instagram at @anastasiamidas

Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, NY



Photo: ABC

Per Ariel’s Bachelor bio, she is a “thrill-seeker” who is “unapologetically herself.” She loves SZA, traveling, and “comes from a big, loving Ukrainian family.”

Fun Facts:

• Ariel loves to read Architectural Digest.

• Ariel doesn’t do tarantulas under any circumstance.

• Dancing to Abba makes Ariel smile.

Bailey*, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, TN



Photo: ABC

Per Bailey’s Bachelor bio, she is “passionate about health and wellness and hopes to one day own her own business in the wellness world.” She’s searching for an “adventure buddy” and hopes Zach is the guy.

Fun Facts:

• Bailey would love to be a professional skydiver.

• Bailey likes her margaritas spicy!

• Bailey named her dog Charlie after Charlie Brown.

Follow Bailey on Instagram at @bailey__brown

Rebecca, “Becca,” 25, a nursing student from Burbank, CA



Photo: ABC

Per Becca’s Bachelor bio, she “comes from a close-knit Mexican American family and was raised by her mom, who she says is the person she loves most in this world.”

Fun Facts:

• Being outdoors relaxes Becca.

• Becca is a sucker for forbidden romance novels.

• Becca wore a lot of beanies in high school and gave off a skater-girl vibe.

Brianna*🌹, 24, an entrepreneur from Jersey City, NJ



Photo: ABC

Per Brianna’s Bachelor bio , she “is smart, entrepreneurial and creative, which lead to her owning a successful beauty company at just 24 years old.” She’s lived in Paris before and is hoping to find her forever travel partner on The Bachelor.

Fun Facts:

• Brianna hopes to go cage diving with sharks one day.

• Brianna created her own language as a child.

• Brianna does not do “Netflix and chill.”

Follow Brianna on Instagram at @iambriannakay

Brooklyn*, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, OK



Photo: ABC

Brooklyn’s Bachelor bio states that “at just 13 years old, Brooklyn discovered her passion for horse barrel racing and went on to study animal science. One day, she dreams of being a professional rodeo cowgirl and horse trainer.” Currently, Brooklyn works as a lab designer for an oral surgery practice and “she custom designs teeth for life-changing dental procedures.”

Fun Facts:

• Brooklyn would love to be able to teleport.

• Brooklyn is a two-stepping pro.

• Brooklyn loves to start her day with a delicious breakfast burrito.

Follow Brooklyn on Instagram at @brooklynwillie

Cara, 27, a corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, PA



Photo: ABC

Cara’s Bachelor bio lets us know that “when she isn’t hustling in the office, she’s jamming out to Justin Bieber while walking around New York City.”

Fun Facts:

• Nothing upsets Cara more than seeing garbage on the sidewalk.

• Cara loves Christmas music.

• Cara is not a good cook, but she is great at “assembling meals.”

Follow Cara on Instagram at @carakristine

Cat*, 26, a dancer from New York, NY



Photo: ABC

Cat’s Bachelor bio says that she “loves living in New York City, is passionate about dancing and enjoys a picnic in the park.”

Fun Facts:

• Cat LOVES hot dogs.

• Cat doesn’t do dinner dates.

• Cat was a sailing instructor in high school. She dreams of sailing around the world.

Follow Cat on Instagram at @kitty_cat20_

Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, GA



Photo: ABC

Charity’s Bachelor bio notes that she is “a mental health therapist and is extremely passionate about helping people live their best lives. Now, she is ready to receive the love she gives to so many others!”

Fun Facts:

• Charity’s all-time favorite movie is The Notebook .

• Charity wants to move to Disneyworld one day.

• Charity throws a mean ax.

Follow Charity on Instagram at @charitylawson

Christina Mandrell*, 26, a content creator from Nashville, TN



Photo: ABC

Christina’s Bachelor bio says that “she is a mom to her amazing 5-year-old daughter, Blakely, who she lives to make happy. Since getting divorced, Christina has been searching for her perfect man but must be selective since she and her daughter are in this together.”

Fun Facts:

• Christina wants to learn how to hula dance.

• Christina considers herself a grandma to her daughter’s pet turtle.

• Christina’s favorite sport is CrossFit.

Follow Christina on instagram at @christinamandrell

Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, SC



Photo: ABC

Davia’s Bachelor bio notes that she “loves dancing, listening to Lizzo and reading romance novels like The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo .”

