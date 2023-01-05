Thieves climb fence, steal Kia then put car in reverse and crash into truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of thieves briefly stole a Kia from a Memphis apartment complex before crashing the car into a truck and taking off, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said three men climbed a fence and entered the Cedar Creek Apartments around 4 p.m. on December 21, 2022.

Two of those three men then stole a 2015 Kia, police said.

The two car thieves tried to leave, but put the car in reverse, according to police.

Video surveillance shows the car flying backward about 100 feet and crashing into a parked truck before the pair exits the Kia and run away.

If you have any idea who these two are, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Both are wanted for auto theft.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

