Chicago, IL

CFD: 2 firefighters injured fighting Lawndale house fire

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Two Chicago firefighters were injured responding to a house fire on the West Side Thursday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire broke out after 4 a.m. in the 1200-block of South Komensky Avenue and flames were seen coming through the roof of the home when firefighters arrived, CFD said.

One firefighter fell from the second floor, but a mattress in the home broke his fall, CFD said. He was evaluated at the scene.

A second firefighter was injured in his leg and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, but is expected to be OK.

No residents were hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

