Read full article on original website
Related
1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is hardly recognizable after returning from food rehab center
Tammy Slaton weighed 290 kg when she starred in the TLC reality show 1000-lb Sisters, along with her sister, Amy Slaton. Now, she has surprised her fans with a startling body transformation - having an epic weight loss.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shares full-body pic & drowns in baggy sweater after 100 pound weight loss & split from Kody
SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a new photo showing off her dramatic 100-pound weight loss following her split from ex Kody. In the photo, the red Christmas sweater nearly swallowed Janelle, 53, as it hung on her thinner frame. "Merry Christmas 2022!" Janelle captioned the family snap, adding...
The Hollywood Gossip
Tammy Slaton Reveals Stunning Weight Loss: Yes, This is Really Her!
As it turns out, marriage looks very good on Tammy Slaton. The long-time reality star exchanged vows in November with Caleb Willingham, a man she met while working on her various health issues in rehab. Just over a month later, Slaton dropped a TikTok video in which she lip-syncs to...
toofab.com
Sister Wives Star Kody Brown Makes On-Air Plea to 'Estranged' Sons Gabe and Garrison
"If one of my little children had to die because someone had to get his pencil wet, that made me so mad" "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown opened up about his estrangement from two of his 18 children, sons Gabe and Garrison -- both of whom he shares with Janelle -- on Sunday's "One on One" special for the season.
A Husband Abandoned His Wife After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth Set of Twins
After his wife just gave birth to their sixth set of twins, a Ugandan man allegedly picked up and left his growing family. Having children is a mixed blessing; some individuals would be overjoyed to have even one, while others have no qualms about casting theirs aside. Consider the case of the Ugandan man who snapped after learning that his wife had just given birth to their fifth set of twins. Even though Nalongo Gloria has had many sets of twins, she has never used in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Ugandan mother has given birth to her ninth and tenth children, prompting reports that her husband, Ssalongo, has left the family because he felt he could no longer provide for them since "it wasn't natural."
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Have a Theory Why Meri Brown Hasn’t Left Kody: ‘She’s Doing It to Get Back at Him’
Could Meri Brown's decision to stay in her plural marriage to Kody Brown be part of a plot to get back at him? Some 'Sister Wives' fans think so.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Aunt Kristyn Decker Calls Her ‘False Representation’ on the TLC Show ‘Pathetic’
Christine Brown's aunt, Kristyn Decker, says the producers creating false storylines on the episode of 'Sister Wives' she was on was 'pathetic,' especially the infamous bathroom scene.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Catch Robyn Brown ‘Manipulating Kody in Real-Time’ in Season 17 Finale
'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown, is caught 'manipulating Kody in real-time' in the season 17 finale when she excuses his behavior after he apologizes. Here's what the fans thought.
‘Sister Wives’ Drama: Meri Brown Drops Kody and Robyn Brown From Instagram, Follows Psychologists Instead
Meri Brown has admitted that her marriage to Kody Brown is over. 'Sister Wives' fans aren't convinced by her words. Her Instagram following list tells a story, though.
Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch
Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has been found dead aged 29
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has died at the age of 29. Lewis, from North Carolina, appeared on the hit reality show back in 2014 when her ex-best friend Jenelle Evans told her about her pregnancy. While the pair 'had gone their separate ways' at the time of Lewis'...
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reveals Her Celebrity Crush — and He Is the Polar Opposite of Ex Kody
Christine Brown is looking ahead in her love life after Kody Brown. On Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, the TLC star revealed her latest celebrity crush — and it's safe to say he doesn't have a lot in common with Kody. "Shemar Moore. Definitely," Christine said, naming the Criminal...
Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video
Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
‘Sister Wives’: 3 Ways Robyn Brown’s Life Is Identical to Her Mother’s Life
'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown and her mother, Alice Sullivan's lives mirror each other. Here are 3 ways Robyn modeled her life after her mother's life.
Sharon Osbourne announces name of daughter Kelly's baby boy
Sharon Osbourne has announced the name of her daughter Kelly's baby boy and it's incredibly cute. For those not in the know, Kelly welcomed her first child into the world in November with her partner Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. The 38-year-old confirmed her pregnancy in May 2022 several months after...
Katie Price under fire after sharing 'inappropriate' video of son Harvey
Katie Price has been slammed for sharing an 'inappropriate' video of her eldest son, Harvey. The former glamour model took to TikTok over Christmas to share an intimate clip of her and her 20-year-old son in bed:. In the video, which has since racked up over 350,000 views, Price can...
BET
NBA Youngboy Marries His Longtime GF—See The Jaw-Dropping Diamond Ring The Rapper Purchased Last Year! [Report]
NBA Youngboy (born Kentrell Gaulden) is reportedly off the market! According to The Shade Room, the rapper married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle in Utah on Saturday (Jan. 7). At this time, the couple has yet to publicly confirm the news. However, the media outlet confirmed they reviewed the couple’s...
Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Jokes About ‘Leftover Fame’ After Parents Kody and Christine Brown’s Split
Making the most of a tough situation. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown joked about one perk she’s experienced following her parents Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s split. “When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame,” Gwendlyn, 21, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 15, alongside a photo that showed her profile now has a blue checkmark next to her name. “Verified bitches.”
Popculture
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Thrives During Holiday With Daughters Amid Kody Brown Split
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is spending the holidays with daughters Madison Brush and Savanah Brown following her split from Kody Brown after 29 years of spiritual marriage. The Sister Wives star, who confirmed she and Kody were no longer together during an episode of the TLC show earlier this month, reposted an Instagram Story added by 25-year-old daughter Maddie of her 18-year-old sister Savanah putting together a puzzle.
Tyla
66K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0