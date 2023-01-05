ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Vipers-Renegades to kick off XFL's 2023 season on Feb. 18

By Kevin Seifert
ESPN
ESPN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZIGI_0k4QyoWM00

On the eve of players reporting to training camp, the XFL finalized its full schedule for the 2023 season .

The league will mark its return to the field with a Feb. 18 matchup between the Vegas Vipers and Arlington Renegades, televised by ABC. Kickoff will be at 3 p.m. ET at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the first of four games on the initial slate.

The opening weekend will also include:

•  Feb. 18, 8:30 p.m. ET: Orlando Guardians at Houston Roughnecks

•  Feb. 19, 3 p.m. ET: St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas

•  Feb. 19, 8 p.m. ET: Seattle Sea Dragons at D.C. Defenders

As part of a series of announcements Thursday, the XFL also revealed the Vipers will play their home games at Las Vegas' Cashman Field, also the home of the Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team.

The XFL has split its eight teams into two divisions. D.C., Seattle, St. Louis and Vegas will comprise the XFL North, with the remaining teams in the XFL South. They will play 10 games on consecutive weekends through April 23, and the top two teams in each division will play semifinal playoff games during the weekend of April 29-30.

The XFL's 2023 championship game is scheduled for May 13.

The XFL's return was engineered by new owners Dany Garcia, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and RedBird Capital Partners. The group bought the league in 2020 after it filed for bankruptcy under previous owner Vince McMahon.

A total of 528 players will report to training camp on Jan. 8. All teams will train in and around Arlington, Texas, but will play games in their home markets. The league has allocated 50 roster spots per team, with 45 players to be active on game day. XFL games will be broadcast on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or FX. All 43 games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

ESPN

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy