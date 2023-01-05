Daughtry + Lzzy Hale Give Powerhouse Vocal Performances Covering Journey’s ‘Separate Ways’ for Song’s 40th Anniversary

Read full article on original website
50 Albums Turning 50 in 2023
When you look at the classic albums that arrived in 1973, it’s hard to imagine a better year for rock fans. Pink Floyd released its magnum opus, The Dark Side of the Moon in March 1973, which has sold over 50 million albums worldwide. The British group's eighth studio album logged 736 weeks on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart before finally making an exit in July 1988. But it's continued to make intermittent returns to the chart since then, spending a total of 962 weeks in and out of the lineup as of December 2022.
Watch Nickelback sing The Beatles, AC/DC, Red Hot Chili Peppers, U2 while playing a lyric association game
Nickelback show off their vocal chops during a game where they must sing a song acapella containing a certain lyric
Every Rock + Metal Artist on Rolling Stone’s Updated List of 200 Best Singers
To kick off the new year, Rolling Stone issued an updated version of their ranking of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time, which includes a fair amount of rock and metal artists amid mainstream pop darlings, soulful crooners, gritty folk musicians and more. This ranked list from the longstanding...
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Alicia Keys Wrote For Other Artists
The 41-year-old, New York City-born artist Alicia Keys is goals. She’s a multi-time Grammy Award-winning artist, married to producer Swizz Beatz, and is known as a cultural icon and a vision of wisdom. What could be better? She’s a deity at this point. While Keys rose to fame...
musictimes.com
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
NME
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson welcome baby boy
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson have welcomed their first child, a boy named Sidney. Osbourne announced her pregnancy back in May 2022 by sharing a photo of herself holding a photo of an ultrasound on Instagram. At the time, she wrote, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.”
Ozzy Osbourne reveals the question he hates getting asked the most and the new songs he's most proud of
Ozzy discusses his health, his latest album Patient Number 9, his Grammy nominations and more in a new interview
Thank God Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant ‘Learned How to Sing’ by the Time of ‘Led Zeppelin III’
Thank goodness Plant figured it out by the time of 'Led Zeppelin III' because the album required measured vocal work.
The Smokey Robinson and the Miracles Song George Harrison Thought Was ‘Fabulous’
George Harrison really liked a certain song by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. The R&B group inspired The Beatle.
Brian Wilson Describes the Beatles’ ‘You Won’t See Me’ as ‘Art Music’
Brian Wilson often mentioned his support of the Beatles. For his memoir, The Beach Boys member specifically named 'You Won't See Me' as 'art music.'
NME
Mary McCartney talks new Abbey Road documentary ‘If These Walls Could Sing’
A new documentary about the history of Abbey Road Studios called If These Walls Could Sing is out in the UK this week. Find all the details alongside an interview with director Mary McCartney below. The documentary, which arrives in the UK on January 6 via Disney+, charts the long...
Watch: SZA suits up in 'Kill Bill' music video teaser
SZA released a preview of her music video for "Kill Bill," a song from her album "SOS."
Behind the Band Name: Thin Lizzy
First printed in 1937, The Dandy was a British children’s comic magazine, which continued running as a print edition through 2012. Inside, The Dandy stories followed hundreds of different comic strips, featuring the misadventures of some colorful characters, including Tin Lizzie, a metallic robot maid, illustrated by Jack Prout, which appeared in the periodical throughout the 1950s.
Advocate
Pop Star Kim Petras to Headline WorldPride’s Epic Concert
German pop star Kim Petras, who broke a record with collaborator Sam Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, will headline Sydney’s WorldPride’s closing concert. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, and...
7 Roadies Turned Rock Stars
Becoming a rock star is not something that just happens. There are skills to be gained, lessons to be learned, and dues to be paid. That is why some legends are first born behind the scenes after the equipment has been hauled, instruments have been tuned, and stage doors slammed.
The 'Evolution' of the Blues Project: Steve Katz on the Blues-Rock Band's New Album
When the original Blues Project formed in 1965 in New York’s Greenwich Village, its lineup was singer Tommy Flanders, guitarists Danny Kalb and Steve Katz, keyboardist Al Kooper, bassist Andy Kulberg and drummer Roy Blumenfeld. Flanders left during the recording of their debut album, Live at the Café au Go Go.
See Newly-Surfaced Footage From One of Layne Staley’s Final Performances
Following the release of Alice in Chains' third self-titled album, Layne Staley mostly stayed out of the public eye, with the exception of a few shows. Footage of the band's concert in Detroit, Mich. on June 28,1996 has recently surfaced on YouTube, which was one of the singer's final performances ever.
Inspired by ‘Stranger Things,’ Daughtry and Lzzy Hale Team for Cover of Journey‘s ‘Separate Ways’
Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” from the 1983 album “Frontiers,” arrived 40 years ago and went on to peak at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. To commemorate its release, rock artists Daughtry and Lzzy Hale of Halestorm have teamed up for tribute single, which Chris Daughtry tells Variety was inspired by the show “Stranger Things.” “We wanted to do a classic cover and we had kicked around the idea of doing something that had this ’80s vibe,” he says. “There were a couple of songs we had in the mix.” One was Europe’s “The Final Countdown,” which Daughtry deemed...
Hypebae
Rosalía Teases New Song "Lie Like You Love Me"
Rosalía stays putting out hit after hit and it’s looking like she’ll be continuing her streak into 2023 as the Grammy-award winning songstress teased a new song on TikTok. “Lie Like You Love Me” is the title of her upcoming hit as the 30-year-old Spanish singer lip-synched...
Loudwire