Fun Facts:

• No one has helped Davia through breakups more than Taylor Swift.

• Davia could live on oysters.

• Davia says she can out-burp anyone.

Follow Davia on Instagram at @daviaesther

Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, an account executive from Pittsford, VT



Photo: ABC

Gabi’s Bachelor bio reveals that she is “so ready for marriage that she even has her dream wedding venue picked out in Italy on Lake Como.”

Fun Facts:

• Gabi’s favorite Kardashian is Kris.

• Gabi loves to tailgate.

• Gabi hopes to own her own Pilates studio one day.

Follow Gabi on Instagram at @sprinkling_sunshine

Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, MD



Photo: ABC

Genevie’s Bachelor bio says “she’s hoping to be CEO of a hospital one day” and “loves reading Colleen Hoover books, playing sports, and spending time with her family.”

Fun Facts:

• Genevie fears animals that are larger than her.

• Genevie goes hard for the Baltimore Ravens.

• Genevie can drive a stick shift … kind of.

Follow Genevie on Instagram at @pass_themayo

Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, TX



Photo: ABC

Greer’s Bachelor bio describes her as “loyal and confident and looking for a partner who can keep up with her quick wit and big personality. She is a hopeless romantic and is a sucker for forehead kisses.”

Fun Facts:

• Greer loves to shop at flea markets.

• Greer says she is never embarrassed.

• Greer can tell a lot about someone by their sushi order.

Follow Greer on Instagram at @cheerio_greerio

Holland, 24, an insurance marketer from Boca Raton, FL



Photo: ABC

Holland’s Bachelor bio notes that “pilates and spending time at the beach in her home state of Florida are also important parts of [her] life.”

Fun Facts:

• Holland loves yachting with her girls.

• Holland does not function without air conditioning.

• Holland’s favorite TV show is The Bachelor .

Follow Holland on Instagram at @hollandparsons

Jessica “Jess,” 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, FL



Photo: ABC

Jess’ Bachelor bio describes her as “a hopeless romantic and is ready for her fairytale romance worthy of a Taylor Swift love song.” She “comes from a big Puerto Rican family and hopes Zach is ready for her to spice up his life.”

Fun Facts:

• Jess’ favorite date activity is playing with puppies.

• Jess doesn’t leave the house without sunscreen. Ever.

• Jess could play Bananagrams all day and never get bored.

Follow Jess on Instagram at @jessicagirod

Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, an ER nurse from Austin, TX



Photo: ABC

Kaity’s Bachelor bio includes a direct quote from her, which is rare! “I truly hope to find love. I have so much love to give to the right man,” Kaity says. But if Zach doesn’t want kids, she’s out!

Fun Facts:

• Kaity grew up figure skating.

• Kaity isn’t afraid of sliding into the DMs.

• Kaity LOVES roller coasters. Like, looooves them.

• Kaity enjoys swimming but hates that sharks may be swimming underneath her.

Follow Kaity on Instagram at @kaityylane

Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, FL



Photo: ABC

Katherine’s Bachelor bio describes her as “a vibrant go-getter with a witty sense of humor and a glass-half-full attitude. She loves spending time with her nieces and nephews and can’t wait to have a family of her own.”

Fun Facts:

• People tell Katherine that she looks like Julia Roberts all the time.

• Katherine doesn’t camp; she only glamps.

• Katherine could live off breakfast pastries.

Follow Katherine on Instagram at @katizzzo

Kimberly, 30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, CA



Photo: ABC

Kimberly’s Bachelor bio reveals that she “was in a serious relationship that lasted six years, but she was ready for her forever, and her ex was not. Kimberly has been single for the past few years and doesn’t want just to date around. She is waiting for her perfect man.”

Fun Facts:

• Kimberly loves to drink wine in her PJs.

• Kimberly can’t wait to be a mom one day.

• Kimberly’s favorite music is old-school hip-hop.

Follow Kimberly on Instagram at @kimmyyg

Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, NC



Photo: ABC

Kylee’s Bachelor bio reveals that she “may best be known as an NBA dancer” but “is a registered nurse who works in a postpartum unit. She is passionate about helping new mothers and can’t wait to have a baby of her own ASAP.”

Fun Facts:

• You will never see Kylee with frizzy hair—Olaplex oil for life!

• Kylee likes her popcorn smothered in butter and mixed with M&Ms.

• Kylee’s celebrity crush is Jimmy Garroppolo.

