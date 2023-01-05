Read full article on original website
City and TSTC to Negotiate Re-Acquisition of Property at 305 Booker Street
During their meeting Tuesday morning, January 10, the Brownwood City Council authorized the City Manager and City Attorney to present a draft contract to Texas State Technical College of Brownwood to enter into negotiations for the re-acquisition of property at 305 Booker Street. According to a previous story on Brownwoodnews.com...
Dave Fair
Dave Fair, age 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 7, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. There will be no services held at this time, but a public Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Commissioners Honor Two First Responders
Today’s meeting of the Brown County Commissioners Court meeting was highlighted by the recognition of two local first responders. Sheriff’s Deputy Ricky Herring was lauded for his actions on December 16, 2022 in response to a trauma call. On that day Herring was sent to the site of an accidental gun shooting on Highway 279. Herring quickly assessed the serious nature of the wound and applied a tourniquet to the upper arm of the victim, minimizing blood loss until emergency medical responders arrived seventeen minutes later. Herring’s quick work likely saved the life of the victim. Herring is shown below with County Judge Shane Britton and Deputy Andre Smoot, who presented Herring to the Commissioners.
Semi overturns at the intersection of Garmon Drive, Early Blvd
EARLY – As of 9:15 p.m. Monday, first responders were still on the scene of an overturned semi at the intersection of Garmon Drive and Early Blvd. The truck appeared to be traveling north on Garmon Drive (US 84/183) and overturned into the south lane of traffic prior to reaching the red light.
City announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day closure and adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill and Recycling Center and other non-emergency facilities will close Monday, January 16th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday, January 17th. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday, January 17th. Tuesday’s routes will be...
Rodney Dale Parton
Rodney Dale Parton, 60, of Coleman, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at his residence. Rodney was born February 9, 1962 in Clovis, New Mexico to Clarence Parton and Patricia Kirby Parton. He grew in Novice and graduated from Novice High School. At an early age, Rodney loved playing the drums....
Eura D. Pappas
Eura D. Pappas, 87, of Richland Springs, Texas passed away on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 in San Saba, Texas. She was born May 6th, 1935 in Richland Springs, Texas to James Walter Land & Hettie Inez Justice Land. Dene grew up and attended school in Richland Springs. She moved to...
Beverly Fain
A memorial service for Beverly Fain, age 71, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 10, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Beverly passed from this life on Thursday, January 5, 2022. Beverly was born on May 19, 1951, in Frankfort, Kentucky to Gilmore Wise and...
Terry Lynn Johnson
Terry Lynn Johnson, age 74, of Bangs, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023. A memorial service for Terry will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Terry was born on August 16, 1948 in Dallas to Zueluma and James Johnson....
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Robert Young
I’ve often been asked, “Who was the best athlete ever at Brownwood High School?” and without hesitation I always say Lawrence Elkins – and I still say that. But, a year prior to Elkins, there was an athlete at Brownwood that not many people knew because he probably didn’t get the notoriety that Elkins did, probably because he was a lineman and not a receiver. His name was Robert Young. That’s the only thing I ever knew him as. Later on in life he became known as Bob Young. He was an all NFL offensive lineman for both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Denver Broncos and later on coached in the NFL.
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 9-15
Brownwood at Mineral Wells, 6:15 p.m. Bangs at Winters, 6:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Rochelle, 6 p.m. Brownwood at Jayton, 5:15 p.m. Marble Falls at Brownwood, 6 p.m. Abilene Cooper at Brownwood, 7:30 p.m. GIRLS AND BOYS BASKETBALL. Breckenridge at Early, 6:15/7:45 p.m. Zephyr at Priddy, 6/7:30 p.m. TENNIS. Brownwood at...
