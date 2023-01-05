ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old missing in Texas

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl in north Texas who has been missing since 2 January.

Alexis Vidler was last seen at her home on Tapadero Drive in Celina, 40 miles north of Dallas, on 2 January.

She is described as being 5’5’ (1.65m) tall, weighing 138 pounds (63kgs), with hazel eyes and brown hair.

The Texas Department of Safety said authorities were seeking a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with a RYT5102 licence plate.

Authorities believe she was abducted and may be in grave or immediate danger, according to KWTX . They have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Celina Police Department at 972-382-2121.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

