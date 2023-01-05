Rep. Dan Crenshaw may be paying the price for calling colleagues who opposed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy “terrorists.” The Texas Republican, a former Navy SEAL, was bucking for the chairmanship of the House Homeland Security Committee, but the plum position instead went to a member of the Freedom Caucus, Rep. Mark Green, the New York Post reports. At the height of the protracted battle over the House speakership, Crenshaw rankled some fellow Republicans by saying those blocking McCarthy were “enemies” and “terrorists,” though he later apologized and said it was just a “turn of phrase.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO