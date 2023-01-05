ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Major storm system reaches Central Valley with intense rainfall

By Madeline Evans, Kevin Musso via
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xiF4j_0k4KnYtJ00

Meteorologist Madeline Evans says the Valley and Foothills will be under a Flood Watch both Wednesday and Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the mountains for two to four feet of snow above 7,000 feet.

Some parts of the Valley woke up to heavy rainfall Thursday morning.

The first round of rain moved into the Central Valley on Wednesday.

California issued a State of Emergency ahead of the winter storm sweeping through the state.

The storm is expected to cause extreme flood conditions during a time of extreme drought, which officials say can be dangerous.

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered a state of emergency for local communities to take every available action to protect life and property.

This proclamation will allow the state to respond quickly, as the storm develops.

RELATED: New map shows Valley areas at risk for mudslides and flooding

Merced County joined the state by issuing a local emergency in preparation for the storm.

The local emergency was proclaimed out of an "abundance of caution and to best position local first responders to deal with possible impacts."

Officials are advising drivers to stay off the road and away from flooded roadways.

The urgent message to avoid traveling during the storm was displayed on signs on highways and freeways across the state.

Some parts of Highway 59 in Merced County were still dealing with major flooding from storms over the weekend.

The high tide is a sight these residents aren't used to in drought-stricken Central California.

A portion of Auberry Road was shut down Monday night as crews worked to fix damage caused the storms.

Highway 168 near Shaver Lake reopened with traffic control Wednesday after a rockslide over the weekend.

RELATED: Where to get sandbags in the Valley ahead of winter storm

Comments / 4

Related
Hanford Sentinel

Storm brings rain, wind to Hanford, flood watch in effect

Hanford and much of the San Joaquin Valley were under a flood watch Monday as a deadly winter storm that pounded Central California dropped .79 inches of rain on the region, according to the National Weather Service. Dan Harty, a meteorologist with the Hanford National Weather Service, said he expected...
HANFORD, CA
FOX40

Tornado warning in the San Joaquin Valley

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect when the tornado warning was issued. (KTXL) — A tornado warning was issued for the Modesto area on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather System Sacramento Station. According to NWS, the warning is to last until 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday and effect up to 385,000 […]
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced homeowners grateful for flood prep along major creek

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced issued an evacuation warning for the areas near and surrounding Bear Creek. Bear Creek that runs through the heart of the City of Merced is expected to flood as more rain pours onto the Central Valley. Local officials are working on putting sandbags and “muscle walls”, large […]
MERCED, CA
KMJ

Fresno County Issues A State Of Emergency Order Due To Winter Storms

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Fresno County, the County Administrative Officer, and the Emergency Services Director issued a state of emergency Monday because of the recent winter weather storms. According to Fresno County officials, the storm has affected many County roads because of flooding and other hazards. All the...
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Updates Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Monday To Tuesday Night Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain

Mariposa, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Oakhurst, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" January 9, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California...
goldrushcam.com

Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Fresno County and East Central Madera County in Central California – Includes Bass Lake

January 9, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flash Flood Warning including Bass Lake, in Madera County until 2:00 P.M. Flash Flood Warning CAC019-039-092200- /O.NEW.KHNX.FF.W.0001.230109T1854Z-230109T2200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Hanford CA 1054 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Fresno County in central California... East Central Madera County in central California... * Until 200 PM PST. * At 1054 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Oakhurst, Peckinpah, Crane Valley Reservoir, North Fork, Bass Lake, Nature Point, Chilkoot Meadow, Poison Ridge and Auberry. This includes the following streams and drainages... Rancheria Creek, Browns Creek, Shuteye Creek, Little Fine Gold Creek, China Creek, Owl Creek, Sand Creek, Chiquito Creek, Big Creek, Fish Creek, North Fork Willow Creek, Peckinpah Creek, South Fork Willow Creek, West Fork Chiquito Creek, Rock Creek, Ciatana Creek, Hookers Creek, Clearwater Creek, Gertrude Creek, Whisky Creek, Saginaw Creek, North Fork Sand Creek, San Joaquin River, Fine Gold Creek, Willow Creek, Slide Creek, Fresno River and Arnold Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. && LAT...LON 3741 11960 3741 11936 3722 11930 3715 11943 3714 11945 3711 11952 3730 11962 3731 11962 FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
natureworldnews.com

Central California Coast at Risk of Rare Tornadoes Occurring as Severe Atmospheric River Persists in the Same Area

Today's central California Coast faces a rare tornado threat as once again, another severe atmospheric river event takes place there. From Santa Cruz and Monterey down to areas in Goleta and Santa Barbara, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, is monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms as well as isolated tornadoes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Rising San Joaquin River is threatening lives and homes

FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Water levels in the San Joaquin River have risen after the Bureau of Reclamation released water from Friant Dam amidst the latest round of storms. It was a move made to create room in Millerton Lake, as officials expect more rain and a busy snowmelt season soon to come, with nearly […]
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy