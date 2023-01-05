Forage Seminar will be held on January 24, 2023, in Cross Plains. This annual event has become one of the premier educational programs concerning forage production and hay in our region. The seminar will take place at the First Baptist Church 301 N Main in Cross Plains. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the program will start at 9:00 a.m. 5 CEU will be offered by the Texas Department of Agriculture to licensed pesticide applicators. Topics will include:

