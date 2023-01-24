ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Industry Moves: PVH Corp. Names President of Calvin Klein Americas + More News

By FN Staff
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com.

Jan. 25, 2023: PVH Corp. has named Donald Kohler as president of Calvin Klein Americas , effective March 13. He previously led the Americas region for brands such as Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo and Diesel. He will report to Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH Corp. “As we continue to build the right team to execute our PVH+ Plan, I am excited to have a strong operator like Donald join PVH to lead our Calvin Klein business in the Americas,” Larsson said.

Jan. 24, 2023: The Athlete’s Foot has announced two two key executive promotions. Darius Billings , a 15-year employee of The Athlete’s Foot, has been elevated to VP of marketing: community engagement and StAART, and Cassidy Dansberry has been promoted to marketing manager. Both promotions are effective immediately. Billings will report to Matthew Lafone, president and GM of Americas at The Athlete’s Foot, and Dansberry will report to Billings. What’s more, The Athlete’s Foot announced it has added two new positions to its marketing team: social media coordinator and marketing coordinator.

Jan. 20, 2023: Vince Holding Corp. announced that David Stefko has decided to retire as CFO, effective Feb. 10, though he will stay on in an advisory role until May to help smooth the transition for his successor, Amy Levy , currently SVP of financial planning & analysis and investor relations. Levy joined the Vince organization in 2016 and in her latest role oversaw multiple functions, including treasury, FP&A, investor relations and all facets of retail, wholesale and corporate planning. She is a veteran of the fashion industry, having previously served as a member of the finance team at Michael Kors and Esprit.

Jan. 19, 2023: Levi Strauss & Co. has named Jason Gowans as SVP and chief digital officer , effective Feb. 6. He will oversee the company’s e-commerce and digital go-to-market strategy and will report to Michelle Gass, president of Levi. Gowans previously spent 10 years at Nordstrom, where he served in various roles across marketing, data science and digital. He was mot recently the SVP of digital commerce.

Jan. 12, 2023: Hanesbrands Inc. CFO Michael Dastugue will resign in February for “family reasons,” the company announced on Thursday. Scott Lewis, the company’s chief accounting officer and controller, will serve as interim CFO until a successor is named. “On behalf of our Board, our management team and the entire Hanesbrands family, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Michael for his leadership and significant contributions to our Company,” Hanesbrands CEO Steve Bratspies said in a statement.

Jan. 11, 2023: Canadian retailer The Bay has announced that Iain Nairn , president and CEO of The Bay will retire this month. As such, Sophia Hwang-Judiesch has been appointed president of The Bay and Hudson’s Bay, comprising both the store and digital businesses. Hwang-Judiesch was appointed president of Hudson’s Bay in September 2022, leading the Hudson’s Bay store organization, including the execution of the company’s in-store digital selling transformation, customer experience and store optimization strategy. Nairn’s retirement culminates a 46-year career in retailing. Since joining The Bay, he oversaw a digital transformation of the business, including the launch of Marketplace, which brought more than 900 new sellers to thebay.com. He also launched Hudson’s Bay Foundation Charter for Change, and significantly advanced The Bay’s Truth & Reconciliation work, meeting with communities and building relationships with Indigenous organizations.

Jan. 9, 2023: VF Corp. , which owns Vans, The North Face and Timberland, has made three new appointments to its EMEA leadership team. Martino Scabbia Guerrini ‘s role has been expanded to EVP, resident EMEA, APAC & emerging brands, adding the APAC region to his role. Mariano Alonso , current GM of Timberland EMEA, will become GM of The North Face EMEA. Nina Flood , currently president of VF Global Packs (Eastpak, JanSport, and Kipling), will succeed Alonso as GM of Timberland EMEA.

Jan. 9, 2023: The Sports & Fitness Industry Association announced that Clarks Inc. CEO Jonathan Ram was reelected as chairman of the SFIA board of directors for the 2023 term. Voting took place at the group’s Dec. 15 annual meeting. In addition, Adam Franklin , president of Franklin Sports , and Richard Sullivan , president & CEO of Asics North America , were newly elected to the board, and six other members were reelected, all for three-year terms. The board also includes 11 more members who are serving staggered terms.

Jan. 5, 2023: Nordstrom has appointed Atticus Tysen to its Board of Directors.  He currently serves as SVP of product development, chief information security and fraud prevention officer at Intuit, where he oversees IT functions as well as cybersecurity and fraud prevention operations. “Atticus is a proven leader with decades of experience in the technology and cybersecurity space,” said Brad Tilden, chairman of the Nordstrom Board.

