Is ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ on tonight (January 19, 2023)?

By Denton Davidson
 3 days ago
Your favorite foul-mouthed chef returns tonight in an all-new episode of “Hell’s Kitchen.” The final seven contestants will compete in several challenges to earn their coveted black jackets from Gordon Ramsay . There are only five black jackets to hand out so two will be eliminated in the all-new “What in Hell’s Kitchen?” episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” airing Thursday, January 19 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX .

Hell’s Kitchen ” is in its 21st season. For the first time ever, the well-seasoned 40-somethings take on the fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings in a battle of the ages. 18 all-new chef-testants entered the kitchen, with Christina Wilson and Jason “Jay” Santos returning as sous-chefs for the Red Team and Blue Team, respectively. At stake for the winner? A $250,000 cash prize and the head chef position at Gordon’s brand new Hell’s Kitchen Caesar’s Atlantic City. Who will take the title?

The contestants still remaining in the competition:

BLUE TEAM : Alejandro Najar , Alex Belew , Sakari Smithwick

RED TEAM : Cheyenne Nichols , Dafne Mejia , Sommer Sellers , Tara Ciannella

