Charlotte FC captain Christian Fuchs retires from professional soccer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte FC captain Christian Fuchs announced his retirement Thursday after 19 seasons in professional soccer.

In his career, the 36-year-old Fuchs played for seven teams across four different countries. He won the 2015/2016 Premier League with Leicester City and was captain of the Austrian team in the UEFA Euro 2016.

“It has been an incredible journey for me and my family. Not only did we celebrate great success throughout the years, but we have also been able to learn from amazing people during this journey,” said Fuchs. “I am so thankful for all the support I received during my career from club representatives, my teammates, and the fans. I am looking back with a big smile on the special moments I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Charlotte FC Sporting Director Zoran Krneta said Fuchs is leaving behind “an incredible legacy.”

“We are thankful to have had a player of his caliber lead our locker room as captain to build a positive, winning culture in our inaugural season. He was important for us with his performances on the field, but more importantly, he has helped lay a critical foundation that will help this Club be successful for many years to come.”

Fuchs made 27 appearances for Charlotte FC in its inaugural season, scoring three total goals.

The club said he will remain in Charlotte in an unannounced role with Charlotte FC.

