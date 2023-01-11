ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry Moves: Hanesbrands CFO Departs Company + More News

By FN Staff
 6 days ago
Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com.

Jan. 12, 2023: Hanesbrands Inc. CFO Michael Dastugue will resign in February for “family reasons,” the company announced on Thursday. Scott Lewis, the company’s chief accounting officer and controller, will serve as interim CFO until a successor is named. “On behalf of our Board, our management team and the entire Hanesbrands family, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Michael for his leadership and significant contributions to our Company,” Hanesbrands CEO Steve Bratspies said in a statement.

Jan. 11, 2023: Canadian retailer The Bay has announced that Iain Nairn , president and CEO of The Bay will retire this month. As such, Sophia Hwang-Judiesch has been appointed president of The Bay and Hudson’s Bay, comprising both the store and digital businesses. Hwang-Judiesch was appointed president of Hudson’s Bay in September 2022, leading the Hudson’s Bay store organization, including the execution of the company’s in-store digital selling transformation, customer experience and store optimization strategy. Nairn’s retirement culminates a 46-year career in retailing. Since joining The Bay, he oversaw a digital transformation of the business, including the launch of Marketplace, which brought more than 900 new sellers to thebay.com. He also launched Hudson’s Bay Foundation Charter for Change, and significantly advanced The Bay’s Truth & Reconciliation work, meeting with communities and building relationships with Indigenous organizations.

Jan. 9, 2023: VF Corp. , which owns Vans, The North Face and Timberland, has made three new appointments to its EMEA leadership team. Martino Scabbia Guerrini ‘s role has been expanded to EVP, resident EMEA, APAC & emerging brands, adding the APAC region to his role. Mariano Alonso , current GM of Timberland EMEA, will become GM of The North Face EMEA. Nina Flood , currently president of VF Global Packs (Eastpak, JanSport, and Kipling), will succeed Alonso as GM of Timberland EMEA.

Jan. 9, 2023: The Sports & Fitness Industry Association announced that Clarks Inc. CEO Jonathan Ram was reelected as chairman of the SFIA board of directors for the 2023 term. Voting took place at the group’s Dec. 15 annual meeting. In addition, Adam Franklin , president of Franklin Sports , and Richard Sullivan , president & CEO of Asics North America , were newly elected to the board, and six other members were reelected, all for three-year terms. The board also includes 11 more members who are serving staggered terms.

Jan. 5, 2023: Nordstrom has appointed Atticus Tysen to its Board of Directors.  He currently serves as SVP of product development, chief information security and fraud prevention officer at Intuit, where he oversees IT functions as well as cybersecurity and fraud prevention operations. “Atticus is a proven leader with decades of experience in the technology and cybersecurity space,” said Brad Tilden, chairman of the Nordstrom Board.

Jan. 5, 2023: Merrell has tapped Jessica Adler to fill its VP of U.S. sales role. In this position, Merrell said Adler will be tasked with leading the evolution of its wholesale strategy stateside. Adler will report directly to Chris Hufnagel , global brand president of Merrell, and will also join the brand’s senior leadership team. Prior to joining Merrell, Adler — whose retail career spans nearly 20 years — has held sales leadership roles over the past 10 years with lifestyle brands including Levi Strauss & Co., Psycho Bunny and Diesel USA. “Jessica is a tremendous addition to the Merrell team. She brings a collaborative leadership approach and depth of retail experience that builds strong customer partnerships and brand affinity and growth,” Hufnagel said in a statement. “Having a dynamic, accomplished leader like Jessica on our team will continue to help Merrell advance our vision for the brand and achieve our growth aspirations.”

Top Industry Moves from 2022

Dec. 14, 2022: PVH Corp. has tapped Eva Serrano as global brand president of Calvin Klein . Serrano, a seasoned Inditex group veteran, will join the company in March 2023 and report to Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH Corp. Serrano joins PVH and Calvin Klein with 20 years of leadership experience with Zara and the Inditex group. Serrano began her career in Europe, where she was part of the international commercial development for Zara Europe before assuming the international commercial director position for Asia Pacific and playing a key role in expanding growth in the region. She most recently served as president for Inditex Greater China, where she was responsible for leading that rapidly growing market. “Eva deeply understands the disruptive forces in our industry and how to connect a brand’s core value proposition to where the consumer is going,” said Larsson in a statement. “Her experience will be critical in unlocking Calvin Klein’s full global potential, and her appointment is an important next step in our continuing execution of the PVH+ Plan, our multi-year growth plan.”

Nov. 16, 2022: The TJX Companies, Inc. has promoted John Klinger to EVP and CFO, effective Jan. 29, 2023. In his new role, Klinger will oversee corporate finance for TJX, including audit, treasury, tax, and investor relations. He will continue to report to Scott Goldenberg who has been CFO since 2012. Goldenberg will continue as SEVP of finance, with responsibility for certain other corporate functions, including global communications, risk management, new business development, and financial aspects of real estate. Klinger joined TJX in 2000 as a manager of business analysis for Marmaxx. He held various finance positions with increasing responsibility within HomeGoods and Marmaxx before being promoted to VP and divisional CFO for AJWright in 2007. In 2011, he became VP of corporate finance and was promoted to SVP and divisional CFO for TJX Europe later that year. He returned to the U.S. in 2015 to assume the role of SVP and corporate controller. In April 2019, Klinger was named EVP and corporate controller. Prior to joining TJX, Klinger was with the Stride Rite company starting in 1994. He held various finance roles, eventually becoming the director of finance in 1998.

Oct. 18, 2022: Macy’s has named longtime exec Julie Walsh as senior vice president, general business manager of Center Core and Beauty. Walsh has worked at Macy’s for more than 20 years and has held various leadership positions, including experience in fine jewelry, prestige cosmetics and most recently, serving as Macy’s vice president, divisional business manager for fragrances. In her new role, Walsh will be r esponsible for leading and driving the Center Core and Beauty merchandise organization which include beauty, jewelry, handbags, shoes and accessories. She will report to Macy’s chief merchandising officer Nata Dvir. “I am so excited to share Julie’s promotion. As a member of our merchant organization for over two decades, we have watched her grow in her career and excel in advancing our strategy,” Dvir said. “I am confident that her leadership, collaborative approach and ability to create meaningful experiences in-store and online through best-in-class product offerings will continue to help drive this business forward.”

Sept. 12, 2022: Vans has hired Marissa Pardini as its chief product and merchandising officer. Pardini will step into the role on Dec. 1. In the position, Vans said Pardini will be tasked with leading global product, which includes apparel and footwear, as well as its merchandising function “as the brand looks to further its objective to be consumer-minded, retail-centric and hyper-digital brand.” Most recently, Pardini served as the VP and GM of The North Face Americas region, a role she’s held since 2020.

Aug. 30, 2022: New Balance has named Romina Bongiovanni as its global director of international marketing, where she will oversee the brand’s marketing strategy as part of the global leadership team. She previously served as the company’s director of global communications and entertainment. She replaces Tim Malone, who left the role to join Crocs as its VP of global integrated marketing.

July 11, 2022: Matchesfashion is set to welcome its fourth CEO in five years, according to a report from FN sister publication WWD. The e-commerce company has reportedly tapped Nick Beighton , who spent much of his career at fast-fashion giant Asos, to the top job. He will succeed Paolo De Cesare, who joined Matchesfashion less than a year ago, as CEO. Matchesfashion was acquired in September 2017 by Apax Partners at a reported valuation of $1 billion after a bidding frenzy by a number of private equity investors, including Permira and KKR.

