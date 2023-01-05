ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Voices: This is why you shouldn’t laugh at the House speaker chaos

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6l1m_0k4LGR6I00

The second day of the 118th Congress ended much like the first day: the House does have a speaker of the House and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is still seeking the necessary votes to take the gavel.

Many Democrats might find Mr McCarthy’s predicament hilarious, given that he contorted himself in every way to earn the support of some of the most extreme members of the House Republican conference such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Paul Gosar. When Mr Gosar tweeted out an anime video that featured a character with his head killing a character with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s head on it, Mr McCarthy defended him and said he would reinstate him on committees. Mr Gosar has repaid Mr McCarthy by voting against him and nominating Andy Biggs for House speaker.

Mr McCarthy went from saying Donald Trump bore responsibility for the Capitol riot on January 6 to heading down to Mar-a-Lago to get on his good side. All of this came as the House Republican Conference excommunicated Republicans who sought to hold Mr Trump accountable. Furthermore, unlike previous Republican leaders, Mr McCarthy has failed to distinguish himself.

Tons of memes abounded showing Democrats munching on popcorn given the fact that they are wholly unified in backing their leader Hakeem Jeffries for speaker. But the schadenfreude may be short-lived. For one, this means that Congress actually has no members right now, which has huge implications.

“If they can’t even pick a speaker, how are they going to govern,” Representative Nanette Barragan told me on Wednesday evening. “Are we going to be in this situation for the next two years?”

Members are also sworn into office after the House picks a speaker. That means that technically, Congress has no members at the moment. Representative Ted Lieu was one of the Democrats who posted a picture of himself with a bag of popcorn to enjoy the havoc that was the Republican attempt to get to 218. But on Wednesday, he told me he was worried.

“We have no House, so we can’t view classified documents, hold committee hearings, conduct oversight,” Representative Ted Lieu of California told me. “If there were to be any major crisis in the United States or abroad, we can't respond in the chaos on the Republican side is having real world consequences.”

That state of flux comes as the Ukraine continues to push back against Vladimir Putin’s aggeession. It comes as the United States still has people dying of Covid-19 and the economic recovery from the pandemic sputters along. The House is in charge of any type of spending, which means that the power of the purse might as well be secured in a safe as of right now.

More dangerously, the insurgent conservatives feel no need to change course for the direction of the country.

“It's not like people sitting in you know, Minnesota and Minneapolis are going ‘Oh my god, you don't have a speaker. Well, how am I gonna go to work today,’” Representative Chip Roy of Texas, who formally nominated Representative Byron Donalds of Florida to be speaker on Wednesday, told reporters.

But arguably, the opposite is more true. Many Americans do work consistently hard and pay the taxes that subsidize the salaries of Mr Roy and his compatriots, only to see them hold up the official business of the people.

Eventually, Mr McCarthy will get the required 218 votes needed or Republicans will put forward a consensus candidate and give him the boot. Once that happens, though, any potential speaker will be forced to actually try to govern.

And there is plenty of work afoot this Congress. But the idea of governing has become essentially antithetical to the current Republican conference. The United States is set to hit the debt limit this year, which means Congress will have to raise it. If not, the country will default on its debt, which could send the country and the world into a financial crisis. On top of that, Congress will need to pass either a budget or a continuing resolution to keep the government open later this year.

To boot, Democrats still hold the majority in the Senate and occupy the White House, which means a Speaker McCarthy or anyone else would need to ultimately cut a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden. Given that most Republicans would hate any such notion, he would need the assistance of Democrats to shepherd must-pass legislation. But the moment that happens, he will immediately risk a revolt in his caucus. On top of that, he’s agreed to allow for a motion to vacate the chair, which would allow for a sliver of his conference to essentially stage a no-confidence vote to boot him.

That means that even if he or anyone else survives, he will be significantly wounded, as was the case with his Republican predecessor John Boehner, who quit shortly after an attempt to vacate the chair. Mr McCarthy’s concession has put the germ of the idea in the brains of right-wing insurgents.Regardless of who becomes the next speaker, the House conservatives have drawn blood and they have forced any speaker into an impossible position and placed the country on a fast-track to a crisis.

Comments / 28

Janet B
4d ago

McCarthy will say anything to get the votes to become speaker. Republicans don't trust him and see how dangerous he can be. He needs to walk away so someone who wants to get things done other than revenge can take the gavel.

Reply(11)
11
Related
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
RadarOnline

‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker

House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving...
The List

Kellyanne Conway Claims Donald Trump Fears Only One Person

During the January 6 committee's final summer hearing, the group sought to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump played a key role in the deadly events of that day and, moreover, that he sat by and watched as the violence escalated, per Axios. Following testimony from high-ranking White House officials and submissions from his own Twitter feed, the committee showcased how Trump refused to take any action on the day, and even encouraged his supporters.
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Lauren Boebert ‘Makes Kellyanne Conway Look Like Henry Kissinger’

Lauren Boebert, one of the small group of far-right politicians who are staunchly opposing Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become House speaker, took her grievances on the situation to Fox News and Sean Hannity on Wednesday night. And after seeing the interview, “The View” host Joy Behar says Boebert makes Kellyanne Conway look like former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.
The Independent

Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy