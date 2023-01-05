ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried contributed to a $25 million funding round for Semafor. Now the news outlet plans to give the money back.

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wc4Ql_0k4Nm0FE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wgYC4_0k4Nm0FE00
Sam Bankman-Fried

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

  • Sam Bankman-Fried invested an undisclosed amount in media startup Semafor's $25 million funding round last year.
  • Now Semafor intends to "redeem" the investment, by giving it back, TheWrap reported.
  • The buzzy startup launched just three months ago, and its CEO said Bankman-Fried never held editorial influence.

Semafor, the buzzy media startup that launched three months ago, received an investment from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried last year as part of a $25 million funding round, but now plans to give it back, TheWrap reported Tuesday.

Semafor did not disclose the total amount, but a source told TheWrap it "intends to redeem the investment."

In a separate statement issued to TheWrap, Semafor said, "We are actively working with the relevant legal and governmental bodies who are managing this situation and are following their guidance on the most appropriate next steps to ensure the most ethical and responsible outcome for Sam Bankman-Fried's creditors and the judicial process underway."

Semafor wasn't the only news outlet that accepted funds from the fallen crypto king , who this week pleaded not guilty to fraud charges.

ProPublica, the investigative non-profit, said last month that it will return the $1.6 million it received in what was supposed to be a three-year, $5 million grant from Bankman-Fried.

But some commentators have taken note of Semafor's lack of clarity surrounding the funds. Elon Musk, for example, posed the question via Twitter at editor-in-chief Ben Smith, a former New York Times columnist, in November, and accused the outlet of having a conflict of interest.

In December, CEO Justin Smith, the former chief of Bloomberg Media Group, tweeted screenshots of an internal memo that said the company would await guidance from its legal counsel before finalizing a decision regarding Bankman-Fried's investments.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account

You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

98K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy