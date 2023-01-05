Major storm system reaches Central Valley with intense rainfall

Meteorologist Madeline Evans says the Valley and Foothills will be under a Flood Watch both Wednesday and Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the mountains for two to four feet of snow above 7,000 feet.

Some parts of the Valley woke up to heavy rainfall Thursday morning.

The first round of rain moved into the Central Valley on Wednesday.

California issued a State of Emergency ahead of the winter storm sweeping through the state.

The storm is expected to cause extreme flood conditions during a time of extreme drought, which officials say can be dangerous.

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered a state of emergency for local communities to take every available action to protect life and property.

This proclamation will allow the state to respond quickly, as the storm develops.

Merced County joined the state by issuing a local emergency in preparation for the storm.

The local emergency was proclaimed out of an "abundance of caution and to best position local first responders to deal with possible impacts."

Officials are advising drivers to stay off the road and away from flooded roadways.

The urgent message to avoid traveling during the storm was displayed on signs on highways and freeways across the state.

Some parts of Highway 59 in Merced County were still dealing with major flooding from storms over the weekend.

The high tide is a sight these residents aren't used to in drought-stricken Central California.

A portion of Auberry Road was shut down Monday night as crews worked to fix damage caused the storms.

Highway 168 near Shaver Lake reopened with traffic control Wednesday after a rockslide over the weekend.