Jan. 5, 2023: Merrell has tapped Jessica Adler to fill its VP of U.S. sales role. In this position, Merrell said Adler will be tasked with leading the evolution of its wholesale strategy stateside. Adler will report directly to Chris Hufnagel , global brand president of Merrell, and will also join the brand’s senior leadership team. Prior to joining Merrell, Adler — whose retail career spans nearly 20 years — has held sales leadership roles over the past 10 years with lifestyle brands including Levi Strauss & Co., Psycho Bunny and Diesel USA. “Jessica is a tremendous addition to the Merrell team. She brings a collaborative leadership approach and depth of retail experience that builds strong customer partnerships and brand affinity and growth,” Hufnagel said in a statement. “Having a dynamic, accomplished leader like Jessica on our team will continue to help Merrell advance our vision for the brand and achieve our growth aspirations.”

Top Industry Moves from 2022

Dec. 14, 2022: PVH Corp. has tapped Eva Serrano as global brand president of Calvin Klein . Serrano, a seasoned Inditex group veteran, will join the company in March 2023 and report to Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH Corp. Serrano joins PVH and Calvin Klein with 20 years of leadership experience with Zara and the Inditex group. Serrano began her career in Europe, where she was part of the international commercial development for Zara Europe before assuming the international commercial director position for Asia Pacific and playing a key role in expanding growth in the region. She most recently served as president for Inditex Greater China, where she was responsible for leading that rapidly growing market. “Eva deeply understands the disruptive forces in our industry and how to connect a brand’s core value proposition to where the consumer is going,” said Larsson in a statement. “Her experience will be critical in unlocking Calvin Klein’s full global potential, and her appointment is an important next step in our continuing execution of the PVH+ Plan, our multi-year growth plan.”

Nov. 16, 2022: The TJX Companies, Inc. has promoted John Klinger to EVP and CFO, effective Jan. 29, 2023. In his new role, Klinger will oversee corporate finance for TJX, including audit, treasury, tax, and investor relations. He will continue to report to Scott Goldenberg who has been CFO since 2012. Goldenberg will continue as SEVP of finance, with responsibility for certain other corporate functions, including global communications, risk management, new business development, and financial aspects of real estate. Klinger joined TJX in 2000 as a manager of business analysis for Marmaxx. He held various finance positions with increasing responsibility within HomeGoods and Marmaxx before being promoted to VP and divisional CFO for AJWright in 2007. In 2011, he became VP of corporate finance and was promoted to SVP and divisional CFO for TJX Europe later that year. He returned to the U.S. in 2015 to assume the role of SVP and corporate controller. In April 2019, Klinger was named EVP and corporate controller. Prior to joining TJX, Klinger was with the Stride Rite company starting in 1994. He held various finance roles, eventually becoming the director of finance in 1998.

Oct. 18, 2022: Macy’s has named longtime exec Julie Walsh as senior vice president, general business manager of Center Core and Beauty. Walsh has worked at Macy’s for more than 20 years and has held various leadership positions, including experience in fine jewelry, prestige cosmetics and most recently, serving as Macy’s vice president, divisional business manager for fragrances. In her new role, Walsh will be r esponsible for leading and driving the Center Core and Beauty merchandise organization which include beauty, jewelry, handbags, shoes and accessories. She will report to Macy’s chief merchandising officer Nata Dvir. “I am so excited to share Julie’s promotion. As a member of our merchant organization for over two decades, we have watched her grow in her career and excel in advancing our strategy,” Dvir said. “I am confident that her leadership, collaborative approach and ability to create meaningful experiences in-store and online through best-in-class product offerings will continue to help drive this business forward.”

Sept. 12, 2022: Vans has hired Marissa Pardini as its chief product and merchandising officer. Pardini will step into the role on Dec. 1. In the position, Vans said Pardini will be tasked with leading global product, which includes apparel and footwear, as well as its merchandising function “as the brand looks to further its objective to be consumer-minded, retail-centric and hyper-digital brand.” Most recently, Pardini served as the VP and GM of The North Face Americas region, a role she’s held since 2020.

Aug. 30, 2022: New Balance has named Romina Bongiovanni as its global director of international marketing, where she will oversee the brand’s marketing strategy as part of the global leadership team. She previously served as the company’s director of global communications and entertainment. She replaces Tim Malone, who left the role to join Crocs as its VP of global integrated marketing.

