Chu’s Academy of Martial Arts held a belt promotion ceremony on Thursday, November 10th for those students successfully passing to the next rank from a testing held at their Academy in Gillette two weeks prior. The testing allows for the students to show the techniques they’ve learned in front of their parents and the testing board, which is compromised of senior instructors. “It’s really an opportunity for the students to test themselves”, said instructor and co-owner Michelle Cavett. “When a student can employ what they’ve learned when under ‘pressure’ to perform, it builds their proficiency and confidence in actually being able to stay calm in stressful situations and ultimately defend themselves if needed”, she said. Chu’s Academy of Martial Arts has been located in Long Hill Township since 1982 and was originally founded by 7th degree blackbelt and master instructor Linda Morey under the name Hwang Karate. More information can be found atkarate4peace.com.

GILLETTE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO