The Valley Reporter
Where to board your dogs in central Vermont
Going out of town and need a place for your dog to stay? While options directly in The Valley are limited, there are several places that board dogs throughout central Vermont. Locally, there’s Lucky Dog Daycare and Boarding Facility in Warren and nearby Ripanco Kennels in Waterbury, which provides boarding, day care and grooming. Green Mountain Dog Camp doggie day care/training facility in Roxbury now also offers 24/7 boarding services for established clients only. In Barre, there is Holli-Day Care, which does both day care and boarding, and Four Paws Inn, which offers day care, boarding and grooming. There’s Riverbend Homestead in Berlin, which offers day care and boarding, Country Canine in East Orange, and Random Rescue and Central Vermont Dog Boarding in Chelsea. Additionally Valley Animal Hospital in Waitsfield and Mad River Veterinary Service in Fayston offer boarding.
The Valley Reporter
Southern rescues send dogs north
Many of the dogs adopted here in Vermont and throughout New England come from the south. For the Love of Dogs Vermont (FLD), a shelter-less rescue based in Waitsfield, partners with many southern organizations, including Roadside Rescue Network in Mississippi. FLD director Carole Moore said the organization gets contacted every day by rescue organizations and shelters in the south looking for help finding homes for dogs. She said a “throwaway dogs and cats mentality” persists throughout the south, as well as an increasing number of people running backyard breeding operations for quick cash and abandoning dogs they don’t sell at shelters, which are often beyond their capacity. “The economy has made a big impact on people having to rehome dogs because they can’t afford them,” she said. In 2022, FLD adopted out roughly 1,800 dogs. Moore said that number is increasing each year.
The Valley Reporter
A lifetime of dogs as a trainer, owner, and volunteer
In 30 years, Alec Sparks, owner of Snowbound Kennels in Addison, had trained over 800 dogs for hunting, basic obedience, behavioral issues and more. Sparks boards and trains dogs for a month to three months based on their needs and he also provides free services for rescue organizations to help make their dogs more adoptable.
WCAX
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - While some of Vermont’s ski areas are owned by big corporations like Vail, POWDR, or Alterra, others stay in the family. Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond still operates as a family-owned non-profit ski area. Other non-profit ski hills in the state include Northeast Slopes...
‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing
Michelle Lucas, 45, is one of Chittenden County’s many unhoused residents who are moving into Zephyr Place, a former 99-room hotel in Williston that Champlain Housing Trust acquired and converted into 72 units of affordable housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing.
Stay at the Actual Vermont Inn Featured in the TV Show ‘Newhart’
The Waybury Inn in Middlebury, Vermont, is regarded as one of the coziest stays for New Englanders and New Yorkers looking to get away from it all for a few days. Located at the base of the Green Mountain National Forest, visitors can hike or travel by car upwards and along the Middlebury River to take photos or admire the scenery.
The Valley Reporter
What to do if your local vet can’t handle your pet’s issue
Valley veterinarians Dr. Karen Anderson of Mad River Veterinary Service, Fayston, and Dr. Roy Hadden at Valley Animal Hospital in Waitsfield do a lot, but they can’t do everything. Both offices are “a one-doc shop,” as Anderson said, and don’t have the staff or equipment to handle certain ailments or conditions. “I just don’t have the staff to call a nurse to come do anesthesia after hours. Staffing is a challenge for everybody,” she said.
Water main break closes part of busy Rutland road
Southbound traffic cannot turn onto Allen Street in Rutland after a water main break forced public works crews to close part of the road Monday morning.
Burlington cat show draws fancy felines from all over the world
The competition had its share of different breeds, from British Short Hairs to Abyssinians and Persians.
NHPR
A Vt. company plans to process industrial hemp. Their first challenge? Convincing farmers to grow it
Over the past year, a pair of cousins bought two vacant industrial properties in two Vermont towns that have seen better economic days — a former grain mill in St. Johnsbury and a former marble factory in Proctor. The pair believe they have the right business to bring new life to the two properties: Processing industrial hemp.
Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort
Original plans called for eight municipalities to join, but Colchester’s departure brings the number of participating communities down to four. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort.
VSP: Vermonter breaks into house with owner inside
A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford on Monday.
mynbc5.com
Burlington City Council frustration grows in retail cannabis approval process
BURLINGTON, Vt. — As the cannabis industry continues to expand across the state, some local Cannabis Control Commissions are beginning to question their role in the approval process. Over the summer, the city of Burlington unanimously approved creating a Local Cannabis Control Commission, which made city councilors responsible for...
Green Mountain Transit plans to start charging bus fares again
The transit agency’s proposed operating budget for the 2024 fiscal year calls for reinstating pre-pandemic fares on its bus routes in Chittenden County. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Transit plans to start charging bus fares again.
WCAX
Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action
Hungry goats want to help dispose of your old pine trees. A Colchester farm has an interesting way of recycling unwanted Christmas trees. Two separate businesses burglarized early Saturday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. Suspect caught on camera as they stole from two Jeffersonville restaurants Saturday morning. Town of Essex...
WCAX
Chittenden County Sheriff ready to hand over reins
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The same man has led the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department for nearly four decades, but this year he decided it’s time to retire. Our Cam Smith sat down with Sheriff Kevin McLaughlin as he prepares to hand over the reins. “It’s just outstanding...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont
Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
vermontcatholic.org
Naturopathic doctor to speak at next Vermont Catholic Professionals meeting
A naturopathic doctor and Creighton Model FertilityCare pracitioner and medical consultant will be the speaker at the January meeting of Vermont Catholic Professionals. Dr. Jessica Whelan, a parishioner of Holy Angels Church in St. Albans, will address common hormonal and reproductive health struggles women and couples are experiencing and how she can help bring them to restored hormonal balance, optimal fertility and a more thriving, vibrant life with healthier relationships.
mynbc5.com
One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex early Sunday morning. The Essex fire department was called to Colchester Road around 6:15 in the morning, where they found a car off the road. First responders forced entry and performed life support,...
Exhibit shares stories of abuse at St. Joseph’s Orphanage
Voices of Saint Joseph's Orphanage opens Thursday at Burlington's Fletcher Free Library
