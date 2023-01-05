ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alxnow.com

Saving herself: Alexandria author kidnapped by Somali pirates to publish second book

Getting rescued from Somali pirates by Navy SEALs is one thing, but at the end of the day Jessica Buchanan had to save herself. An Ohio native, Buchanan was an aid worker in northern Somalia when she and fellow aid worker Poul Hagen Thisted were kidnapped in October 2011. With an untreated thyroid condition worsening, she was kept on a starvation diet and slept in the open desert for 93 days. She was rescued by a team of 24 U.S. Navy SEALs, and President Obama phoned Buchanan’s father to inform him on the news of her release.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
globalconstructionreview.com

Ferrovial cuts ribbon on $3.6bn toll road in Virginia

Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial opened the 36km I-66 Managed Lanes toll road in Virginia at the end of November, completing one of the biggest public-private partnership (PPP) road projects in the US this century. Representing an investment of $3.6bn, the I-66 runs between Route 29 near Gainesville to the Capital...
VIRGINIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Anthem Blue Cross, Mary Washington Healthcare could split March 1

Anthem Blue Cross could go out of network with Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Healthcare if the two sides can't agree on a new contract by March 1, The Free Lance-Star reported Jan. 7. Mary Washington Healthcare operates two hospitals and over 50 other facilities, according to its website. The Free...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince George's County

A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their belief in themselves and their abilities. Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince …. A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Husband of missing DC real estate executive appears in court, pleads not guilty to misleading investigation

QUINCY, Mass. (DC News Now) – The husband of a missing real estate executive who works in Washington, D.C. appeared in court in Masssachusetts Monday after police arrested him for obstructing their investigation into his wife’s disappearance. Ana Walshe, 39, has been missing since New Year’s Day. Police arrested her husband, Brian Walshe, 46, on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
luxury-houses.net

Commanding Breathtaking Parkland Views in McLean, VA, this Masterpiece Hits Market for $4.7M

The Estate in McLean is a luxurious home located in gated community with 24/7 professional security now available for sale. This home located at 7686 Ballestrade Ct, McLean, Virginia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,445 square feet of living spaces. Call Patricia Hill-tilch (301-440-1231), Altaf S Mohamed (301-928-5929) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in McLean.
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opens today in Woodbridge

Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opens its first East Coast eatery in Woodbridge today. The hot chicken franchise at 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive will be managed by restaurant industry veterans John Filipiak and Nabil Asad, with a second location in the area set to open in 2023, the company said in a news release. Doors open at 11 a.m.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
sungazette.news

Oak trees are dying across region. But why?

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios DC

3 D.C.-area developments to watch in 2023

The first Amazon buildings in Washington are coming soon, along with trendy office-to-apartment turnovers and a new waterfront development in Navy Yard. Why it matters: By the end of the year, our cityscape will (once again) look and feel different. Here are three of the most interesting projects on our radar in 2023:The Amazonification of ArlingtonHQ2’s arrival in Northern Virginia is springing up new residential and office towers, and the first phase of construction is expected to end this year.What’s happening: Amazon’s giant helix building (the one that’s either shaped like an ice cream cone or a certain emoji) isn’t ready, but...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
FREDERICK, MD
DCist

A D.C. Consultant Won Big On Last Night’s ‘Jeopardy!’

This local consultant and Georgetown alum is also a trivia buff and the latest Jeopardy! champion. That’s right, local trivia nerds, Glover Park resident Patrick Curran beat out defending champ Lloyd Sy on Thursday night’s airing of America’s favorite trivia show. In final Jeopardy, he correctly guessed the answer (The Godfather) after wagering $5,200, to bring his total earnings to $30,000. Curran has secured his spot in Friday’s episode, and that’s as much as he’s allowed to share about his appearance on the show, which he taped back in November.
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorebrew.com

Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience

After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fairfax Times

Area principals admit to withholding National Merit Awards from students

UPDATE: In an email to parents Jan. 8, Langley High School Principal Kimberly Greer announced that the Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid would meet with parents to answer questions regarding “a delay” in notifying National Merit Scholarship Corporation Commended Students. The meeting will take place Jan. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m at Langley High School in the lecture hall. Reid held a similar meeting last week at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria. That meeting was open to the press, including TV news crews.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Opening day approaching for Pupatella pizza in Leesburg

Loudoun County’s first Pupatella pizza restaurant is entering the final stretch. The sign has gone up outside the location in Leesburg and we’re told the announcement of an opening date should be coming soon. The Burn broke the news back in October 2021 that the popular regional brand...
LEESBURG, VA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things To Do In Harpers Ferry WV You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you on the search for the best things to do in Harpers Ferry? Go no further! We have compiled a list of the best activities in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia to ensure that whatever kind of trip you’re having, from a quick stop in or a lengthy stay, is adventurous and fun for all visitors!
HARPERS FERRY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy