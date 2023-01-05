Read full article on original website
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
alxnow.com
Saving herself: Alexandria author kidnapped by Somali pirates to publish second book
Getting rescued from Somali pirates by Navy SEALs is one thing, but at the end of the day Jessica Buchanan had to save herself. An Ohio native, Buchanan was an aid worker in northern Somalia when she and fellow aid worker Poul Hagen Thisted were kidnapped in October 2011. With an untreated thyroid condition worsening, she was kept on a starvation diet and slept in the open desert for 93 days. She was rescued by a team of 24 U.S. Navy SEALs, and President Obama phoned Buchanan’s father to inform him on the news of her release.
globalconstructionreview.com
Ferrovial cuts ribbon on $3.6bn toll road in Virginia
Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial opened the 36km I-66 Managed Lanes toll road in Virginia at the end of November, completing one of the biggest public-private partnership (PPP) road projects in the US this century. Representing an investment of $3.6bn, the I-66 runs between Route 29 near Gainesville to the Capital...
beckerspayer.com
Anthem Blue Cross, Mary Washington Healthcare could split March 1
Anthem Blue Cross could go out of network with Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Healthcare if the two sides can't agree on a new contract by March 1, The Free Lance-Star reported Jan. 7. Mary Washington Healthcare operates two hospitals and over 50 other facilities, according to its website. The Free...
dcnewsnow.com
Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince George's County
A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their belief in themselves and their abilities. Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince …. A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their...
Husband of missing DC real estate executive appears in court, pleads not guilty to misleading investigation
QUINCY, Mass. (DC News Now) – The husband of a missing real estate executive who works in Washington, D.C. appeared in court in Masssachusetts Monday after police arrested him for obstructing their investigation into his wife’s disappearance. Ana Walshe, 39, has been missing since New Year’s Day. Police arrested her husband, Brian Walshe, 46, on […]
CNBC
Washington D.C. is the 'loneliest city' in America—see which other cities made the list
Typing "one-bedroom" into Zillow after a lifetime of living with family, and probably a few cycles of roommates, can feel like an accomplishment. And it should: being able to pay rent and bills without needing another person to shoulder some cost, by many people's metric, is a signal of success.
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
luxury-houses.net
Commanding Breathtaking Parkland Views in McLean, VA, this Masterpiece Hits Market for $4.7M
The Estate in McLean is a luxurious home located in gated community with 24/7 professional security now available for sale. This home located at 7686 Ballestrade Ct, McLean, Virginia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,445 square feet of living spaces. Call Patricia Hill-tilch (301-440-1231), Altaf S Mohamed (301-928-5929) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in McLean.
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
Inside Nova
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opens today in Woodbridge
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opens its first East Coast eatery in Woodbridge today. The hot chicken franchise at 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive will be managed by restaurant industry veterans John Filipiak and Nabil Asad, with a second location in the area set to open in 2023, the company said in a news release. Doors open at 11 a.m.
sungazette.news
Oak trees are dying across region. But why?
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
3 D.C.-area developments to watch in 2023
The first Amazon buildings in Washington are coming soon, along with trendy office-to-apartment turnovers and a new waterfront development in Navy Yard. Why it matters: By the end of the year, our cityscape will (once again) look and feel different. Here are three of the most interesting projects on our radar in 2023:The Amazonification of ArlingtonHQ2’s arrival in Northern Virginia is springing up new residential and office towers, and the first phase of construction is expected to end this year.What’s happening: Amazon’s giant helix building (the one that’s either shaped like an ice cream cone or a certain emoji) isn’t ready, but...
Major Storm Taking Aim On Region Will Be Packed With Heavy Rains, Strong Winds
A major storm headed to the region will bring a mix of heavy rain, strong winds, along with sleet and snow in some areas. The cross-country storm system is now expected to arrive in this region on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12, intensify Thursday night, and continue into Friday, Jan. 13, AccuWeather reports.
Sears about to close final Maryland store
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
Builder
Walton Global Sells 80 Acres Outside Washington, D.C., to D.R. Horton
Real estate investment and land asset management company Walton Global sold 80 acres in Prince George’s County, Maryland, to D.R. Horton. The land will be used for D.R. Horton’s Spring Hills master plan community, according to Walton. “This has been a highly anticipated initial phase of Spring Hills,...
A D.C. Consultant Won Big On Last Night’s ‘Jeopardy!’
This local consultant and Georgetown alum is also a trivia buff and the latest Jeopardy! champion. That’s right, local trivia nerds, Glover Park resident Patrick Curran beat out defending champ Lloyd Sy on Thursday night’s airing of America’s favorite trivia show. In final Jeopardy, he correctly guessed the answer (The Godfather) after wagering $5,200, to bring his total earnings to $30,000. Curran has secured his spot in Friday’s episode, and that’s as much as he’s allowed to share about his appearance on the show, which he taped back in November.
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
Fairfax Times
Area principals admit to withholding National Merit Awards from students
UPDATE: In an email to parents Jan. 8, Langley High School Principal Kimberly Greer announced that the Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid would meet with parents to answer questions regarding “a delay” in notifying National Merit Scholarship Corporation Commended Students. The meeting will take place Jan. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m at Langley High School in the lecture hall. Reid held a similar meeting last week at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria. That meeting was open to the press, including TV news crews.
theburn.com
Opening day approaching for Pupatella pizza in Leesburg
Loudoun County’s first Pupatella pizza restaurant is entering the final stretch. The sign has gone up outside the location in Leesburg and we’re told the announcement of an opening date should be coming soon. The Burn broke the news back in October 2021 that the popular regional brand...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do In Harpers Ferry WV You Shouldn’t Miss
Are you on the search for the best things to do in Harpers Ferry? Go no further! We have compiled a list of the best activities in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia to ensure that whatever kind of trip you’re having, from a quick stop in or a lengthy stay, is adventurous and fun for all visitors!
