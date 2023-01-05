Zeno Alcohol Liberated Red (£10.49, zenowine.com) It might not be quite on a par with breakthroughs in nuclear fusion energy or the hunt for a cure for Alzheimer’s, but the wine business has been slowly inching closer to a goal that has long seemed tantalisingly out of reach: creating a non-alcoholic wine that people might choose to drink for pleasure rather than duty. The prize for any brands that might crack the code is a big one: a share of a no- and low-alcohol market that is expected to grow to around £450m in the UK by the end of this year. Certainly at this time of year, when so many wine drinkers are participating in one of the two big annual festivals of abstinence, Dry January (the other being Sober October), any product that can offer all the other uniquely winey things that their favourite drink offers apart from alcohol is worth its weight in gold. Most no-lo still wine brands miss that mark. Newcomer Zeno’s red, however, gets very close.

4 DAYS AGO