Mykhaylo Mudryk reiterates Arsenal desire on return to Shakhtar Donetsk training
Mykhaylo Mudryk has joined Shakhtar Donetsk for their training camp in Turkey ahead of the second half of the Ukrainian season, though has reiterated his desire to join Arsenal, sources have told 90min.
Graham Potter: 'Managing Chelsea is the hardest job in football'
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has explained why his job is 'the hardest in football'.
Chelsea join race for Tottenham target Pedro Porro
Chelsea have identified Sporting CP's Pedro Porro as a potential option at right-back, sources have told 90min.
FPL Double Gameweek 20: Long-term transfers
Long-term transfer targets to consider for FPL Double Gameweek 20, including Harry Kane and Luke Shaw.
FA investigating spot-fixing during Oxford vs Arsenal
The Football Association have opened an investigation into potential spot-fixing during Arsenal's 3-0 win at Oxford United in the FA Cup on Monday night.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid enter Kane race; Man Utd close in on Weghorst
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Kane, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay, Jordan Pickford and more.
Chelsea reignite interest in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia
Chelsea are readying a bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in January, 90min understands.
Liverpool Hopes of Signing Lazio Ace Stefan de Vrij Dashed as Star Defender Signs New Contract
Liverpool could be set to miss out on Lazio star defender Stefan de Vrij, as the Dutchman is believed to have penned a new deal with the Serie A high-flyers.
Graham Potter claims Joao Felix alone will 'not solve Chelsea's problems'
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has admitted that while he has been impressed by what he's seen from new signing Joao Felix, he alone will not solve the team's scoring problems.
Chelsea agree terms of Joao Felix loan with Atletico Madrid
Chelsea have agreed the terms of a deal to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.
Joao Felix: How the last five players who took Chelsea's number 11 shirt fared
A look at how Chelsea's past five number 11s have fared at the club following the signing of Joao Felix.
PSG's Qatari owners considering investment in Leeds United
Leeds United are under consideration for investment by Qatar Sports Investments, the owners of Paris Saint-Germain, 90min understands.
Arsenal LIVE transfer news: Latest news & rumours
The latest Arsenal January 2023 transfer news and match reaction.
Pep Guardiola sends message to Southampton after shock Man City loss
Pep Guardiola reacts to Man CIty performance in shock Carabao Cup defeat to Southampton.
Wrexham: The top players behind their 2022/23 FA Cup run
A look at some of the key players behind Wrexham's 2022/23 FA Cup run
How Chelsea could line up with Joao Felix?
The ways Chelsea could line up with January arrival Joao Felix in the side.
Transfer rumours: Ten Hag wants Kane at Man Utd; Arsenal open Hazard talks
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Man Utd's interest in Harry Kane, Arsenal chasing Eden Hazard, Wout Weghorst, Mykhaylo Mudryk and more.
Pep Guardiola press conference: Kalvin Phillips fitness; Carabao Cup; players adapting to Man City style
All the key points from Pep Guardiola's pre-match press conference ahead of Southampton vs Man City in Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
The top Premier League moments of the month - December 2022
The top Premier League moments of December 2022.
