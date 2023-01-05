Read full article on original website
The 100 Best Rock + Metal Albums of the 21st Century
Rock and metal in the 21st century gave us some of the most exciting and unique music in the history of the genres. While legacy acts from the '70s and '80s and '90s all continued to release new material, the turn of the millennium has given rise to a whole new crop of artists. Classic artists like Iron Maiden and Rush continued to make big splashes in the 2000s, and grunge and extreme metal acts from the previous decade continued their dominance. Throw in nu-metal, metalcore, deathcore and more and you're firmly entrenched in the 21st century.
Foo Fighters Announce First 2023 Shows After Vowing to Continue as a Band
Foo Fighters have just announced a handful of performances for 2023, which will mark their first shows after vowing to continue on as a band after the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. Foo Fighters were preparing to headline a festival in Colombia late last March when Hawkins...
Cattle Decapitation Announce New Album After Release Plan Leaks on Reddit
Cattle Decapitation are on their way back with a new album titled Terrasite, but the announcement of the record comes a little earlier than expected after the group's proposed rollout was spoiled by a Reddit leak. Speaking via their Facebook page (as viewed below), the group revealed, "Recently we posted...
Godsmack’s Sully Erna Once Dated Lady Gaga, Shannon Larkin Reveals
A lot of musicians have dated each other, but who do you think would make an unlikely couple? Apparently, Godsmack frontman Sully Erna once dated Lady Gaga, which was confirmed by drummer Shannon Larkin. Larkin was featured as a guest during a new episode of the 2020'd Podcast, and one...
Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Paramore, Korn + More
The lineup for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo has been revealed, and will feature the return to the concert stage of the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters. The four-day music festival is set to take place the weekend of June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee, with Foo Fighters joined by Zeds Dead, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as this year's headliners.
‘None of Us’ in Skid Row Want to Reunite With Sebastian Bach, Says Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo
It's a new year and if 2023 is anything like 2022, it's going to be full of more reunions, just don't count on Skid Row getting back together with classic singer Sebastian Bach anytime soon. And happiness is a big factor. "It's not even a part of any sort of...
Why Slipknot Bassist V-Man Knew His Distinguishing Tattoos Would Reveal His Identity
To varying degrees – and among other reasons – each member of Slipknot uses his mask(s) to hide who he really is. According to bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella, however, that’s not always a foolproof tactic, as his unique tattoos inevitably gave away his identity prior to the release of 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter.
Bottle Rock 2023 Lineup Revealed – Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins + More
The 2023 festival season continues to take shape, with the Bottle Rock festival being the latest to reveal their 2023 lineup of performers. Set to take place the weekend of May 26-28 in Napa Valley, California, the 2023 bill is stacked with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran and Lil Nas X heading up the music weekend.
Watch a Teaser Trailer of Jack White’s Second ‘American Pickers’ TV Appearance
You may recall when Jack White made an appearance on the show American Pickers back in 2012, but the rocker recently made his way back onto the show for a second time, and there's a new teaser trailer out for it. When White first went on the series, he attempted...
Twitter Is Confused After Twenty One Pilots Release New Song You Can’t Hear
There's nothing like the surprise drop of a new song and being on hand to hear it for the first time, but during a recent livestream celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Vessel album, Twenty One Pilots left fans a little confused and bemused with the announcement and performance of a new song.
Periphery’s New Album Is Actually Called ‘Djent Is Not a Genre’
Did someone just open up a can of worms? Periphery are on their way back with new music and they've decided to title their latest album, Periphery V: Djent Is Not a Genre, inevitably opening up a new debate in the process. First, let's get to the basics of the...
Dave Grohl + Krist Novoselic Talking About Kurt Cobain
The legacy of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain remains the most influential of rock music’s last 30-plus years. Though it’s somewhat rare for surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic to speak in depth about Cobain, here are some moments when they opened up about the grunge icon.
Steve Perry Drops Song Trademarks Lawsuit Against Former Journey Bandmates Schon and Cain
The current dispute(s) between Journey guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain may be getting a lot of attention lately, but Steve Perry’s recent case against them (regarding song trademarks) never went away. Fortunately, though, it looks like it just did, as Perry has reportedly dropped his lawsuit. As...
Musician Turns Rock + Metal Favorites Into Beautiful Wedding Entrance Music
It can be a challenge for metalheads getting married, trying to fit the music they love into their special ceremony. But musician Stephen Beerkens has been coming to the rescue of many rockers figuring out a way to make some of their favorite songs fit the tone and nature of the special occasion by translating them into wedding entrance music.
Ville Valo Comments on Bam Margera’s Recent Struggles – ‘It Needs to Stop’
Former HIM singer Ville Valo addressed his old friend Bam Margera's recent struggles in a new NME video interview ahead of the Jan. 13 release of Valo's solo album under the band name VV, Neon Noir. Saying that it was like watching Margera turn into a "monster," Valo expressed that...
