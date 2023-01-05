ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 100 Best Rock + Metal Albums of the 21st Century

Rock and metal in the 21st century gave us some of the most exciting and unique music in the history of the genres. While legacy acts from the '70s and '80s and '90s all continued to release new material, the turn of the millennium has given rise to a whole new crop of artists. Classic artists like Iron Maiden and Rush continued to make big splashes in the 2000s, and grunge and extreme metal acts from the previous decade continued their dominance. Throw in nu-metal, metalcore, deathcore and more and you're firmly entrenched in the 21st century.
Cattle Decapitation Announce New Album After Release Plan Leaks on Reddit

Cattle Decapitation are on their way back with a new album titled Terrasite, but the announcement of the record comes a little earlier than expected after the group's proposed rollout was spoiled by a Reddit leak. Speaking via their Facebook page (as viewed below), the group revealed, "Recently we posted...
Godsmack’s Sully Erna Once Dated Lady Gaga, Shannon Larkin Reveals

A lot of musicians have dated each other, but who do you think would make an unlikely couple? Apparently, Godsmack frontman Sully Erna once dated Lady Gaga, which was confirmed by drummer Shannon Larkin. Larkin was featured as a guest during a new episode of the 2020'd Podcast, and one...
Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Paramore, Korn + More

The lineup for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo has been revealed, and will feature the return to the concert stage of the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters. The four-day music festival is set to take place the weekend of June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee, with Foo Fighters joined by Zeds Dead, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as this year's headliners.
MANCHESTER, TN
Dave Grohl + Krist Novoselic Talking About Kurt Cobain

The legacy of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain remains the most influential of rock music’s last 30-plus years. Though it’s somewhat rare for surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic to speak in depth about Cobain, here are some moments when they opened up about the grunge icon.
Musician Turns Rock + Metal Favorites Into Beautiful Wedding Entrance Music

It can be a challenge for metalheads getting married, trying to fit the music they love into their special ceremony. But musician Stephen Beerkens has been coming to the rescue of many rockers figuring out a way to make some of their favorite songs fit the tone and nature of the special occasion by translating them into wedding entrance music.
msn.com

Most Valuable Vinyl Records Worth Money

Vinyl record culture has come back from near extinction to 41.72-million vinyl record sales in 2021. That's up 51.4 percent from 27.55 million in 2020 and the 16th consecutive year vinyl album sales grew. While that's a fraction of the world's estimated $16 billion recording-industry revenue (most from cheap digital...
