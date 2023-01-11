ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Done Deals: Oofos Becomes the Exclusive Recovery Footwear Provider to Exos + More News

By Shoshy Ciment
 6 days ago
Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com.

Jan. 12, 2023: Oofos and fitness company Exos have entered into a partnership, a two-year agreement that will run through 2024. With the deal, Oofos said in a statement that it will become the exclusive recovery footwear provider to Exos coaches and participating athletes, and will also be part of the company’s 2023 NFL combine training program that is hosted at Exos’ Athlete Performance Institutes. The mission of the partnership, according to Oofos, is to “elevate human performance through personalized support.” With this partnership, Oofos said Exos “is the next momentous step” in bringing its OOfoam impact-absorbing technology to a broader audience. Also, Oofos said it will provide products for the Exos facilities staff and athletes, as well as an opportunity for clients to purchase “as part of their Exos-recommended recovery toolkit.”

Jan. 10, 2023: Emerald, the parent company to Outdoor Retailer , has announced the acquisition of Lodestone Events , a consumer event company that produces the Overland Expo series. Lodestone already partners with Outdoor Retailer on Outdoor Adventure X, Emerald’s first outdoor consumer event. As part of the deal, Lodestone employees will join Emerald and its founders, Lindsay Hubley and Jessica Kirchner, will join the Emerald management team and continue to lead the Overland Expo series and Outdoor Adventure X.

Jan. 05, 2023: Volumental , the footwear technology company focused on helping people get a perfect fit, is launching a self-service version of its size-testing AI product in certain retailers in 2023, following a beta test with Under Armour. This product, which builds upon Volumental’s existing technology for size-testing, allows customers in stores to use the machine themselves instead of working with a store associate. “Our new self-service scanners will bring the same technology that specialty footwear retailers have enjoyed to many more retail segments,” said Alper Aydemir, CEO of Volumental.

Footwear News

Chelsea Handler Pops in Blue Plunging Dress & Classic Pumps on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Chelsea Handler brightened the room as she visited “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night. The comedian discussed the revelations she found while spending time in Africa and her upcoming appearance as a guest host on “The Daily Show.” The 47-year-old producer wore a light blue Alex Perry midi dress that featured a plunging neckline. The fitted silhouette is from the designer’s resort 2023 collection. Handler opted for silver-toned jewelry with two necklaces, a dainty bracelet, an assortment of rings and a pair of hoops. She kept her platinum blond locks in a blown-out style complimenting her subtle makeup that...
Footwear News

Ivy Park & Adidas Head to the Court With Y2K-Inspired Top Ten 2000 Sneaker

Adidas and Ivy Park are taking fans to the basketball court in their latest collaboration. On Friday, the German sportswear giant and Beyoncé’s apparel brand announced the release of the Ivy Park Top Ten 2000 sneaker — a basketball shoe that is designed for the journey ahead. The Top Ten trainers first entered the basketball scene in the early 2000s and appeared on the feet of some of the best players in the game with cutting-edge tooling and technology. Inspired by the excitement of the basketball scene in the early millennium and the possibilities of the future, the Ivy Park Top Ten...
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Celebrates 52nd Birthday in Crystal-Embellished Minidress With Dramatic Furry Coat & Wrap-Around Pyramid Heels

Mary J. Blige turned her 52nd birthday party into a family affair. The Hip Hop and Soul icon celebrated the milestone with a star-studded event at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Jan. 14. Blige looked like a million bucks for the occasion, serving up glitz and glam in a custom chinchilla coat from Konstantine Furs. Underneath, the “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer wore a silver crystal-embellished minidress by Matthew Weisman. The garment featured a plunging neckline, a cutout at the center and an asymmetrical hem. To further elevate the moment, the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer accessorized with oversized diamond hoop...
Footwear News

Remembering Young Lisa Marie Presley: From Elvis’ Daughter to Michael Jackson’s Wife and Versace Model

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday after being hospitalized following cardiac arrest that same day. Her mother Priscilla confirmed Lisa Marie’s death in statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.” She was 54. Lisa Marie was born on Feb. 1, 1968 in Memphis,...
Footwear News

Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel Wins Miss Universe 2023 First Runner-Up Spot in Shimmering Style

Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel was named the first runner-up tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant. Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel won the Miss Universe crown and Andreína Martínez, Miss Dominican Republic, rounded out the final three. Dudamel wore an over-the-shoulder dress that was embellished with sequins in light blue, dark blue and gold. It was complete with a mesh cape and heels. The outcome of the beauty competition came after a final question and answer segment. She was asked, “If you win Miss Universe, how would you work to demonstrate this as an empowering and progressive organization?” The fashion...
LOUISIANA STATE
Footwear News

Queen Latifah Gets Edgy in Leather Blazer With Sleek Leggings & Chunky Ankle Boots at Mary J. Blige’s 52nd Birthday Party

Queen Latifah mastered monochromatic styling while attending Mary J. Blige’s 52nd birthday party. The star-studded event was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Jan. 14. The event brought out some of the biggest names in entertainment including, Usher, Remy Ma, Papoose and Fat Joe. Latifah appeared in all-black attire for the celebration. The world-renowned rapper and actress donned a black leather blazer that included sleek lapels and side slant pockets. She teamed both pieces with a button-down shirt and sleek leggings. To amp up her look, Latifah accessorized with diamond stud earrings and covered her straight tresses with...
Footwear News

Simone Biles’ Cozy Night-In with Fiancé Jonathan Owens in Red-Hot Dress and Matching Fuzzy Slides

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles enjoyed a cozy night in with her fiancé Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens last night. Biles and Owens have been engaged since Feb. 2022 and went live with the announcement on Feb. 15, with a photo of Biles ecstatically responding to the proposal in a pair of black YSL logo heels. The “Courage to Soar” author wore a decidedly comfier footwear selection during an at-home dinner with Owens. Biles wore a bright-red body-con dress that cut off just above the knee and paired it with an equally bright red pair of fluffy crossover sandals. She styled her look...
Footwear News

Saks Off 5th CEO: Consumers Still Want Luxury Brands — at a Discount

Despite inflation and concerns about a recession, people still want to buy luxury brands. Luckily for Saks Off 5th, that’s an area they can win. The off-price sister of Saks Fifth Avenue appeals to a recession-resilient luxury customer, offering high end brands like Versace and Valentino. But it also offers them at a discount, which draws in inflation-stricken shoppers in search of a deal. “Value is key for our teams to focus on,” said Saks Off 5th president and CEO Paige Thomas, in a Sunday morning keynote session at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show. “And the opportunity to really showcase our...
Footwear News

Report: Olympic Sprinter Usain Bolt’s $10 Million ‘Retirement Funds’ Wiped Out After Massive Scam Leaves Him With Only $2,000 in His Account

Decorated Olympic athlete Usain Bolt has begun the new year with a financial loss, according to Jamaica Observer. As reported by Essentially Sports, Bolt was scammed from around $9,998,000 in his personal Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) retirement fund this month, according to a source, who stated that “only $2,000 remains in the account.” The news was also shared via the Jamaica Gleaner on YouTube on Thursday, adding, the sprinter’s “retirement funds wiped out” and he “fears he won’t recover money fears he won’t recover money.” In addition to the Jamaican athlete, 30 people in total have lost about $1.2 billion from the...
Footwear News

Footwear News

