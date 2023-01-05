ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Stabenow's retirement scrambles Michigan Senate race in 2024

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VKYlb_0k4PbLnV00

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a member of the Democratic leadership, announced Thursday that she will not run for a fifth term in 2024, a surprise decision that sets up a scramble by both parties for an open seat in the key battleground state. “It really was the right time for me,” she said.

The news shocked many Democrats in the state and her impending retirement turns Michigan’s next Senate race into one of the most competitive in the country as the party tries to preserve its slim majority.

Stabenow told The Associated Press that she made the decision to retire a few months ago. “I knew that this was a moment when I could pass the torch to the next generation of leaders,” she said.

Democrats will face a test to find a candidate with Stabenow’s broad support. “We’ll see how things develop,” the senator said, adding that she expects “to have a lot of discussions with people.”

On the GOP side, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which works to elect Republicans, said in a statement after Stabenow’s announcement that it would “aggressively target this seat in 2024.”

While the current political climate in Michigan favors Democrats following a midterm election where they flipped the state House and Senate, the state is still expected to be one of the nation’s premier battlegrounds in the 2024 presidential election. Only one Michigan Republican has held a seat in the Senate in the past 40 years.

Among the Democrats whose names began circulating after Stabenow’s announcement are Pete Buttigieg, the federal transportation secretary who ran for president in 2020 and moved from Indiana to northern Michigan last year to be closer to his husband’s family; Elissa Slotkin, a congresswoman first elected in 2018 and coming off a decisive victory in November in one of the country’s most competitive House districts; and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who has seen her profile rise since going viral with a speech denouncing Republicans over “grooming” accusations.

Buttigieg said in a statement that he was “fully focused” on his Cabinet post and was “not seeking any other job.”

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has been mentioned as a possible future White House candidate and was just sworn in Sunday for a second term, issued a statement in which she ruled out a potential Senate run and reaffirmed that she would stay in office for the next four years.

On the Republican side, names that surfaced include John James, who was elected to Congress in November after losing Senate races to Stabenow in 2018 and Democrat Gary Peters in 2020; Tom Barrett, a former state representative defeated by Slotkin last year; and former Rep. Fred Upton, the longest-serving member of the congressional delegation before he decided not to run in 2022 after voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump over the Capitol riot.

Republican Tudor Dixon, who lost to Whitmer in 2022, is not ruling out a run for Senate, according to spokeswoman Sara Broadwater.

Stabenow joined Congress in 1996 after serving in the Michigan Legislature. In 2000, she made history by becoming the first woman to be elected senator in Michigan, defeating one-term Republican Sen. Spence Abraham. She turned back GOP challenges in 2006 and 2012 and defeated James by 6.5 percentage points in her last election in 2018.

Stabenow is the longest-serving member of the state’s congressional delegation. She is chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, making her the No. 3 ranking party leader, and heads the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.

Stabenow most recently has been involved in bipartisan legislation aimed at increasing oversight of cryptocurrencies. She has also led efforts to expand and increase funding for mental health care both nationally and in Michigan.

Praise for Stabenow began pouring in after her retirement announcement. Stabenow said she heard from President Joe Biden with a “call of support and commitment to work together in the next two years.”

Democratic Gary Peters, the state’s junior senator who has served with Stabenow since 2015, said she would leave a legacy “as a champion for children, women and families, workers, manufacturing and our auto industry, mental health care and the Great Lakes.”

Buttigieg said Stabenow was “a force in the Senate” while McMorrow called her a “trailblazer.”

“No one has been more instrumental in building the infrastructure of the Michigan Democratic Party to this historic moment we’re in today,” McMorrow said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tennessee Legislature begins 2023 session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday will kick off their annual legislative session, where they’ll spend the next few months finalizing the state’s upcoming budget, debating abortion ban exceptions and considering express toll lanes among other policy decisions. In Tennessee, Republicans have supermajority control in...
TENNESSEE STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Detroit

Woman who washed ashore on Lake Michigan identified 25 years later

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Oct. 27, 1997, a woman's body washed ashore on Lake Michigan, and officials announced that after 25 years, they have identified the woman. The woman has been identified as Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, who was 26 years old when she went missing. In 1997, Michigan State Police responded to the 4000 block of Fox Farm Road in Manistee County after receiving reports of a deceased and unclothed woman who washed up on the Lake Michigan Shoreline.Police say there was nothing to identify the woman by except for one earring.MSP had sent out broadcast messages to...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

Hearing sought for man facing execution who claims innocence

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die by injection Feb. 7 for the 2004 killings of Angela Rowe, 28, along with her 10-year-old daughter Alexus Conley, 6-year-old daughter AcQreya Conley, and 5-year-old son Tyrese Conley. All four were found shot inside their home in the St. Louis County town of Jennings in 2004. But on Friday, Taylor’s attorneys asked St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell for a new hearing. A spokesman for Bell said Monday that the request is being reviewed. A year-old provision in a Missouri law allows a prosecutor to file a motion asking for a hearing before a judge if there is new evidence of a wrongful conviction. Bell is a Democrat first elected in 2018. He created a Conviction and Incident Review Unit responsible for looking at, among other things, potential cases of wrongful convictions.
JENNINGS, MO
The Associated Press

Texas to execute ex-cop for hiring 2 people to kill wife

HOUSTON (AP) — A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Robert Fratta, 65, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his wife, Farah, amid a contentious divorce and custody fight for their three children.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Keno” game were:. 02-05-07-12-13-14-17-18-20-26-28-30-32-36-38-39-42-62-69-73 (two, five, seven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-three)
OLYMPIA, WA
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge

Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy