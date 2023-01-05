ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Opening Line: Iowa Slight Favorite Over Indiana in Thursday's Showdown

By Tom Brew
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INpyG_0k4NwKb700

Indiana resumes its Big Ten basketball season on Thursday night at Iowa and, somewhat surprisingly, the injury-riddled Hoosiers are slight underdogs against the Hawkeyes. Here's the latest on the point spread, plus a great history of both teams vs. the number this season.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It's been a long 13 days between games for Indiana, and the Hoosiers are hoping the rest has helped some ''banged-up'' players get well. The Big Ten grind resumes on Thursday night against the struggling Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and oddsmakers are leaning toward an Iowa victory.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Hawkeyes are a 1.5-point favorite over the Hoosiers, according the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 151.5.

  • *** 8 p.m. ET UPDATE: The line has stayed the same, with Iowa still favored by 1.5. There is good news for Indiana, though. Senior star Trayce Jackson-Davis is starting, back after missing two games with a back injury. Here's the story. CLICK HERE

Indiana played its last two December nonconference games without star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who's been dealing with a back issue. He has been back to practice this week and is expected to start Thursday night. The nationally televised game starts at 9 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch the game, with all TV information plus our preview of the game. CLICK HERE

Freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino also has dealt with a back injury and missed three games earlier in December because of it. He played the last three games and seems fine, which is critical with fellow guard Xavier Johnson out for at least a month after foot surgery.

That uncertainty probably has a lot to do with the point spread. Indiana is 0-2 as an underdog this season, losing and not covering to current No. 3 Kansas and No. 5 Arizona. They are 1-2 in true road games, winning and covering at Xavier, who's currently ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press top-25 poll, and losing at Kansas and Rutgers.

Here's what Indiana has done so far this season vs. the numbers:

Indiana by the numbers

  • Indiana overall record: 10-3
  • Indiana overall vs. spread: 7-6
  • ---
  • Indiana home record: 8-0
  • Indiana home vs. spread: 5-3
  • ---
  • Indiana road record: 1-2
  • Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
  • ---
  • Indiana neutral court record: 1-1
  • Indiana neutral court vs. spread: 1-1
  • ---
  • Indiana record as favorite: 10-1
  • Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 7-4
  • ---
  • Indiana record as underdog: 0-2
  • Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 0-2

Indiana vs. the spread

Here's what Indiana has done this season, straight up and against the spread::

  • Nov. 7 — Beat Morehead State 88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 10 — Beat Bethune-Cookman 101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 18 — Won at Xavier 81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 20 — Beat Miami of Ohio 86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won)
  • Nov. 23 — Beat Little Rock 86-67 as a 29..5-point favorite (lost)
  • Nov. 25 — Beat Jackson State 90-51 as a 28.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 30 — Beat No. 18 North Carolina 77-65 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)
  • Dec. 3 — Lost at Rutgers 63-48 as a 3-point favorite (lost)
  • Dec. 7 — Beat Nebraska 81-55 as a 12.5-point favorite (won)
  • Dec. 10 — Lost to No. 10 Arizona 89-75 in Las Vegas as a 1.5-point underdog (lost)
  • Dec. 17 — Lost at No. 8 Kansas 84-62 as a 5.5-point underdog (lost)
  • Dec. 20 — Beat Elon 96-72 as a 28.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Dec. 23 — Beat Kennesaw State 69-55 as a 17.5-point favorite (lost)

Iowa vs. the spread

Iowa is 8-6 overall and the Hawkeyes are 5-2 in true home games, although they've lost the last two. They are 7-7 vs. the spread all season, and they have failed to cover in five straight games.

Included in that is a home loss to Eastern Illinois on Dec. 21 as a 31.5-point favorite, the worst defeat ever since point-spread data started being kept in the mid-1980s. Eastern Illinois is coached by former Hoosier Marty Simmons. Here's what the Hawkeyes have done this season, including what they've done against the spread:

  • Nov. 7 — Beat Bethune-Cookman 89-58 as a 28.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 11 —Beat North Carolina A&T 112-71 as a 24.5-point underdog (won)
  • Nov. 16 — Won at Seton Hall 83-67 as a 1-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 21 — Beat Omaha 100-64 as an 28.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 25 — Beat Clemson 74-71 in Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., as an 8.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Nov. 26 — Lost to TCU 79-66 in Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., as an 6.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Nov. 29 — Beat Georgia Tech 81-65 in Big Ten/ACC Challenge as a 14.5-point favorite (won)
  • Dec. 6— Lost to No. 15 Duke 74-62 in New York as a 1-point underdog (lost)
  • Dec. 8 — Beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56 as a 3.5-point favorite (won)
  • Dec. 11 — Lost to Wisconsin 78-75 in overtime a 3.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Dec. 17 — Beat Southwest Missouri State 106-75 a 22.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Dec. 21 — Lost to Eastern Illinois 92-83 as a 31.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Dec. 29— Lost at Nebraska 66-50 as an 3.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Jan. 1 — Lost at Penn State 83-79 as a 2-point underdog (lost)

Related stories on Indiana basketball

  • HOW TO WATCH INDIANA-IOWA: Indiana resumes play after a long break with a road game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
  • XAVIER JOHNSON INJURY UPDATE: Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson recently underwent foot surgery after suffering an injury at Kansas on Dec. 17. Johnson's return remains unclear, but coach Mike Woodson is helping him stay positive during the process. CLICK HERE
  • NEW MEXICO LOSS KEEPS 1975-76 HOOSIERS RECORD ALIVE: No. 21 New Mexico was the last undefeated college basketball team during the 2022-23 season, but the Lobos suffered a 71-67 loss at Fresno State on Tuesday. With this loss, the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers, coached by Bob Knight, hold onto their title as college basketball's most recent undefeated national champions. CLICK HERE
  • LEAL CHRISTMAS VIDEO: Indiana basketball's Anthony Leal paid off his sister Lauren's student loans as a Christmas present this year. The video went viral, and the siblings were featured CBS Evening News on Monday. "He'll be blessed for it one day," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. CLICK HERE
  • REST VS. RUST: Indiana hasn't played a game since Dec. 23 and the Hoosiers are looking forward to getting back in action on Thursday night in Iowa City. The rest has helped some injured Hoosiers, but how much will rust come into play as the Big Ten season resumes? CLICK HERE
  • BATES TO START: Trying to end repeated slow starts, Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Monday night that he's going to put sophomore guard Tamar Bates into the starting lineup on Thursday when the Hoosiers resume Big Ten play at Iowa. Bates has had three games of 19 or more points off the bench already this season. CLICK HERE

Western Iowa Today

Iowa men top Rutgers 76-65

(Iowa City) Iowa grabbed a 76-65 road win on Sunday over Rutgers. Payton Sandfort came off the bench to score 22 points. The sophomore from Waukee hit 6/8 shots, 4/5 3-pointers, and 6/7 free-throws. Kris Murray was 7/11 from the field with 17 points and 7 rebounds. Filip Rebraca posted 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Dordt TE Large transfers to Iowa

(Iowa City) -- Iowa football has received another transfer commitment, this time from tight end Hayden Large. Large comes to Iowa City from Dordt. He played three seasons for the Defenders and caught 62 balls for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns. Large joins Iowa as preferred walk-on.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

IWCC All-American Filer chooses Iowa

(Iowa City) -- Iowa Western star defensive end Jackson Filer will walk on at Iowa. Filer chose Iowa over offers from Ball State, Hawaii and Eastern Kentucky. The Dowling Catholic graduate was the 2022 NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 56 tackles and 15.5 sacks while helping the Reivers win their second national championship in program history.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Division II OT transfer flips commitment from Virginia to Iowa

Iowa received a commitment on Saturday from a Division II offensive tackle transfer. Daijon Parker, who had previously been committed to Virginia, flipped his commitment to the Hawkeyes. The 6’6, 300-pound Parker entered the transfer portal in November, and committed to Virginia in December. In what appeared to be a...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

No. 2 Iowa Blasts Boilermakers, 37-6

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The second-ranked University of Iowa men’s wrestling team won eight of 10 matches in a 37-6 rout of Purdue on Sunday afternoon at Holloway Gymnasium. The Hawkeyes have won 12 straight duals dating back to last season. Iowa posted six bonus point victories in...
IOWA CITY, IA
heartlandcollegesports.com

Iowa State’s Stephanie Soares Leaves Game With Injury

Stephanie Soares left Sunday’s Big 12 women’s game between Iowa State and Oklahoma in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Norman, Okla. The Iowa State center went down with 8:03 left in the first quarter when she made a move to the basket for a shot attempt and came down awkwardly on her left knee. She went to the ground and remained there as play continued on the other end until a dead ball.
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football earns pledge from standout JUCO Edge

Iowa football didn’t have to look too far for its latest transfer commitment. The Hawkeyes earned a pledge from an in-state product on Friday. Iowa Western Community College resides in Council Bluffs, Iowa and that’s where the latest Iowa transfer is from. Jackson Filer is now a Hawkeye.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
247Sports

Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after the Hawkeyes' 76-65 road victory over Rutgers

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery addressed the media on Sunday following Iowa's 76-65 victory over Rutgers in New Jersey. Here is everything he had to say. McCaffery: “I just want to say, what a class organization Rutgers is. I say that because over the years, I’ve become friends with [Rutgers athletic director] Pat Hobbs and [Rutgers head coach] Steve Pikiell. I coached against Steve when he was playing. Pat came by practice yesterday to offer his well-wishes for my Patrick. The Rutgers basketball team filled out a card to wish him luck as he goes through what he’s going through. I don’t know how many programs would do that, but that sticks to whom Pat Hobbs is and who Steve Pikiell is. I just wanted to say that. We’re supposed to hate eachother, I guess, but that’s not how it is. We’re competitors, we fight, but we’re all in this thing together. We’re all in this journey together, is a better way of putting it.”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
