California State

Cheddar News

House Republicans Take Aim at IRS, Federal Income Tax

"A bill that would try to abolish the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and eliminate federal income tax was reintroduced on Tuesday by Georgia Republican Rep. Buddy Carter.A vote on the bill, labeled the Fair Tax Act, was part of a deal that was negotiated between the House Freedom Caucus and Speaker Kevin McCarthy during his quest for the speakership.The Act “will eliminate the need for the IRS by simplifying our tax code with provisions that work for the American people,” Carter said on Twitter.  The current federal income tax scheme would be replaced with a single nationwide consumption tax. The...
GEORGIA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Housing money fix could clear Senate in week one

State lawmakers aim to quickly pass a bill to clear a thicket of confusion over how to get $200 million in housing infrastructure money out of state coffers and into the hands of developers. The money, initially appropriated last session, was meant to help address a 10,000-home shortage in workforce housing. But concerns over the […] The post Housing money fix could clear Senate in week one appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

