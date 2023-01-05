Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Romance Novelist Slammed After Allegedly Faking Suicide: ‘I Died Not Physically but Spiritually’
Tennessee-based indie romance novelist Susan Meachen had been presumed dead by her fans for the last three years. But on Jan. 3, the author seemingly resurfaced via Facebook to announce that her death was fake. "I debated on how to do this a million times and still not sure if...
Big Scarr Collaborator Accuses Gucci Mane of Taking Back Offer to Pay for Scarr’s Funeral
UPDATE (Jan. 9):. Gucci Mane's team has provided the following statement to XXL regarding his contribution to Big Scarr's funeral costs:. "This information is incorrect. Gucci Mane paid $20,000 directly to the funeral home for Scarr’s funeral." ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 9):. A friend of Big Scarr is accusing Gucci...
‘Obnoxiously beautiful’ influencer attacked after cutting long event line
An influencer wannabe was apparently attacked after seemingly cutting a long line at a packed New Year’s Eve event in Nashville and proclaiming that she is “obnoxiously beautiful” as her apparent defense. TikToker @desi.self shared a viral video of a fight breaking out between a young woman who apparently cut the beer line — with another woman then confronting her. In the video, @desi.self explained that three women walked up and cut to the front of the reportedly 40-minute line for the beer tent. People in the line are heard grumbling as one woman goes up to confront the “rude” gals....
Drake and Future Break Highest-Grossing Record With Summer Sixteen Tour – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 8, 2017: On this day, Drake and Future shattered a new record with their Summer Sixteen Tour. After totaling up the ticket sales from 2016, Drizzy and Hendrix's trek was proclaimed the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of all time. According to...
Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries
The drama surrounding how much Gucci Mane contributed to the funeral arraignments for his late artist Big Scarr continues to play out online. Now, Scarr's sister is claiming the $20,000 Guwop paid to the funeral home for the Memphis rapper's funeral was not sufficient. On Monday (Jan. 9), Big Scarr's...
Gucci Mane’s Wife Posts Receipts of $20,000 Payment to Funeral Home for Big Scarr
Gucci's Mane's wife has posted receipts showing a $20,000 payment to Big Scarr's funeral home after the 1017 boss was accused of taking back his initial offer to cover the late Memphis rapper's burial costs. On Monday (Jan. 9), Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka'oir Davis, hit up her Instagram Story...
Reddit Split After Frustrated Mom Removes Her Teen Son’s Bedroom Door
Raising children is tough as parents constantly worry about the well-being of their kids. However, one mom is questioning if she took things too far after she "indefinitely" removed her 16-year-old son's door from his bedroom. The mother-of-two took to Reddit explaining the incident happened after a scary moment in...
Who Is Alba Baptista? Everything We Know About Chris Evans’ New Girlfriend
The 41-year-old The Gray Man star is dating 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista. On Friday (Jan. 6), the couple became Instagram official when the Marvel alum shared a video of the pair scaring each other with the caption, "A look back at 2022." While Evans was the primary instigator at the beginning, Baptista quickly caught on and began to hide around corners to frighten him.
North West Dresses Up as Dad Kanye in TikTok With Kim Kardashian: WATCH
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter is causing some fans to do a double take due to the resemblance she shares with her father. In a TikTok shared to Kim and North's TikTok account, North West dresses as her father. Her look is complete with fake facial hair and a hat. While she shows off her makeover, Kanye's song "Bound 2" plays in the background, the sped up version of the song.
Blueface Insists on Calling Chrisean Rock a Bitch Although She Asked Him to Stop
The toxicity level of Blueface and Chrisean Rock's relationship is on full display on their new reality show Crazy in Love. In a recent episode, the Cali rapper insisted on calling Chrisean a bitch despite her opposition. The latest episode of the show aired on Sunday night (Jan. 8). During...
Is Kanye West Performing at Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper’s Black Star Line Festival in Ghana?
Kanye West has been out of the public eye for the past few weeks but he may be ready to make his grand return to the stage at Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper's Black Star Line Festival in Ghana. On Thursday morning (Jan. 5), Ghanian radio host Ebenezer Donkoh...
Freddie Gibbs Has Four Joint Projects on the Way, But Being the Best Rapper to Ever Act Is Priority
Candor and comedic flair have been some of Freddie Gibbs' prized attributes both in and out of music. As one of the game's most respected MCs, he's now more serious than ever about elevating his acting career. Words: Luke Fox. Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022...
Gayle King Hits High Notes in Colorful Dress & Striped Clogs for ‘CBS Morning Series’ With David Foster & Katharine McPhee
Gayle King is conquering her fears and trying new things in 2023. The broadcast journalist traded her on-camera seat for a recording studio in her latest Instagram post. For a new “CBS Mornings” series titled, “Never Too Late,” King traveled to Los Angeles to take singing lessons with vocal coach and British musician Stevie Mackey. King also got in the studio with musical power couple David Foster and Katharine McPhee to record a song. King burst in colors for the occasion. The television personality and author wore a multi-colored short-sleeve maxi dress. The piece featured a scoop neckline and was decorated with bright...
People Think Bobby Shmurda Disses Gunna Over Snitching Allegations on New Song
People think Bobby Shmurda is taking shots at Gunna on a new track he debuted on social media. Last night (Jan. 4), Bobby Shmurda premiered a new track on Instagram titled "Rat Niggas." On the song, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is very critical of people who cooperate with the law in legal cases. It sounds like he is rapping about someone in particular.
These Are the Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2023
A new year brings new goals, energy and, of course, hip-hop releases. The fast pace of the genre leads to many albums being announced, some of which are surprises while others take time to drop. There are even projects that fans look forward to that haven't been formally announced. The buzz lies in the fact that certain rappers haven't dropped anything new in a while. XXL highlights several of the most anticipated hip-hop albums that are set to arrive in 2023.
’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed and Liz Break Up for 11th Time, End Engagement Following Explosive Rose Revelation
Another reality TV couple bites the dust… again. Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods have broken up following an explosive 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all. Here's how it all went down... A Big Ed and Rose Reunion. During the special, an argument ensued after...
