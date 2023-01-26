ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

Is ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ on tonight (January 26, 2023)?

By Denton Davidson
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Di3D_0k4OasWi00

Your favorite foul-mouthed chef returns tonight in an all-new episode of “Hell’s Kitchen.” The black jacket final five are challenged to cook dishes with ingredients from different cities. James Beard Award winning Chef Michael Cimarusti joins Gordon to judge the chefs dishes. And, for the first time, chefs will prepare for dinner service in one kitchen, and one will be eliminated in the “The Fab Five Take Flight” episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” airing Thursday, January 26 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX .

SEE Everything to know about ‘Hell’s Kitchen 21’: Meet the 18 chef-testants competing

Hell’s Kitchen ” is in its 21st season. For the first time ever, the well-seasoned 40-somethings take on the fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings in a battle of the ages. 18 all-new chef-testants entered the kitchen, with Christina Wilson and Jason “Jay” Santos returning as sous-chefs for the Red Team and Blue Team, respectively. At stake for the winner? A $250,000 cash prize and the head chef position at Gordon’s brand new Hell’s Kitchen Caesar’s Atlantic City. Who will take the title?

SEE ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 21: Finalists

The contestants still remaining in the competition: Alejandro Najar , Alex Belew , Cheyenne Nichols , Dafne Mejia , Sommer Sellers

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNHdI_0k4OasWi00

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

‘Hell’s Kitchen 21’ episode 13 recap: Who wasn’t ready for takeoff in ‘The Fab Five Take Flight’? [LIVE BLOG]

Your favorite foul-mouthed chef returns tonight in an all-new episode of “Hell’s Kitchen.” The black jacket final five are challenged to cook dishes with ingredients from different cities. James Beard Award winning Chef Michael Cimarusti joins Gordon Ramsay to judge the chefs dishes. And, for the first time, chefs will prepare for dinner service in one kitchen, and one will be eliminated in the “The Fab Five Take Flight” episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” airing Thursday, January 26 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. SEE 59% of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ fans think Alex Belew should win ‘Battle of the Ages’ title [POLL RESULTS] “Hell’s Kitchen”...
TENNESSEE STATE
GoldDerby

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season 21: Did the right black jacket chef get torched in episode 13? [POLL]

At the end of episode 13 of “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages” on January 26, 21-year-old Cheyenne Nichols saw her dreams go up in flames when her portrait was torched following her fifth-place elimination. Do you think Gordon Ramsay made the right decision? Vote in our poll below to tell us if Cheyenne deserved to go home.   Cheyenne landed in the bottom two with Dafne Mejia after she forgot to cook an order of scallops and appeared disoriented at dinner service. At one point her fish station literally went up in flames before Gordon insisted she “calm down” before she...
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Actress battle rages on after nominations: Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh as close as ever

You couldn’t devise a closer Oscar race than the Best Actress battle between Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). And after the nominations were announced on January 24 things haven’t gotten any clearer. Who do you think will win? As of this writing the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are split almost right down the middle: five of them say Blanchett will win, while four say Yeoh. Our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby are just as closely divided: four say Blanchett, while three say Yeoh. Our Top 24 Users who got...
GoldDerby

‘Saturday Night Live’ host Michael B. Jordan knows ‘how that feels’ to be hired for his looks, not his talent [WATCH]

The second 2023 episode of “Saturday Night Live” will air January 28 on NBC with host Michael B. Jordan and musical guest Lil Baby. In NBC’s new promo video (watch below), Jordan is admiring the iconic stage when “SNL” featured player Michael Longfellow comes up behind him and taps his shoulder. Inadvertently channeling his boxing character Adonis Creed from the upcoming film “Creed III,” Jordan swiftly punches Longfellow in the face — twice. “I am so sorry! It’s muscle memory, ” Jordan proclaims when he realizes what he just did to the “Saturday Night Live” newbie. He explains that back-to-back punches is...
GoldDerby

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ makes it 4 years in a row of double noms in the Best Supporting Actor Oscar category

