New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald Trump
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of Students
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lottery
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the Bronx
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New York
Renna Media
MMAC and Millburn Township celebrate Red Ribbon Week 2022
Red Ribbon Week is the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the nation, reaching millions of young people during Red Ribbon Week, October 23rd – 31st each year. MMAC and Millburn Township celebrate by decorating all of the schools in the district with red ribbons as a visible stand against drug and alcohol abuse. Students celebrate with a range of activities from dress up spirit days, assemblies, and in-school messaging and activities that we hope spark ongoing conversations with families at home.
Renna Media
Cool School Plunge raises 8,500 for Special Olympics of NJ
Carl H. Kumpf Middle School’s (CHK) Unified Club took part in the Cool School Plunge which is an event held in Asbury Park organized by the Special Olympics of New Jersey. This event is for Unified School programs. The Cool School Plunge allows students and staff to plunge into the freezing ocean. Fundraising proceeds support CHK Unified and Special Olympics New Jersey. Advisors Miss Jennifer Barbera, Miss Dominique Smith, and Mrs. Lauren Cesare created a team of 41 members among the students and staff of the Clark School District.
Renna Media
Franklin Elementary Student Places 3rd in Anti-Drug Poster Contest
Sixth-grade students from Franklin Elementary School in Rahway participated in the 24th annual Prevention Links “What’s Your Anti-Drug?” Poster Contest. This local contest is part of the National Youth Anti-Drug Media Campaign in honor of Red Ribbon Week. Students created many amazing posters and did a great job explaining what keeps them drug-free.
Renna Media
Read To A Dog at Kenilworth Public Library
Young, reluctant, or struggling readers are encouraged to register for this program and read aloud for 15 minutes with certified therapy dogs Bubble or Magnolia. Children will learn to associate reading with being with these furry, non-judgmental listeners and begin to view reading in a positive way. Over time, the child’s reading ability and confidence can improve because they are practicing their skills. Registration is required. Readers may register for a 15-minute visit. Kenilworth residents may begin to register one week prior to this program. Out-of-town residents may begin to register 2 days prior to this program. To register call 908-276-2451 or visit 548 Boulevard.
Renna Media
Elizabeth Snyder-Continental Chapter of the DAR Gathers to Celebrate Service
Members of the Elizabeth Snyder-Continental Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will gather in January to celebrate the founding of the chapter 127 years ago and to look back on the achievements of 2022. The chapter held a belated 125th Anniversary Celebration in June. A donation of...
Renna Media
Grover Cleveland students, staff, and parents give back
When it comes to giving back, it’s undoubtedly engrained in the spirit of the Grover Cleveland students, staff, and parents. Giving is what Cleveland does all year long. So on the heels of Thanksgiving, it wouldn’t be any different; in fact, supporting the community got even bigger and better than ever!
Renna Media
Local Karate Students Promoted
Chu’s Academy of Martial Arts held a belt promotion ceremony on Thursday, November 10th for those students successfully passing to the next rank from a testing held at their Academy in Gillette two weeks prior. The testing allows for the students to show the techniques they’ve learned in front of their parents and the testing board, which is compromised of senior instructors. “It’s really an opportunity for the students to test themselves”, said instructor and co-owner Michelle Cavett. “When a student can employ what they’ve learned when under ‘pressure’ to perform, it builds their proficiency and confidence in actually being able to stay calm in stressful situations and ultimately defend themselves if needed”, she said. Chu’s Academy of Martial Arts has been located in Long Hill Township since 1982 and was originally founded by 7th degree blackbelt and master instructor Linda Morey under the name Hwang Karate. More information can be found atkarate4peace.com.
Renna Media
Dr. MLK Association’s 36th Annual Interfaith Service
The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Association of Westfield will hold its 36th Annual Interfaith Commemoration Service on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. This service will be hosted by Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, located at 315 1st Street, in Westfield, where Father Anthony Randazzo is Pastor. The...
