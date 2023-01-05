ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
37 Organizing Life Savers That Are Guaranteed To Reduce Stress

Organization doesn’t have to be a pain; it can be rewarding and fun! If you get super stressed about keeping everything in your home tidy and organized, you can use these organizing finds that’ll help to make the process much less stressful, more productive, and less time-consuming. Read ahead to find out how. We hope you find these handy products as excellent as we do. So that you know, we participate in affiliate programs and may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
How to know when it's time to walk away from a sibling

Sibling estrangement, like the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William, isn't uncommon. Here's how to know whether your sibling relationship is worth repairing or ending, according to psychologist Joshua Coleman.
The Hollywood Reporter

A New Era of Noncompetes May Shake Up Hollywood Contracts

A new Federal Trade Commission rule that would ban noncompetes nationwide could complicate Hollywood hiring, even though California already prohibits the clauses in most contracts. On Jan. 5, the FTC released a proposed rule that would bar employers from making workers agree to noncompetes, which generally prevent them from taking jobs with competitors for a certain period of time after they leave the company. The agency says the clauses are a form of unfair competition in the labor market, lowering wages and stifling innovation, among other issues. The rule, as written, would apply to independent contractors and unpaid interns as well...
Girl Guides of Canada rename 'Brownies' to be more inclusive

The Canadian equivalent of Girl Scouts is dropping the name "Brownie" after current and former scouts said that it made girls of color uncomfortable and resulted in teasing. Now, young scouts between 7 and 8 will be called Embers instead.
