LPL - Free Report) , Mercury Systems (. VUZI - Free Report) are well poised to benefit from the growing demand for professional gaming accessories, touchscreen devices, smart glasses, and RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) solutions. Moreover, the solid demand for 3D-printed health equipment like face shields, nasal swabs and ventilator parts has been a tailwind. Nevertheless, the industry participants are suffering from the lingering effects of the pandemic, challenging macroeconomic conditions, including raging inflation that has induced sluggishness in IT spending. Declining PC sales are also negatively impacting the demand for computer peripheral equipment.

11 HOURS AGO