July 11, 2022: Matchesfashion is set to welcome its fourth CEO in five years, according to a report from FN sister publication WWD. The e-commerce company has reportedly tapped Nick Beighton , who spent much of his career at fast-fashion giant Asos, to the top job. He will succeed Paolo De Cesare, who joined Matchesfashion less than a year ago, as CEO. Matchesfashion was acquired in September 2017 by Apax Partners at a reported valuation of $1 billion after a bidding frenzy by a number of private equity investors, including Permira and KKR.

More from Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Shaq’s Baby Hairs Go Viral After Falling Off His Forehead on ‘NBA on TNT’ After Losing Joel Embiid Bet to Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal humorously showcased a “new” hairstyle, which has quickly gone viral online. On Wednesday, O’Neal appeared on the latest episode of “NBA on TNT” alongside Candace Parker, Adam Lefkoe and Jamal Crawford, with a curl of brown fake baby hairs affixed to his signature bald forehead silhouette. The hairstyle — as revealed in the show, which can be seen on YouTube — was worn by the basketball star after losing a bet to Parker that Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers would score 50 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 17. However, in a humorous twist, the fake hair soon...
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Pairs Sleek Minidress With Orange Mesh Sandals for Date Night With Steph Curry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Curry had a standout fashion moment for her date night with husband Steph Curry this week. Ayesha shared a picture of the couple on her Instagram. “Love a date night… cam on the cam,” she captioned, referencing the NBA player’s god-sister and fellow basketball player Cameron Brink who took the picture. The television personality wore a black minidress that featured a display of colorful birds. She layered the top with a black leather trench coat. Ayesha accessorized with a pair of...
Footwear News

Sam’s Club Plans to Open 30 New Stores With Larger Spaces for Sushi Islands, Floral Shops & More Services in Nationwide Expansion

After six years since its last opening, Sam’s Club is planning its biggest expansion yet. According to CNBC, the Walmart-owned warehouse brand announced today its plans to open 30 clubs nationwide over the next five years, and more in the two years afterward. The company is planning to start this expansion with an opening in Florida in 2024. Five new fulfillment and distribution centers are planned for this year, with the first opening in Georgia. The news came after the company’s success over the last couple of years with strong gains in sales and an all-time high in memberships. Since the beginning of...
FLORIDA STATE
Footwear News

Valentino Model Kristen McMenamy Falls Out of Shoes on Runway & Her Empowering Reaction Goes Viral

Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” show featured numerous viral moments — including a viral runway fall from runway star Kristen McMenamy McMenamy hit the runway at the show in a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, with an audience including Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach. For the occasion, the veteran model wore a silver dress embroidered designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, crafted from swirls coated in pearls and crystals. However, McMenamy’s greatest runway statement occurred from falling forward from her shoes — a set of black satin stiletto-heeled pumps — which she...
Footwear News

Penske Media Eldridge Acquires Dick Clark Productions in Major Deal

In a major expansion, Penske Media Eldridge has acquired Dick Clark Productions. The producer is know for live events and popular awards show programs including the Golden Globe Awards, American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and So You Think You Can Dance. The deal marks the continued expansion and investment in Penske Media Eldridge’s live-event portfolio, which includes SXSW, Life is Beautiful, ATX TV festival and LA3C.   DCP was briefly known as MRC Live and Alternative before it reverted to the Dick Clark Productions title last year. As part of the acquisition, Penske Media Eldridge will assume...
Footwear News

Deckers Says Walmart Copied Ugg, Hoka and Teva Designs in New Lawsuit

Deckers filed a lawsuit against Walmart on Wednesday, claiming the retailer infringed on designs for its Ugg, Hoka and Teva brands According to the suit, filed in a California court, Walmart is selling lookalikes of Deckers’ Ugg Classic Ultra Mini, the Ugg Oh Yeah slide, the Hoka Ora Recovery slide, the Teva Hurricane Drift sandal and the Teva Original Universal sandal in the 90’s multi colorway. Walmart introduced these similar products to the marketplace “in an effort to exploit Deckers’ goodwill and the reputation” of its brands, the complaint read. Deckers said it believes Walmart obtained some of these lookalike products through third-party...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna Gets Whimsical in Patchwork Minidress & Velvet Pumps at Viktor & Rolf’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

Lisa Rinna patched things up — literally — at Viktor & Rolf’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris on Wednesday, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star sat in the front row alongside Poppy, Doja Cat and Noah Cyrus. For the occasion, Rinna wore a spring 2020 design from Viktor & Rolf: a white long-sleeved minidress crafted from gathered white tulle, lace and numerous multicolored fabric squares in an eclectic variety of prints. When it came to footwear, Rinna smoothly slid into a pair of velvety pointed-toe pumps. Her soft cream style, featured...
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Finds the Perfect Ladylike Dress for Her Gray Louboutins at ‘The Howard Stern Show’

Pamela Anderson arrived to “The Howard Stern Show” today in a ladylike ensemble reminiscent of ’50s Hollywood stars. The “Baywatch” alum went to the Sirius XM studio to discuss her upcoming memoir “Love, Pamela” and Netflix documentary “Pamela, a Love Story,” both dropping on Jan. 31. Anderson donned a champagne-colored dress with a knee-length A-line skirt for the occasion. The dress featured a semi-corseted bodice and the sleeves were gathered to the actress’s elbows. The model forewent accessories and wore her iconic blond locks in tousled waves. For glam, Anderson had rosy pink cheeks, an arched brow, a smokey gray eye and...
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Suede Boots to Visit St. Cyriacs Church in England

Queen Consort Camilla visited St. Cyriacs Church in Lacock, England for a charitable visit, which she was practically outfitted for. On Wednesday, Camilla arrived at the church to meet community representatives, visit shops and residents and plant a tree for the Queens Green Canopy initiative. For the occasion, she wore a brown dress beneath a dark brown wool coat. Her belted, collared outerwear was paired with matching leather gloves and a light tan printed scarf. The royal’s outfit was finished with gold post earrings accented by filigree drop charms. When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of black boots....
Footwear News

Merrell and Unlikely Hikers Team Up to Release a Size-Inclusive Footwear and Apparel Collection

Merrell has once again teamed up with Unlikely Hikers, a diverse and inclusive community geared toward encouraging the underrepresented outdoorsperson to explore with confidence, on a footwear and apparel range. The timing of the launch comes months after Merrell — the 2022 FNAA Brand of the Year — revealed in its Inclusivity in the Outdoors Report that nearly one in five people experience discrimination when outside. Also, Merrell revealed in its report, which released in November 2022, that the LGBTQ+ community is 8% more likely to feel unwelcome in the outdoors than the global total. “We set out more than six years...
Footwear News

Kate Walsh Pops in Rainbow Blouse With Matching Pants & Purple Pumps on ‘Kelly Clarkson’

Kate Walsh stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” yesterday in a colorful getup to dish about playing Dr. Addison Montgomery in “Grey’s Anatomy,” and the show’s historic 20-year run. She also opened up with Clarkson about her excitement about returning to the show for an upcoming powerful women’s health storyline and playing a “vulgar American” in “Emily in Paris.” The Grey’s Anatomy star looked to fashion stylist Clemont Lomellini for her look. He went for a two-piece set with all the colors of the rainbow. For accessories, they opted for simple jewelry with gold rings and earrings. The actress’s hair was...
Footwear News

Earnings Wrap: Boot Barn Reports Latest Results + More

FN keeps track of all of our earnings coverage for retailers and footwear companies here. Jan. 25, 2023: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) Revenue: Net income in the third quarter was $52.8 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, compared to $69.2 million, or $2.27 per diluted share in the prior-year period. Sales: Net sales increased 5.9% over the prior-year period to $514.6 million. CEO Comments: “Our growth opportunities remain as strong as ever, with very successful recent store openings combined with a robust new store pipeline,” Jim Conroy, president and CEO of Boot Barn, said in a statement. “We feel good about our level of...
Footwear News

The Black Footwear Forum Returns This Fall In Detroit

The Black Footwear Forum (BFF) will convene once again this year at the Pensole Lewis College in Detroit. The forum, which addresses and analyzes diversity issues in the footwear field, will feature a gathering of industry leaders and executives between September 15 and 17, 2023. The annual event was created in partnership with the Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design (Michigan’s first and only HBCU focused on design) and the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA). This year, the event will include a DEI Summit on September 14 for footwear CEOs and executives to discuss topics related to diversity in the...
DETROIT, MI
Footwear News

Dominque Jackson Brings the Drama in Lace Bodysuit & Sharp Pointy Pumps to Mugler’s Paris Haute Couture Show

Mugler brought drama back to the runway during their fall 2023 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week yesterday. After a 3-year hiatus from showing in person, Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader enlisted a star-studded cast of characters including runway regular Dominique Jackson to make a striking show. Jackson’s return to the runway was a daring feat, the “Pose”  traversing a flight of stairs blindfolded with stilettos on. Although she faltered slightly, Jackson brushed off and embraced the moment as part of her spellbinding catwalk. The actress wore a black lace corseted bodysuit with long sleeves that transitioned into gloves on the...
Footwear News

Analysts Say Recovery in China Is Imminent — These Brands Are Set to Benefit

Throughout the pandemic, lockdowns across China have had negative ramifications for the footwear industry, which relies on the region for production and sales. But since China made the move to relax its zero-COVID policy and travel restrictions in recent months, global footwear companies have been cautiously optimistic about what this means for their businesses moving forward. “Chinese consumers want our brands,” Matt Priest, president and CEO of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA), told FN in an interview. “Some of the brands I’m talking to are starting to see some growth back in China, which is positive.” This recovery comes as retailers...
Footwear News

Noah Cyrus Brings the Night Sky to Viktor & Rolf’s Haute Couture Spring 2023 Show in Patchwork Dress

Noah Cyrus had a standout fashion moment at Viktor & Rolf’s Haute Couture spring 2023 show in Paris today. The “Stay Together” singer wore an off-the-shoulder gown that featured a textured neckline combined with ruffled vintage threads. The majority of the dress featured a patchwork design with different shades of blue and gray on satin and embellished material. In the center of the gown laid a moon and sky panel. The hemline was filled with a shredded navy blue wool that graced the floor. The unique piece is from the designer’s fall 2019 Haute Couture collection. Cyrus opted for gold accessories with a...
Footwear News

Katharine McPhee Talks ‘American Idol’ & Impersonates Celine Dion in Cropped Blazer With Satin Sandals on ‘Jennifer Hudson’

Katharine McPhee shined as she visited “The Jennifer Hudson Show” today. While starring on the show, the singer talked about her KMF Jewelry line, revealed the desire to have another baby with husband David Foster, and bonded with the host over their previous “American Idol” experience. For her talk show appearance, McPhee wore a light pink cropped satin blazer to set that featured silver-toned buttons along the cuffs. She paired it with matching high-waisted trousers that connected to a corset waist detailing. The singer opted for rose gold jewelry with a rope chain and a set of rings. She kept her dark...
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna Slips on Snakeskin Pumps & Daring White Cutout Dress for Mugler’s Haute Couture Show

Lisa Rinna owned her ensemble while attending Mugler’s fall 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris yesterday. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” sat front row alongside Christine Quinn and singer Charli XCX. Dressed in Mugler, Rinna wore a white bodycon dress comprised of a strapless bodice and circular cutouts followed by a thigh-high side slit. On her feet, Rinna sported a pair of sharp nude and pointed-toe pumps with snakeskin olive green detailing. The pair featured stilettos reaching around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and sturdy construction. The pointed-toe pair were secured to Rinna’s feet with ankle straps also in olive...
Footwear News

Junya Watanabe x New Balance Reveal Two New Sneakers at Men’s Paris Fashion Week

Junya Watanabe’s fall 2023 collection featured a surprise collaboration: a multi-sneaker launch with New Balance. Revealed on Saturday in the brand’s runway show during Men’s Paris Fashion Week, the collaboration featured five new styles revamping New Balance’s signature 650 and 1906 silhouettes with Watanabe’s staple neutral hues. The high-top 650 lace-up styles included two black colorways — one crafted with reptile-embossed leather paneling and flat gray rubber soles, the other with shaggy suede and flat white rubber soles. The second revamped New Balance’s 1906 sneakers, a round-toed, paneled lace-up style with ridged rubber soles. Watanabe’s take on the silhouette features two monochrome black...
Footwear News

The RealReal Appoints Neiman Marcus Vet as CEO and Board Member

The RealReal, Inc. has named John Koryl as CEO and board member, effective Feb. 6. He succeeds the company’s founder Julie Wainwright, who stepped down from her role as CEO, chairperson, and member of the board after 11 years in June. Koryl joins the the luxury resale company after spending five years at Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC), where he most recently served as the president of CTC Digital. Prior to that, he worked at Neiman Marcus as the president of stores and online. He also served as the president of Neiman Marcus Direct. Co-interim CEOs Rati Sahi Levesque and Robert Julian will...
Footwear News

Footwear News

187K+
Followers
21K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy