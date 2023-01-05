Daughtry + Lzzy Hale Give Powerhouse Vocal Performances Covering Journey’s ‘Separate Ways’ for Song’s 40th Anniversary

Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” from the 1983 album “Frontiers,” arrived 40 years ago and went on to peak at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. To commemorate its release, rock artists Daughtry and Lzzy Hale of Halestorm have teamed up for tribute single, which Chris Daughtry tells Variety was inspired by the show “Stranger Things.” “We wanted to do a classic cover and we had kicked around the idea of doing something that had this ’80s vibe,” he says. “There were a couple of songs we had in the mix.” One was Europe’s “The Final Countdown,” which Daughtry deemed...

4 DAYS AGO