The Best Supporting Actor Oscar category is seeing double yet again. Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan received nominations as expected for their turns in Martin McDonagh‘s “The Banshees of Inisherin” on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive year a film has received double bids in the category. “Banshees” is the 22nd film to achieve this, but most remarkably, five of them have occurred in the last six years after a 26-year dry spell. “Bugsy” (1991) produced noms for Harvey Keitel and Ben Kingsley, but the category went without co-star nominees until McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017) yielded bids for Sam Rockwell and...
MISSOURI STATE
GoldDerby

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15: Did the right queen ‘sashay away’ in episode 5? [POLL]

At the end of episode 5 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on January 27, Amethyst and Salina EsTitties were named the bottom two for the week, failing to inspire and impress the judges with their design challenge runway looks. Third time was not the charm for Amethyst, who was asked to “sashay away” following her third Lip Sync for Your Life in five episodes. Do you think Amethyst was the right queen picked for elimination in “House of Fashion”? Vote in our poll below to tell us if the judges made the right choice. Who deserved to go home in...
GoldDerby

Cate Blanchett extends her Best Picture record at 2023 Oscars

It’s great to be Cate. When “TAR” was announced as one of the 2023 Oscar nominees for Best Picture on January 24, it secured Cate Blanchett a record 10th appearance in movies nominated for the Oscars’ top prize. That ties Blanchett with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson for having appeared in the second-most Best Picture nominees in history behind only Robert De Niro, who has been credited with starring in 11 Best Picture nominees. The caveat: Actor Ward Bond appeared in 13 films that were nominated for Best Picture, but he was uncredited as a performer in a number of the...
TVLine

Annie Wersching, 24, Bosch and Timeless Actress, Dead at 45

Annie Wersching, the actress who starred in 24, Bosch and Timeless among others, died Sunday. She was 45. Wersching passed away of cancer after being diagnosed in 2020, our sister site Deadline first reported. She continued working with recurring roles in both Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie right up until her death. Her husband, actor Stephen Full, confirmed the news in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” he said. “But she left us the tools to fill it.  She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require...
GoldDerby

How to watch ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

The 1929 novel “All Quiet on the Western Front” has seen many adaptations. It first appeared in a German newspaper in 1928 before being published as a book in 1929. It was adapted into a film in 1930 and again into a TV film in 1979. The most recent iteration is a 2022 German anti-war film, which closely follows the original source material, and stars Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, and Daniel Brühl. After premiering at Toronto International Film Festival, it was submitted by Germany for the Academy Award for Best International Film and, on Tuesday, “All Quiet on the Western...
GoldDerby

‘The 1619 Project’: Red carpet interviews from Hulu premiere include Boris Kodjoe, Jalen Rose and more … [WATCH]

Gold Derby’s associate editor Latasha Ford interviewed actor Boris Kodjoe, executive producer and director Roger Ross Williams, sports analyst and former NBA star Jalen Rose, social justice advocate Angela Rye, casting director and producer Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd, musician Herbie Hancock and showrunner Shoshana Guy on the red carpet at the premiere of “The 1619 Project.” The event took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on January 26, 2023. Watch the video above. Hulu’s six-part 1619 Docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine....
GoldDerby

How to watch ‘The Whale’

Despite “The Whale” receiving mixed reviews from critics, Brendan Fraser has been heaped with praise for his role as Charlie, a morbidly obese man who is trying to restore a relationship with his daughter Ellie (played by Sadie Sink). On Tuesday, Fraser received his first-ever Oscar nomination for the performance, one of three nominations for “The Whale” in total. Here is how you can watch the film—which was directed by Darren Aronofsky and written by Samuel D. Hunter (who based the screenplay on his 2012 play). How to watch “The Whale” online Currently, “The Whale” is unavailable to watch digitally on platforms...
GoldDerby

Revived comedy ‘Party Down’ debuts trailer

“This is no joke. This is catering!” so says Jane Lynch in the short trailer announcing the triumphant return of cult comedy “Party Down.” The Rob Thomas and Paul Rudd-created cater-waiter comedy, which originally aired for two seasons on Starz beginning in 2009, is serving up (<—see what I did there?) six episodes on the network beginning February 24. If you’ve been hearing people talk about this show for a decade and want to catch up, the 20 beloved episodes are on the Starz app, as well as Hulu. (The first season is on Prime Video.)  Adam Scott is back as the...
GoldDerby