Nordstrom Chief Merchandising Officer Teri Bariquit Is Retiring After 37 Years at the Retailer

One of Nordstrom’s top women in power is stepping down. The Seattle-based retailer said today that company veteran and chief merchandising officer Teri Bariquit is retiring. The executive, who has been at Nordstrom for 37 years, will remain in her role until a successor is found. Nordstrom has initiated an internal and external search. “It has been a privilege to spend my career at Nordstrom and work alongside such a talented team – one with a relentless focus on providing customers with the most relevant and inspirational products from the world’s best brands,” Bariquit said in a statement. Bariquit wrote the first chapter of...
SEATTLE, WA
Footwear News

Neiman Marcus Group Names Chief Brand Officer and Chief Retail Officer as It Continues Growth Strategy

Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) has added two executives to its C-suite as it moves ahead on its growth strategy. On Monday, the luxury retailer announced that Nabil Aliffi will join the company as chief brand officer and Stefanie Tsen Ward has been promoted to chief retail officer. Both are newly created roles that report to Ryan Ross, president of the Neiman Marcus brand, who joined the company in August. In a statement, Ross said that these two strategic roles will “further define the magic of the iconic brand by driving areas that directly impact our customer and fuel our growth.” With their...
Footwear News

CEOs from LVMH, Macy’s, Neiman Marcus and More Are Upbeat About Luxury In 2023

Despite inflation, a looming recession and foreign exchange headwinds, retail executives were optimistic about the luxury sector during keynote sessions at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show this week. “The luxury consumers is in great shape,” Macy’s, Inc. Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette said in a Sunday morning keynote session, calling out the success of the company’s higher-end Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury business. “There’s a couple of cracks in a couple of categories and a couple of brands, but nothing concerning.” According to analysts and retail executives, there’s runway for the luxury sector to keep growing in 2023. But it won’t be easy...
Footwear News

P448 Names First Female CEO in Footwear Exec Alison Bergen

P448 is bolstering its leadership team. Today, the company announced the appointment of Alison Bergen as CEO. Bergen, who joined P448 in October as interim CEO, has been tasked to transition the company from a start-up business model to a mid-market company organization. She will lead efforts in growing the men’s footwear business, expanding international markets, as well as developing P448’s digital presence and its wholesale partnerships. Bergen’s previous roles include CEO at Earth Shoes and Aersoles. She has also held leadership merchandising roles at Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors and Diane von Furstenberg. “I’m proud to be P448’s first female CEO at this...
Footwear News

Lululemon Taps Burberry Veteran Elizabeth Binder as First Chief Merchandising Officer

Lululemon is bolstering its executive leadership with a brand new hire on its product team. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based athleisure brand has tapped Elizabeth Binder to serve as its first chief merchandising officer. She starts Jan. 16, reporting to chief product officer Sun Choe. Prior to Lululemon, Binder served as chief product officer of Boden, a UK-based global apparel company. Before that, she was SVP of merchandising at Burberry, where she spent 12 years. She also held merchandising roles J. Crew, Club Monaco and Ann Taylor. The new executive hire marks Lululemon’s latest investment to bolster its expanding product team. In April, the...
Footwear News

Kerry Washington Dances Barefoot in Pajamas for TikTok Dance Challenge With Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Cast

Kerry Washington showcased her dance moves in cozy style for her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a Reel video, which sees her taking part in Coi Leray’s “Player” TikTok dance challenge. “The 6888 dance team reporting for duty @tylerperry,” Washington wrote under the post. Washington is set to star in Perry’s, “Six Triple Eight” film, which is about the 6888th Battalion — an all-Black, all-female unit that fought in World War II. In the recording, the “Scandal” star dances alongside her fellow castmates Pepi Sonuga, Sarah Jeffery, Shanice Shantay ,Kylie Jefferson, Jeanté Godlock and Moriah Brown. ...
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Footwear News

Miss Universe Winner R’Bonney Gabriel of USA Takes the Crown With Plans to Use ‘Fashion As a Force for Good’

Introducing Miss Universe 2023, Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel of Texas. She took the crown tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana, besting 83 delegates and her fellow beauty queens who made the final three round: Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez and Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel. She wore a sparkling blue-black ombre dress with cutouts around the bodice and sleeves. A fringe skirt and bejeweled shoulders added a sleek textual finish. Platform heels completed the look. The high-pressure final three round includes a question and answer, which leaves the judges with their last impression of the next Miss Universe. They answered the same question: “If...
LOUISIANA STATE
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 R’Bonney Gabriel Credits Parents’ Nationality for Fashion Inspiration as First Filipina-American Winner

Among a number of incredibly talented contestants, Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel was announced as Miss Universe 2023 on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana. Gabriel is the first Miss USA to take home the iconic title in over a decade and the first Filipino-American to hold the title of Miss USA and Miss Universe. The beauty queen hails from Houston, Texas, and is the proud daughter of Filipino father Remigio Bonzon “R. Bon” Gabriel and American mother Dana Walker. View this post on Instagram A post shared by R’Bonney Nola (@rbonneynola) Gabriel is the eldest of the family with three younger brothers and...
HOUSTON, TX
Footwear News

Authentic Brands Group’s President Is a ‘Big Believer’ in Physical Stores — and the Metaverse

Nick Woodhouse doesn’t discriminate when it comes to shopping channels. As the president and chief marketing officer of Authentic Brands Group, the company behind dozens of brand and retailer acquisitions, the executive is focused on driving powerful relationships with consumers — wherever they choose to shop. “To me, retail just means anytime a consumer puts something in a bag,” Woodhouse said during a Tuesday session at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show this week. “It could be a paper bag, a plastic bag, a virtual bag — any type of bag.” As such, the owner of Forever 21, Barneys New York, J.C. Penney,...
Footwear News

Marjorie Harvey Gets Romantic in Hoodie & Combat Boots for ‘Last Dance’ With Steve Harvey at His 66th Birthday Celebration

Marjorie Harvey gave an all-black outfit an edgy finish while celebrating her husband Steve Harvey and Lori Harvey’s birthday. Lori completed 26 years on Jan. 13, while Steve turned 66 on Jan. 17. Over the weekend, Marjorie took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse of the festivities. The star uploaded an Instagram Reel, which sees her and Steve dancing on a colorful disco floor. “I’ll always save the last dance for you Birthday Boy,” Marjorie wrote under the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) Majorie was casually dressed for the event, wearing a black...
Footwear News

Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel Wins Miss Universe 2023 First Runner-Up Spot in Shimmering Style

Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel was named the first runner-up tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant. Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel won the Miss Universe crown and Andreína Martínez, Miss Dominican Republic, rounded out the final three. Dudamel wore an over-the-shoulder dress that was embellished with sequins in light blue, dark blue and gold. It was complete with a mesh cape and heels. The outcome of the beauty competition came after a final question and answer segment. She was asked, “If you win Miss Universe, how would you work to demonstrate this as an empowering and progressive organization?” The fashion...
LOUISIANA STATE
Footwear News

Saks Off 5th CEO: Consumers Still Want Luxury Brands — at a Discount

Despite inflation and concerns about a recession, people still want to buy luxury brands. Luckily for Saks Off 5th, that’s an area they can win. The off-price sister of Saks Fifth Avenue appeals to a recession-resilient luxury customer, offering high end brands like Versace and Valentino. But it also offers them at a discount, which draws in inflation-stricken shoppers in search of a deal. “Value is key for our teams to focus on,” said Saks Off 5th president and CEO Paige Thomas, in a Sunday morning keynote session at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show. “And the opportunity to really showcase our...
Footwear News

Serena Williams Adorably Matches Daughter Olympia in Heart-Printed Pajamas

Serena Williams twinned. with her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in a slideshow of images posted to her Instagram yesterday. The mother-daughter pair sported matching pajamas and went barefoot for the occasion. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the professional tennis player and her fashionable 5-year-old wore adorable heat-printed pajamas in gray, white, black and red. The style featured cozy-looking long sleeves and matching fitted bottoms. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) Ready to hit the hay, Williams went sans makeup with her hair down and parted down the middle, while Olympia wore her tresses in...
Footwear News

Miss Mexico Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela Shines in Silver Heels at Miss Universe 2023

Miss Mexico Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela made a statement onstage during the Miss Universe 2023 pageant. While speaking during the competition on Saturday night at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center, Miranda shone alongside Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun, Miss Malaysia Cheam Wei Yeng, Miss Malta Maxine Formosa Gruppetta and Miss Mauritius Alexandrine Belle-Étoile at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. For the occasion, she wore a deep purple minidress covered in sparkling sequins, given added glamour through a keyhole cutout, swirling silver crystal-embellished bodice and matching arm sleeves. Sparkly teardrop earrings finished her ensemble. When it came to footwear, Miranda’s shoes of choice...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Footwear News

One Year After Buying Aerosoles, American Exchange Group Has Acquired White Mountain Footwear

American Exchange Group is once again starting off the new year with a major deal. A year after the New York-based company acquired the Aerosoles brand, American Exchange Group said today it has completed the purchase of White Mountain Footwear for an undisclosed amount. The privately owned White Mountain company has been based in Lisbon, N.H., since its founding in 1979. Its fashion-comfort collections — which include two made-in-China labels, White Mountain and Cliffs — are carried at top national retail chains such as Macy’s, DSW, Kohl’s, Boscov’s, Amazon, Famous Footwear and Shoe Carnival. With this acquisition, American Exchange Group said it plans...
Footwear News

Ivy Park & Adidas Head to the Court With Y2K-Inspired Top Ten 2000 Sneaker

Adidas and Ivy Park are taking fans to the basketball court in their latest collaboration. On Friday, the German sportswear giant and Beyoncé’s apparel brand announced the release of the Ivy Park Top Ten 2000 sneaker — a basketball shoe that is designed for the journey ahead. The Top Ten trainers first entered the basketball scene in the early 2000s and appeared on the feet of some of the best players in the game with cutting-edge tooling and technology. Inspired by the excitement of the basketball scene in the early millennium and the possibilities of the future, the Ivy Park Top Ten...
Footwear News

Chelsea Handler Pops in Blue Plunging Dress & Classic Pumps on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Chelsea Handler brightened the room as she visited “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night. The comedian discussed the revelations she found while spending time in Africa and her upcoming appearance as a guest host on “The Daily Show.” The 47-year-old producer wore a light blue Alex Perry midi dress that featured a plunging neckline. The fitted silhouette is from the designer’s resort 2023 collection. Handler opted for silver-toned jewelry with two necklaces, a dainty bracelet, an assortment of rings and a pair of hoops. She kept her platinum blond locks in a blown-out style complimenting her subtle makeup that...
Footwear News

Queen Latifah Gets Edgy in Leather Blazer With Sleek Leggings & Chunky Ankle Boots at Mary J. Blige’s 52nd Birthday Party

Queen Latifah mastered monochromatic styling while attending Mary J. Blige’s 52nd birthday party. The star-studded event was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Jan. 14. The event brought out some of the biggest names in entertainment including, Usher, Remy Ma, Papoose and Fat Joe. Latifah appeared in all-black attire for the celebration. The world-renowned rapper and actress donned a black leather blazer that included sleek lapels and side slant pockets. She teamed both pieces with a button-down shirt and sleek leggings. To amp up her look, Latifah accessorized with diamond stud earrings and covered her straight tresses with...
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Celebrates 52nd Birthday in Crystal-Embellished Minidress With Dramatic Furry Coat & Wrap-Around Pyramid Heels

Mary J. Blige turned her 52nd birthday party into a family affair. The Hip Hop and Soul icon celebrated the milestone with a star-studded event at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Jan. 14. Blige looked like a million bucks for the occasion, serving up glitz and glam in a custom chinchilla coat from Konstantine Furs. Underneath, the “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer wore a silver crystal-embellished minidress by Matthew Weisman. The garment featured a plunging neckline, a cutout at the center and an asymmetrical hem. To further elevate the moment, the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer accessorized with oversized diamond hoop...
Footwear News

