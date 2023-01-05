CVS and Walgreens Plan to Sell Abortion Pill Mifepristone at Pharmacies After FDA Rule Change

Read full article on original website
Related
Pharmacies struggling to fill prescriptions to treat ADHD
The nationwide shortage of Adderall, the drug used to treat adults and children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is now causing a supply strain on other stimulants.
Alcohol use is widely accepted in the US, but even moderate consumption is associated with many harmful effects
This month, millions of Americans are taking part in “Dry January” in an effort to forgo alcohol for a month and cleanse themselves of the excesses of the holiday season.
NBC San Diego
Sen. Bernie Sanders Urges Moderna Not to Hike Price of Covid-19 Vaccines
Sanders, the incoming chair of the Senate health committee, called a potential price increase for Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine "outrageous" in a letter to the company's CEO, Stephane Bancel. Bancel told The Wall Street Journal that Moderna is considering a price in the range of $110 to $130 per dose when...
Householder pre-trial documents filed, companies subpoenaed
In newly-filed documents, the prosecutors outlined some of the evidence they want to bring against former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Larry Householder.
NBC San Diego
Successfully Applying for Social Security Disability Is Difficult. Applying as a Long Covid Patient Is Even Trickier
Long Covid has caused millions of Americans who suffer from symptoms to be out of work. For long-term cases, Social Security disability benefits may be the best bet for replacing lost income. But getting approved may be difficult, due to the "invisible" set of symptoms long Covid patients experience. When...
Comments / 0