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 episode 5 recap: ‘House of Fashion’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 continued on January 27 with the next step in the competition toward discovering “America’s next drag superstar.” Last week, twins Sugar and Spice fell into the bottom two together after chaotic and confusing turns in “Snatch Game.” After their well-rehearsed Lip Sync for Your Life to “You Better Run,” Spice was chosen as the sister to stay while Sugar was asked to “sashay away.” This week, the 13 remaining girls use home decor elements in their first design challenge of the season. Seated at the judges’ dais for episode 4 was Emmy winning host RuPaul Charles,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
GoldDerby

Top 20 Oscar snubs of actors and actresses: Viola Davis, Tom Cruise, Danielle Deadwyler …

The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning and included some shocking snubs in the acting races. Our overall odds at Gold Derby predicted 80% of the nominees for Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor. While we aced the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories, just three out of five of our predicted nominees in the other races are among those contending for the 95th Academy Awards. Five SAG Awards nominated performers aren’t in contention at the Oscars: leads Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) and Adam Sandler (“Hustle”) as well as...
GoldDerby

‘Saturday Night Live’: Pedro Pascal joins as February 4 guest host with Coldplay

NBC announced the next “Saturday Night Live” episode details on Thursday. Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us,” “The Mandalorian”) will host for the first time on February 4. Coldplay will serve as musical guest for the seventh time. Here are the “SNL” Season 48 hosts and musical guests so far: #4801 Miles Teller/Kendrick Lamar — October 1, 2022 #4802 Brendan Gleeson/Willow — October 8, 2022 #4803 Megan Thee Stallion/Megan Thee Stallion — October 15, 2022 #4804 Jack Harlow/Jack Harlow — October 29, 2022 #4805 Amy Schumer/Steve Lacy — November 5, 2022 #4806 Dave Chappelle/Black Star — November 12, 2022 #4807 Keke Palmer/SZA — December 3, 2022 #4808 Steve Martin...
GoldDerby

Box office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ ends January and its 7-week run in first place

January came to a close with two movies that have dominated the box office since before Christmas continuing their runs for a final weekend, which also brought in all sorts of new and re-released odds and ends. The big story of the weekend is that James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” won its seventh weekend in a row at the box office after crossing the $600 million mark earlier in the week. It remained in first place with an estimated $15.7 million this weekend, down just 22%, helped by a lack of stronger new releases, bringing its domestic total to...
GoldDerby

How to watch ‘Triangle of Sadness’

What happens when a yacht trip of uber-wealthy people goes very, very awry? That’s what the film “Triangle of Sadness” explores. The three-time 2023 Oscar nominee — Best Picture, Best Director for Ruben Ostlund, and Best Original Screenplay also for Ostlund — stars Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, and Woody Harrelson.  In the film, Harrelson stars as a drunk, inept captain of the super yacht who does nothing but makes matters worse when the ship hits extremely choppy waters. The wealthy guests (including supermodels played by Dickinson and Dean) and the crew alike must survive on their own. Here’s how...
GoldDerby

Grammys flashback: Jennifer Hudson wins for the very first time

2022 was, in my opinion, the year of Black women in music. Beyoncé, Lizzo, Tems and Nicki Minaj all topped the Billboard Hot 100, and the first three of those are among the top nominees at the current Grammy Awards. SZA’s long-awaited sophomore album “SOS” was one of the top stories of the year and broke streaming records. And other Black women like Sudan Archives, GloRilla and Latto were celebrated new artists. Amid all that, one Black woman achieved perhaps the hardest feat: EGOT. Jennifer Hudson completed her EGOT when she took home a Tony for producing the acclaimed Broadway...
GoldDerby

Film Academy to examine campaign procedures in wake of Andrea Riseborough’s surprise Oscar nomination

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed Friday that it is in the process of “conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees” in the wake of Andrea Riseborough’s surprise (some might say shocking) Oscar nomination for Best Actress for the microbudget feature “To Leslie” that was announced on Tuesday, achieved through a seemingly grassroots, self-funded social media campaign engineered by the fervent support of a group of prominent big-name actors and actresses. Without directly naming Riseborough, a statement from the academy released on Friday noted, “It is the Academy’s goal to ensure that the awards...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy