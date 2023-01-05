ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mark Cavendish and his wife ‘very distressed’ after knifepoint raid, court told

By Sam Russell
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxaTY_0k4LGSz100

Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish appeared “very distressed” and was wearing  shorts when he opened his front door to a police officer minutes after a knifepoint raid while his children were at home, a court heard.

Balaclava-wearing intruders broke into Cavendish’s home as he was asleep upstairs with his wife Peta with their three-year-old child also in the bed, Chelmsford Crown Court was told.

The athlete was punched and a raider threatened to stab him before the gang made off with items including two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, the prosecution said.

Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London and 28-year-old Oludewa Okorosobo, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, both deny two counts of robbery.

They are accused of robbing Cavendish of a watch, phone and safe, and of robbing the athlete’s wife of a watch, phone and suitcase.

Ali Sesay, 28, of Holding Street, Rainham, Kent, admitted two counts of robbery at an earlier hearing, and the trial was previously told that his DNA was found on the phone of Peta Cavendish, which was taken and found outside the property.

Police were called to the scene in the Ongar area of Essex at 2.35am on November 27, 2021. Pc Adem Harman was one of two officers who arrived at 2.42am.

“Before I arrived the information the control room passed over was someone had been the victim of a burglary,” said Pc Harman, who was uniformed and in a marked car.

“Five people, armed with knives, had attended at the address, broke in and demanded property.”

He said that when he arrived the gates were closed and he could not get his police vehicle into the drive.

The officer said he went “straight to the front door” and first spoke to Cavendish, who was wearing a pair of shorts, then spoke to Mrs Cavendish.

She was alerted to a noise, suspected it was her kids awaking in the night, opened the door and was confronted by several suspects

Pc Adem Harman

“Briefly, she told me that she was home, she popped down to get a glass of water, turned off the alarm, went to bed without resetting it,” said Pc Harman.

“She was alerted to a noise, suspected it was her kids awaking in the night, opened the door and was confronted by several suspects.”

Asked how Cavendish and his wife seemed to him, the officer replied: “Very distressed.”

Pc Harman said, in answer to questioning by Archangelo Power , for Henry, that he “was greeted at the front door by Cavendish”.

“As far as I can recall, Mark has opened the front door, I’ve asked him if he was OK, his wife was present in the hallway of the address,” the officer said.

Pc Harman said he confirmed that the suspects had already left, and that Cavendish and his wife said that no-one was badly injured.

“Both parties were very distressed so were talking and trying to convey as much information as they could,” he said.

“It was a group conversation, rather than I was solely with one person.”

Pc Harman said that Cavendish and his wife told him that suspects “rushed into their bedroom, demanded watches and other property”.

“They stated they were armed with knives, they stated that they’ve taken watches, said that those are not the right watches, where are the others,” Pc Harman said.

He agreed with Mr Power that, by the account of the couple, the intruders said “where’s the money, where’s the safe”.

Pc Harman said that “Peta Cavendish gave the bulk of the account but Mark was giving bits of information as well”.

He agreed with Mr Power that their account was that intruders told Cavendish to open a safe and punched him in the face when he did not do so.

They stated they were armed with knives, they stated that they’ve taken watches, said that those are not the right watches, where are the others

Pc Adem Harman

Mr Power said part of Cavendish’s account said: “We were in bed, they came in screaming.”

Asked by Mr Power if Cavendish or his wife gave a description of the suspects, or how many of them there were, Pc Harman said: “Not that I can recall.”

Pc Harman said, under questioning by prosecutor Edward Renvoize, that “what we would be dealing with first” on arriving at the scene was “to save life and limb if there’s any threat to life”.

Two further men, Jo Jobson and George Goddard, have been named as suspects in the case but have not been apprehended by police.

The trial continues.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
msn.com

Pictured: Inmate, 25, who had 'inappropriate fling with jail officer'

Slide 1 of 7: An inmate who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a prison officer also had a fling with a prison nurse who was jailed over their romance. Harri Pullen, 25, is accused of having relationships with health worker Elyse Hibbs and custody officer Ruth Shmylo (pictured), both also 25, while he was locked up at category B prison HMP Parc in Bridgend, UK. Hibbs was jailed for six months in October after she admitted having flirtatious phone calls with the 'manipulative' Pullen while he served his sentence. Shmylo is now facing trial charged with misconduct in public office over the alleged relationship. Pullen's identity was revealed during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today, where Shmylo will stand trial in September.
People

8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol

A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
The Independent

Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese

A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...
Law & Crime

‘You’re Not Going to Say Nothing?’: Grandfather Lashes Out in Court at Son, Who Allegedly Dismembered Infant Granddaughter

As an accused murderer in Connecticut briefly appeared in court on Wednesday, someone called out to him in outrage. That person was his father, according to News 12 Connecticut. “You’re not going to say nothing?” the man told defendant Christopher Francisquini, 31, in obvious distress. “Chris! You’re not going to...
WATERBURY, CT
TheDailyBeast

Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool

Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
The Independent

‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying

A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
BBC

Anjali Singh: The woman who was dragged to death in Delhi's hit-and-run case

Family members of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old whose death in a horrific hit-and-run case has sparked protests in India, remember her as a cheerful person who loved making Instagram Reels and playing with children. BBC Hindi's Dilnawaz Pasha pieces together a portrait of the woman whose dreams came to a violent end on a cold winter night.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy