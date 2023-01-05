Vipers-Renegades to kick off XFL's 2023 season on Feb. 18

On the eve of players reporting to training camp, the XFL finalized its full schedule for the 2023 season .

The league will mark its return to the field with a Feb. 18 matchup between the Vegas Vipers and Arlington Renegades, televised by ABC. Kickoff will be at 3 p.m. ET at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the first of four games on the initial slate.

The opening weekend will also include:

• Feb. 18, 8:30 p.m. ET: Orlando Guardians at Houston Roughnecks

• Feb. 19, 3 p.m. ET: St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas

• Feb. 19, 8 p.m. ET: Seattle Sea Dragons at D.C. Defenders

As part of a series of announcements Thursday, the XFL also revealed the Vipers will play their home games at Las Vegas' Cashman Field, also the home of the Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team.

The XFL has split its eight teams into two divisions. D.C., Seattle, St. Louis and Vegas will comprise the XFL North, with the remaining teams in the XFL South. They will play 10 games on consecutive weekends through April 23, and the top two teams in each division will play semifinal playoff games during the weekend of April 29-30.

The XFL's 2023 championship game is scheduled for May 13.

The XFL's return was engineered by new owners Dany Garcia, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and RedBird Capital Partners. The group bought the league in 2020 after it filed for bankruptcy under previous owner Vince McMahon.

A total of 528 players will report to training camp on Jan. 8. All teams will train in and around Arlington, Texas, but will play games in their home markets. The league has allocated 50 roster spots per team, with 45 players to be active on game day. XFL games will be broadcast on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or FX. All 43 games will be streamed on ESPN+.