Follow Kylee on Instagram at @kyleeemarie

Chandralekha “Lekha,” 29, a financial advisor from Miami, FL



Photo: ABC

Lekha’s Bachelor bio says that “she was born in Chennai, India, and moved to the United States at 7 years old. Since then, she’s lived in California, North Carolina, New York and Florida.” Her parents had an arranged marriage and “are supportive of her journey to find love and happiness in her own way!”

Fun Facts:

• Massage is Lekha’s love language.

• Going to Stagecoach is on Lehka’s bucket list.

• Lehka’s biggest turn-on? Abs.

Follow Lekha on Instagram at @lekha_ravi

Madison, 26, a business owner from Fargo, ND



Photo: ABC

Madison’s Bachelor bio reveals that she “took on the role of caretaker for her two younger sisters” growing up, “so, when it comes to her love life, her little sisters are part of a package deal.”

Fun Facts:

• Madison was a Presidential Scholar in college.

• Madison dislikes ALL sauces.

• If Madison could have any superpower, it would be the power to pause time.

Follow Madison on Instagram at @madi_johnson

Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, IA



Photo: ABC

Mercedes’ Bachelor bio notes that she is “very close with her mother and will definitely be looking for her approval the next time she brings home a man! Mercedes has been in two serious relationships, but both ended because she knew those men weren’t her person.”

Fun Facts:

• Mercedes’ hobby is showing pigs at the Iowa State Fair.

• Mercedes loves to drive around with the windows down, blasting country music.

• Mercedes would rather order in than cook.

Follow Mercedes on Instagram at @mercedesnorthup

Olivia L., 24, a patient care technician from Rochester, NY



Photo: ABC

Olivia L’s Bachelor bio reveals she’s a huge fan of basketball and is “here to find her teammate for LIFE!”

Fun Facts:

• Watching Grey’s Anatomy inspired Olivia’s desire to work in the medical field.

• Olivia will yell at people who litter.

• Olivia comes from a family of jet-skiing enthusiasts.

Follow Olivia L on Instagram at @itslivlew

Olivia M., 25, a stylist from Cincinnati, OH



Photo: ABC

Olivia M’s Bachelor bio says that “when she’s not working hard at her career, [she] loves going to hot yoga, trying new restaurants and cuddling up on the couch to binge-watch TV.”

Fun Facts:

• Olivia’s special talent is sounding like a dolphin.

• Olivia loves to read and has color-coded her bookshelf.

• Olivia loves carbs.

Follow Olivia M on Instagram at @dib_miller

Sonia, 29, a project manager from Long Island, NY



Photo: ABC

Per Sonia’s Bachelor bio, she’s a city girl “hoping to move to the suburbs one day with her man and raise three golden retrievers.”

Fun Facts:

• Sonia has been bungee jumping. Twice.

• Sonia never says “no” to a game of truth or dare.

• Sonia is obsessed with Elvis.

• Sonia dreams of taking a trip to Arizona.

Follow Sonia on Instagram at @sonianatasha927

Vanessa, 23, a restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, LA



Photo: ABC

Vanessa’s Bachelor bio reveals that she “works in marketing and strives to be as successful as marketing genius Kris Jenner one day.”

Fun Facts:

• Growing up, Vanessa played a lot of freeze tag.

• Vanessa LOVES cherries.

• Vanessa’s dream duet partner is Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees.

Follow Vanessa on Instagram at @vanessadinh



Victoria J., 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, TX



Photo: ABC

Per Victoria J’s Bachelor bio, “her parents have been married for over 40 years, and [she] has her heart set on finding a love like theirs.”

Fun Facts:

• Victoria ha

s a degree in dance performance.

• Victoria doesn’t understand the hype around Pete Davidson.

• Victoria’s music taste is stuck in 2007. Emo-punk music for life!

• Victoria isn’t made for the cold but says she looks super cute in a ski suit.

Follow Victoria on Instagram @victoriajameson

Viktoria E., 29, a nanny from Vienna, Austria



Photo: ABC

Viktoria E’s Bachelor bio, “she was born and raised in Austria but moved to the United States by herself in 2013.” She also “enjoys listening to country music and dreams of visiting Hawaii one day.”

Fun Facts:

• Viktoria doesn’t eat blue tortilla chips.

• Viktoria lives for cheesy Christmas movies.

• Viktoria loves to listen to Norah Jones and paint.