ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Democrats say Republicans’ speaker debacle has gone from funny to dangerous

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSiKA_0k4LpoqY00

During the last Congress, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said that he would try to remove Representative Adam Schiff from his committee assignments, including his position on the House Intelligence Committee. He also told Breitbart last year that he planned to strip Representative Eric Swalwell of his assignment on the committee and Ilhan Omar of her assignment on the House Foreign Affairs Committee

But as Mr McCarthy has failed to secure the necessary votes to become speaker of the House for the second day in a row, Mr Schiff told The Independent that did not worry him.

“You know, that was, I think, another promise by McCarthy to try to gain support from people that were not supporting him anyway. But it shows why I think he has no respect from his own conference or the American people.”

The House of Representatives once again failed to nominate a speaker after a group of insurgent Republicans prevented Mr McCarthy from earning a majority of voters on Wednesday. This came after many of those same Republicans blocked Mr McCarthy on Tuesday. Conversely, save for one vote, every Democrat voted for leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York to be speaker.

“It’s amazing given how extraordinarily diverse a party we are. We are absolutely united in support of Hakeem Jeffries,” Mr Schiff said.

Representative Cori Bush of Missouri, a member of the Squad, told The Independent that despite the differences among the Democratic caucus, they recognise the greater need at the moment.

“So, yeah, we’re standing, we’re standing unified, because we want to make sure that we, you know, we’re protecting the rights of people,” she said. “But we’ve also seen, they’ve been talking about governing for the last two years. And if this is indicative of what their governing will look like, the people, the people need the Democrats back.”

And Democrats don’t seem interested in abating the chaos. Before the House adjourned on Wednesday night, every Democrat except two who didn’t vote opposed a motion to adjourn the House until Thursday. And not even the most moderate Democrats want to help nominate a consensus speaker choice.

“There’s a ton of consensus around Hakeem Jeffries, we got 212 people, every Democrat united,” Representative Abigail Spanberger, a centrist from Virginia, told The Independent . “ If Republicans are thinking about something else, they’re gonna have to mention that but right now, there’s great consensus.”

On Monday, many Democrats showed their pleasure at watching Republicans struggle to achieve a majority, tweeting out pictures of themselves eating popcorn. Representative Kat Cammack of Florida, who gave one of the nominating speeches for Mr McCarthy, ridiculed Democrats and even said they were drinking on the floor.

“But they want us divided. They want us to fight each other,” she said. “That much has been made clear by the popcorn and blankets and alcohol that has come in over there.”

That led to jeers from Democrats and the House clerk gaveling in the chamber. Representative Ted Lieu told The Independent that Democrats were not drinking on the floor but also said that the mayhem was becoming a serious matter.

“We have no members of Congress right now with no House, so we can’t view classified documents, hold committee hearings, conduct oversight,” he said. Members are sworn in after there is a vote for speaker, so that means all of the members are technically representatives-elect and there are no committee assignments.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York told The Independent that the impasse posed a serious crisis.

“The longer this goes on, the more precarious the position is for the country,” she said. Mr McCarthy first threatened to remove some Democrats from their committees after Democrats voted to censure and strip Representative Paul Gosar of his committees after he posted an anime video showing a character with his head photoshopped on killing a character with her head photoshopped on.

But Mr Gosar nominated fellow Arizona Representative Andy Biggs to be House Speaker on Tuesday.

“I think it speaks to the fractured relationships,” she said But Ms Ocasio-Cortez also shot down the idea that Democrats could assist Republicans by finding a consensus candidate.

“That would have to be a negotiation,” she said. “I defer to–to Leader Jeffries on that.”

Comments / 131

not me
5d ago

This republican circus just proves that Speaker Pelosi was an absolute rock star congresswoman. Maybe Kevin or someone should talk with her on how to govern!!!!!!!! Republicans only want drama because it keeps them in the news. Let's hope there are no disasters that will need congress.

Reply(41)
72
Genevieve Rafferty
4d ago

Republicans imploding on Capitol Hill, behaving like Suburban High School kids Voting for Prom King. The ' nanny nanny boo boo ' Era.

Reply
9
Dana Dja
5d ago

From “funny to dangerous” is how you could describe the Republican Party.

Reply(4)
31
Related
The Independent

Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them

It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
The Independent

AOC fires back after GOP Rep Kat Cammack accuses Democrats of getting drunk during speaker debacle: ‘If only!’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knocked down accusations from Republican Representative Kat Cammack of Florida after she claimed Democrats were drinking during their vote to nominate a speaker of the House of Representatives. Ms Cammack delivered a speech to nominate Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to be speaker and said that Republicans are more willing to have open debate than Democrats. She also said Democrats behaved improperly during the vote. “Diversity of thought is a good thing,” she said. “But they want us divided. They want us to fight each other. That much has been made clear by the popcorn and blankets...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
The Independent

Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz mocked after appearing to get lost in the Capitol

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert found themselves back in the crosshairs of Twitter trolls this week after video of them taking a wrong turn in the US Capitol spread online.The pair, who are often spotted walking together in the Capitol, made headlines just last month after they were seen ignoring a Capitol Police officer’s stated commands ordering them to pass through a nearby metal detector before entering the House floor for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech.The two were talking to a scrum of reporters about Tuesday’s election for House speaker — the two are both members of a rebel...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert ripped to shreds in Christmas letter from ‘embarrassed’ constituent

Lauren Boebert has been slammed by a constituent in a Christmas letter stating that she has “learned absolutely nothing” after her lack of support during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress. Carol Cure wrote in The Durango Herald on Christmas Day that “after receiving the narrowest congressional reelection margin in the country, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has apparently learned absolutely nothing”. “By refusing to stand or applaud the heroic Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech to Congress, she has once again embarrassed her 3rd Congressional District constituents and the entire country,” she added. “During this historic speech,...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden

The Republican House has finally, after 15 votes, managed to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker. That means they can get on to their main business: impeaching Joe Biden for something. Or for anything.Of course, Democrats control the other chamber of Congress. The chance of a frivolous House impeachment getting the 60 votes in the Senate for removal is somewhere between zero and zilch. So why are Republicans so obsessed with taking a nonsense vote on a nonsense issue that will result in nothing?I think the answer is that the nonsense is the point. Republicans want to impeach Biden in a...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

McCarthy House rules package includes ban on taxpayer-funded abortion - which already exists

The proposed rules package for the House of Representatives that Kevin McCarthy agreed to in exchange for conservatives supporting him for speaker would ban taxpayer dollars from going toward abortions - even though federal law already prohibits such funding. Mr McCarthy reached the vote threshold in the early hours of Saturday morning after a week-long fight where many conservatives in the Republican conference opposed him. To do so, House Republican leadership had to make changes to the proposed rules package which governs the chamber. But one constant of previous and current versions is an agreement to allow for consideration...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Photo of AOC laughing as Matt Gaetz makes impassioned speech goes viral

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been captured laughing while sitting behind her Republican opponent Matt Gaetz as he delivered an impassioned speech amid his campaign to resist Kevin McCarthy’s attempts to be elected House speaker.The photo was taken during the chaotic vote on Wednesday, when the House of Representatives adjourned without having decided on a new speaker. Legislators had appeared temporarily to not know what the final vote count was on the resolution.Mr Gaetz has led the charge among Republicans opposing Mr McCarthy’s bid in Congress during the voting on both Monday and Tuesday.He has nominated Ohio Republican Jim Jordan and...
OHIO STATE
The Hill

Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview

Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy