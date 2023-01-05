Read full article on original website
37 Organizing Life Savers That Are Guaranteed To Reduce Stress
Organization doesn’t have to be a pain; it can be rewarding and fun! If you get super stressed about keeping everything in your home tidy and organized, you can use these organizing finds that’ll help to make the process much less stressful, more productive, and less time-consuming. Read ahead to find out how. We hope you find these handy products as excellent as we do. So that you know, we participate in affiliate programs and may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
This company will make employees pay a hefty fine if they bother colleagues on vacation
Dream11, which runs a fantasy gaming platform, will fine its employees 100,000 rupees ($1,200) if they contact colleagues with "work-related calls or messages" on their time off.
M&M's new packaging is causing a stir
M&M'S is releasing a pack that contains its only female, um, characters.
How to know when it's time to walk away from a sibling
Sibling estrangement, like the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William, isn't uncommon. Here's how to know whether your sibling relationship is worth repairing or ending, according to psychologist Joshua Coleman.
A New Era of Noncompetes May Shake Up Hollywood Contracts
A new Federal Trade Commission rule that would ban noncompetes nationwide could complicate Hollywood hiring, even though California already prohibits the clauses in most contracts. On Jan. 5, the FTC released a proposed rule that would bar employers from making workers agree to noncompetes, which generally prevent them from taking jobs with competitors for a certain period of time after they leave the company. The agency says the clauses are a form of unfair competition in the labor market, lowering wages and stifling innovation, among other issues. The rule, as written, would apply to independent contractors and unpaid interns as well...
Striking new images reveal beauty of forgotten, and largest, amber fossil of a flower
Almost 40 million years ago a flower bloomed in a Baltic conifer forest. Dripping tree resin encased the petals and pollen, forever showcasing an ephemeral moment in our planet's past.
Waffle-weave towel maker Onsen just launched a new plush collection
You might know Onsen for its famous Japanese waffle-weave towels and robes, but the brand's new Wovy Collection, inspired by 5-star hotel linens, is nothing short of fluffy, plush perfection.
The best sales to shop today: Casper, Otherland, Hydro Flask and more
Today, you’ll find a deal on CosRX Snail Mucin 96 Essence, a discounted Hydro Flask water bottle and savings at Athleta. All that and more below.
Girl Guides of Canada rename 'Brownies' to be more inclusive
The Canadian equivalent of Girl Scouts is dropping the name "Brownie" after current and former scouts said that it made girls of color uncomfortable and resulted in teasing. Now, young scouts between 7 and 8 will be called Embers instead.
Why You Should Never Spray Perfume In Your Armpits
It's natural for us to want to smell good and we often achieve this with perfumes. One area to avoid spritzing, however, is your underarms. Here's why.
Wall Street Journal: Subway is exploring a sale
Subway, one of the world's most recognizable fast food brands, might be up for a sale, according to the Wall Street Journal.
HBO Max raises prices for the first time
HBO Max, which debuted in May 2020, is getting its first-ever price hike.
Why Walmart is eliminating single-use bags in some states but not others
Walmart will eliminate single-use paper and plastic carryout bags at the register from stores in New York, Connecticut and Colorado this month.
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' breaks sales record
Prince Harry has set a record with his tell-all memoir "Spare," after the English language version sold more than 1.4 million copies in its first day of publication.
Mattel launches new Barbie doll for preschoolers
Mattel is giving preschoolers a new age-appropriate Barbie doll that it says is better suited for their needs.
