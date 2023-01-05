ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
‘Obnoxiously beautiful’ influencer attacked after cutting long event line

An influencer wannabe was apparently attacked after seemingly cutting a long line at a packed New Year’s Eve event in Nashville and proclaiming that she is “obnoxiously beautiful” as her apparent defense. TikToker @desi.self shared a viral video of a fight breaking out between a young woman who apparently cut the beer line — with another woman then confronting her. In the video, @desi.self explained that three women walked up and cut to the front of the reportedly 40-minute line for the beer tent. People in the line are heard grumbling as one woman goes up to confront the “rude” gals....
Reddit Split After Frustrated Mom Removes Her Teen Son’s Bedroom Door

Raising children is tough as parents constantly worry about the well-being of their kids. However, one mom is questioning if she took things too far after she "indefinitely" removed her 16-year-old son's door from his bedroom. The mother-of-two took to Reddit explaining the incident happened after a scary moment in...
Who Is Alba Baptista? Everything We Know About Chris Evans’ New Girlfriend

The 41-year-old The Gray Man star is dating 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista. On Friday (Jan. 6), the couple became Instagram official when the Marvel alum shared a video of the pair scaring each other with the caption, "A look back at 2022." While Evans was the primary instigator at the beginning, Baptista quickly caught on and began to hide around corners to frighten him.
North West Dresses Up as Dad Kanye in TikTok With Kim Kardashian: WATCH

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter is causing some fans to do a double take due to the resemblance she shares with her father. In a TikTok shared to Kim and North's TikTok account, North West dresses as her father. Her look is complete with fake facial hair and a hat. While she shows off her makeover, Kanye's song "Bound 2" plays in the background, the sped up version of the song.
Gayle King Hits High Notes in Colorful Dress & Striped Clogs for ‘CBS Morning Series’ With David Foster & Katharine McPhee

Gayle King is conquering her fears and trying new things in 2023. The broadcast journalist traded her on-camera seat for a recording studio in her latest Instagram post. For a new “CBS Mornings” series titled, “Never Too Late,” King traveled to Los Angeles to take singing lessons with vocal coach and British musician Stevie Mackey. King also got in the studio with musical power couple David Foster and Katharine McPhee to record a song. King burst in colors for the occasion. The television personality and author wore a multi-colored short-sleeve maxi dress. The piece featured a scoop neckline and was decorated with bright...
People Think Bobby Shmurda Disses Gunna Over Snitching Allegations on New Song

People think Bobby Shmurda is taking shots at Gunna on a new track he debuted on social media. Last night (Jan. 4), Bobby Shmurda premiered a new track on Instagram titled "Rat Niggas." On the song, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is very critical of people who cooperate with the law in legal cases. It sounds like he is rapping about someone in particular.
These Are the Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2023

A new year brings new goals, energy and, of course, hip-hop releases. The fast pace of the genre leads to many albums being announced, some of which are surprises while others take time to drop. There are even projects that fans look forward to that haven't been formally announced. The buzz lies in the fact that certain rappers haven't dropped anything new in a while. XXL highlights several of the most anticipated hip-hop albums that are set to arrive in 2023.
